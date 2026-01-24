Mouni Roy Harassed On Stage In Haryana Event, Actress Reveals Lewd Gestures, Waist Touching By Elderly Men, Calls It Traumatizing

Mouni Roy Alleges Harassment: Actor Mouni Roy has spoken out about a disturbing experience she faced at a private event in Karnal, Haryana, alleging harassment by members of the audience. In a strongly worded note shared on social media, the actor described being subjected to inappropriate behaviour, lewd comments and obscene gestures, leaving her feeling humiliated and traumatised.

‘Unacceptable Behaviour By Guests’, Says Mouni

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Mouni detailed the incident, claiming that as she arrived at the venue and walked towards the stage, some male guests behaved inappropriately under the pretext of clicking photographs. According to her account, a few elderly men allegedly placed their hands on her waist, prompting her to ask them to stop.

The situation reportedly escalated once she was on stage. Mouni alleged that two men standing in the front row made vulgar remarks, used obscene hand gestures and resorted to name-calling during her performance. Despite visibly trying to exit the stage midway, she said she returned to complete her act, but the harassment continued.

‘Felt Humiliated And Traumatised’

In her statement, Mouni expressed disappointment over the lack of intervention from both the organisers and family members present at the event. She claimed that even when others objected to the men recording videos from inappropriate angles, they were allegedly abused.

“If someone like me has to go through this, I can only imagine what newcomers or young girls in this profession face,” she wrote, adding that the incident left her deeply shaken and questioning the sense of entitlement displayed by some attendees.

‘We Go As Guests, Not To Be Harassed’

Mouni further stated that actors attend such events to add to celebrations, not to be subjected to harassment. Calling the behaviour “intolerable,” she urged authorities to take note of such incidents and ensure accountability. She also mentioned that while she has largely stayed silent about negative experiences in the past, this particular incident compelled her to speak up.

Mouni Roy’s Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Mouni Roy will be seen in the upcoming Telugu film Vishwambhara, starring Chiranjeevi, Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor and Ashika Ranganath.

She also has Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, featuring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur, slated for a theatrical release later this year. Additionally, Mouni is part of The Wives, directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, alongside Sonali, Regina Cassandra, Rahul Bhatt and Freddy Daruwala.

