Home > Entertainment > Mrunal Thakur And Dhanush Marrying On Feb 14? Sita Ramam Actress Laughs Off Valentine's Day Wedding Rumours, Says 'Aaj Meri Haldi Hai, Kal Sangeet'

Mrunal Thakur And Dhanush Marrying On Feb 14? Sita Ramam Actress Laughs Off Valentine’s Day Wedding Rumours, Says ‘Aaj Meri Haldi Hai, Kal Sangeet’

Mrunal Thakur jokes about viral Feb 14 wedding rumours with Dhanush, calling it an April Fool prank during film promotions.

Mrunal Thakur And Dhanush Marrying On Feb 14? (Photo: X)
Mrunal Thakur And Dhanush Marrying On Feb 14? (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 12, 2026 20:36:36 IST

Mrunal Thakur And Dhanush Marrying On Feb 14? Sita Ramam Actress Laughs Off Valentine’s Day Wedding Rumours, Says ‘Aaj Meri Haldi Hai, Kal Sangeet’

Rumours about Mrunal Thakur allegedly tying the knot with Tamil superstar Dhanush on February 14 have been doing the rounds on social media. However, the Sita Ramam actor has now reacted to the speculation with humour, making it clear that there is no truth to the reports.

During the promotions of her upcoming film Do Deewane Seher Mein in Mumbai, Mrunal addressed the viral claims in a candid chat and turned the entire situation into a light-hearted joke.

“Aaj Meri Haldi Hai, Kal Sangeet”- Mrunal’s Hilarious Response

When asked about the wedding rumours, Mrunal laughed and quipped, “Guys, aaj meri haldi hai, kal sangeet hai. Please khana kha lena.” Her playful response left everyone in splits and made it evident that she was poking fun at the gossip rather than taking it seriously.

Her co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi joined the banter and joked that people should line up outside her house on February 14 dressed as bridegrooms, calling it the “biggest April Fool joke.”

“Even I Don’t Know I’m Getting Married”

Mrunal further said that she has been laughing at the reports because even she has no idea about this supposed wedding.
“Mujhe bhi nahi pata meri shaadi ho rahi hai,” she said, adding that whenever she does get married, she will announce it proudly to the world.

The actor shared that she is a vocal person and believes in celebrating love openly. “When I am in love, I will flaunt it with pride,” she added.

Mrunal on Marriage and Finding the Right Partner

Speaking about marriage in general, Mrunal said that one should not get married just for the sake of it. She explained that the right time and the right person matter more than social pressure.

She revealed that her father had asked her to find a match, to which she jokingly replied that he should find one for her instead.

Mrunal Thakur Denies Wedding Rumours With Dhanush

In another interview with Galatta Plus, Mrunal directly addressed the viral claims.
“I think February 14 is going to be like April 1 April Fool’s Day. I don’t know who started this. I’ve been quoted saying things I never said. It’s scary,” she stated.

She made it clear that she has no plans of getting married on Valentine’s Day and that the rumours are baseless.

How The Dhanush-Murnal Rumours Started

Speculation around Mrunal and Dhanush’s “close bond” began after a video from a Mumbai party showed them holding hands and sharing a brief whisper that made the actor smile. Reports also claimed that Dhanush flew to Mumbai for a screening of Mrunal’s film Son of Sardaar 2, which caught public attention as he rarely makes public appearances.

These incidents fuelled social media gossip, eventually snowballing into wedding rumours.

Mrunal Thakur is currently promoting Do Deewane Seher Mein, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, which releases in theatres on February 20. She also has Dacoit with Adivi Sesh in the pipeline.

For now, the actor seems amused by the viral wedding buzz and has made it clear February 14 is not her wedding day, but perhaps a day for an unintended April Fool’s joke.

First published on: Feb 12, 2026 8:36 PM IST
Mrunal Thakur And Dhanush Marrying On Feb 14? Sita Ramam Actress Laughs Off Valentine's Day Wedding Rumours, Says 'Aaj Meri Haldi Hai, Kal Sangeet'

QUICK LINKS