‘Murari’ 4K Re-Release: Mahesh Babu Film Returns To Theaters On This Day; Ticket Booking Set To Open Soon

Murari 4K Re-Release: The popular Telugu family drama Murari, starring Mahesh Babu, is all set to return to theatres in a restored 4K version on December 31, 2025, coinciding with New Year celebrations. Directed by Krishna Vamsi, the film was originally released on February 17, 2001, and is considered one of Mahesh Babu’s early career milestones.

Produced under the Ram Prasad Arts banner, the film also features Sonali Bendre, Prakash Raj, Lakshmi, Ravi Babu, Kaikala Satyanarayana and Gollapudi Maruthi Rao in key roles.

Story Rooted In Family, Fate And Tradition

Murari revolves around the youngest member of a zamindar family haunted by a mysterious generational curse that claims the lives of male heirs every 48 years. The narrative follows Murari as he navigates family traditions, personal responsibilities and a blossoming romance with Vasundhara, an outsider who enters his life unexpectedly.

As the story unfolds, Murari is forced to confront age-old beliefs, emotional conflicts and the burden of destiny, balancing love and duty amid misunderstandings and familial tensions.

Music, Performances And Legacy

The film boasts strong technical credentials, with cinematography by C. Ram Prasad, music composed by Mani Sharma and editing handled by director Krishna Vamsi himself. Murari marked Sonali Bendre’s Telugu debut and also introduced action choreographer Peter Hein to Telugu cinema. Notably, it was the final on-screen appearance of veteran actor Dhulipala.

During its original theatrical run, Murari earned critical acclaim and commercial success, winning three Nandi Awards, including Second Best Feature Film.

Advance Booking And Earlier Re-Release

Advance ticket bookings for the 4K re-release are expected to open on December 29, with shows planned across major theatres in Telugu-speaking states. The re-release is being presented by Mango Mass Media, while the original film was produced by N. Devi Prasad, Ramalingeswara Rao and Gopi Nandigam.

The film was previously re-released earlier this year on Mahesh Babu’s birthday on August 9. With its upgraded visuals and sound, the New Year re-release aims to introduce Murari to a new generation while offering longtime fans a nostalgic big-screen experience.

