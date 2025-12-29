Shah Rukh Khan Films Son AbRam’s Annual Day Performance, Suhana Khan Cheers Loudly, Proud Dad Moment Goes Viral | WATCH

The charming and genuine fatherly love of Shah Rukh Khan, the “King of Bollywood,” got the better of him, and he finally left the cinema to go sit at the front row of Dhirubhai Ambani International School’s annual day. The globally acclaimed actor and his baby son, AbRam, a real live-to-press scenario, with the son being the cutest little star and the father filming each second of his performance with his mobile.

The widely shared video clip which grabbed social media attention, has SRK radiant with happiness, and it is clear that no award or hit movie comes near the ecstasy of seeing his offspring on the stage. Besides him, his sister Suhana Khan was also there, sharing the family’s support to the fullest and clapping and shouting for her little brother.

AbRam Khan’s Performance Highlights

The youngest member of the Khan family exhibited impressive self-assurance at the school’s cultural festivals. In a costume full of colors, AbRam took part in a group dance that was very much like his father’s famous stage presence. People who were watching the little Khan said that he was born to act and that he did his movements very well even under the critical scrutiny of his family.







For the family it was not only a school event but also a demonstration of their down-to-earth character, as SRK stayed tuned to his son, capturing the moment with a zeal similar to that of any other parent in the crowd.

Suhana Khan’s Sibling Support

Suhana Khan, the beautiful elder sister, was the one who, among the others, brought warmth to the evening, and she even stole the whole show with her pride. Her very presence showcased the strong family tie, as she was already in the VIP section cheering and clapping for AbRam. Suhana, who is gradually making her way in the industry, took a day off from her work to be part of her brother’s great occasion.

Their interaction with other parents and students only added to their already established reputation of being polite, and thus the annual day became a family affair, full of memories, rather than a celebrity show.

