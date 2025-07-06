My Forever And Always: Justin Bieber Puts All Divorce Rumours To Rest With Latest Heartwarming Pic With Hailey Hours After Sharing The ‘Detox’ Post

Justin Bieber’s not having any of it when it comes to rumours about his marriage.

After weeks of people speculating about trouble between him and Hailey, Justin hopped on Instagram and dropped a flood of photos—he and Hailey wrapped up together, her sitting on his lap, the whole thing backlit by this dramatic sunset.

Justin Bieber Puts All Divorce Rumours To Rest

To put all the divorce rumours to rest, Justin Bieber captioned the post as “My forever n always,” with multiple heart emojis.

Meanwhile, fans have been all over his social media lately, picking apart every post. Some are worried—he’s shared stuff about cutting people out of his life, feeling “broken,” and struggling with anger. People can’t help but wonder what’s really going on behind the scenes.

Then out of nowhere, Justin posts a bunch of close-up selfies looking sweaty and flushed, just the word “Detoxxxxxxxxxxx” as the caption. No context, no explanation. Classic Bieber.

Justin Bieber’s Detox Post Goes Viral

Hours before the cosy picture with Hailey, Justin Bieber had posted a swipe post of himself all sweaty as he captioned the post, “Detox.”

This “detox” comes a few months after his team shot down all those drug rumours. His rep called the speculation “exhausting and pitiful,” and insisted that, actually, Justin and Hailey are in a good place. They’ve got a nearly one-year-old son, Jack Blues, and according to his people, things are fine.

That said, Justin’s been seen smoking joints in public—like at Coachella, and even on a snowboarding trip. But if Justin’s Instagram is anything to go by, he wants everyone to know he and Hailey are still solid—no matter what the rumour mill says.