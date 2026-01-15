LIVE TV
‘My Heart Is So Full Seeing You So Happy’: Kriti Sanon Pens Heartfelt Note For Sister Nupur Sanon; Welcomes Stebin Ben To The Sanon Family

After the lavish Mumbai reception of Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben, actress Kriti Sanon poured her heart out in a deeply emotional social media post. Sharing unseen pictures from the couple’s Christian and Hindu wedding ceremonies, Kriti reflected on watching her younger sister begin a new chapter in life.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 15, 2026 04:34:32 IST

After the lavish Mumbai reception of Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben, actress Kriti Sanon poured her heart out in a deeply emotional social media post. Sharing unseen pictures from the couple’s Christian and Hindu wedding ceremonies, Kriti reflected on watching her younger sister begin a new chapter in life.

“Words can never fully explain what I’m feeling. It still hasn’t sunk in, my little one is married,” Kriti wrote, describing the moment as overwhelming and joyful.

‘Welcome To The Sanon Family,’ Says Kriti

Recalling their bond, Kriti spoke about holding Nupur as a child and later standing beside her as she walked down the aisle. She described the wedding vows as one of the most emotionally powerful moments of her life.

Kriti also warmly welcomed Stebin Ben into the family, noting that he has shared a close bond with them for over five years. “I know I’ve gained a brother and a friend for life,” she wrote, adding that she was not “giving her sister away” but simply expanding the family.

‘The House Feels Empty Without You’

In a touching postscript, Kriti admitted that home already feels different without Nupur’s presence, even though the newlywed lives nearby. “The house feels empty without your laughter,” she wrote, adding that she was happy her sister would now be spreading joy in two homes.

Nupur’s Heartfelt Reply And Stebin’s Reaction

Nupur Sanon responded with an equally emotional message, calling Kriti her “whole world” and recalling how her sister insisted on holding the heavy phoolon ki chaadar despite being told it was too much. “If there was one person who had to hold it, it was you,” Nupur wrote, ending her note with a playful line saying she loved Kriti more than her husband.

Stebin Ben also reacted to Kriti’s message, responding simply with affection and gratitude.

Star-Studded Mumbai Reception

The couple’s Mumbai reception saw several celebrities in attendance, including Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Karishma Tanna, Anand L. Rai, Arjun Bijlani, and Ramesh Turani. Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben tied the knot on January 11, 2026, in celebrations attended by film and television personalities such as Dinesh Vijan, Manish Malhotra, Varun Sharma, Rohit Dhawan, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, and others.

(Via Agency Inputs)

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 4:33 AM IST
QUICK LINKS