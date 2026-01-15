LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu IND vs NZ latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs breaking-news icc benjamin netanyahu IND vs NZ latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs breaking-news icc benjamin netanyahu IND vs NZ latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs breaking-news icc benjamin netanyahu IND vs NZ latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs breaking-news icc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu IND vs NZ latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs breaking-news icc benjamin netanyahu IND vs NZ latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs breaking-news icc benjamin netanyahu IND vs NZ latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs breaking-news icc benjamin netanyahu IND vs NZ latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs breaking-news icc
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘The Bluff’ Trailer OUT: Priyanka Chopra Shines As Bloody Mary, Fights Against Karl Urban To Protect Her Family

‘The Bluff’ Trailer OUT: Priyanka Chopra Shines As Bloody Mary, Fights Against Karl Urban To Protect Her Family

The Bluff: Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has released the official trailer of her upcoming international film The Bluff, giving viewers their first detailed look at her character, Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden. The film is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on February 25.

'The Bluff' Trailer OUT: Priyanka Chopra Shines As Bloody Mary, Fights Against Karl Urban To Protect Her Family (Pic Credits: Instagram)
'The Bluff' Trailer OUT: Priyanka Chopra Shines As Bloody Mary, Fights Against Karl Urban To Protect Her Family (Pic Credits: Instagram)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 15, 2026 00:46:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘The Bluff’ Trailer OUT: Priyanka Chopra Shines As Bloody Mary, Fights Against Karl Urban To Protect Her Family

The Bluff: Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has released the official trailer of her upcoming international film The Bluff, giving viewers their first detailed look at her character, Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden. The film is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on February 25.

You Might Be Interested In

A Gritty, Battle-Scarred Pirate Queen

The trailer presents Chopra Jonas as a fierce pirate leader shaped by violence and survival. Scarred, bloodied, and commanding, her character is seen fighting brutal battles at sea, engaging in close-combat confrontations, and asserting authority through a restrained yet powerful screen presence.

You Might Be Interested In

Unlike traditional swashbuckling tales, The Bluff adopts a darker tone, focusing on raw power struggles, endurance, and moral ambiguity. The visuals suggest a hard-hitting, R-rated pirate thriller rather than a romanticised adventure.

Supporting Cast And High-Stakes Conflict

The film also features Temuera Morrison as Quartermaster Lee, a trusted advisor to Captain Connor, alongside Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, Zach Morris, David Field, and Vedanten Naidoo. Their appearances hint at shifting alliances and escalating conflict on the high seas.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Chopra Jonas wrote, “This only ends with the sand soaked in blood,” underscoring the film’s brutal and unforgiving world.

Past Collides With Present

At the heart of The Bluff is Ercell’s fight to protect the life she has rebuilt when her violent past resurfaces. As former members of her crew return, she is forced back into bloodshed, navigating themes of loyalty, survival, and leadership. The narrative also weaves in a maternal dimension, adding emotional depth to the high-octane drama.

Blending intense action, dark humour, and character-driven storytelling, The Bluff aims to carve a distinct space within modern pirate cinema. The film will stream exclusively on Prime Video from February 25.

ALSO READ: HBO Drops ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Trailer: Zendaya’s Rue Returns Amid Fresh Chaos; Fans React To Cassie–Nate Wedding Scene | WATCH

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 12:46 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: priyanka chopraPriyanka Chopra JonasThe Bluff trailerThe Bluff Trailer out

RELATED News

Who Was Hussain Ustara? All About Dawood Ibrahim’s Arch Rival All Set To Be Portrayed By Shahid Kapoor In O’ Romeo

AA23: Allu Arjun-Lokesh Kanagaraj Pan-India Movie Announced By ‘Pushpa’ Makers; Watch, Internet Goes Wild, Says ‘Goosebumps Guaranteed’

‘Severely Intoxicated’: Zubeen Garg Refused Life Jacket, Tried To Swim Back To Yacht, Singapore Police Tells Court, Singer Was Pronounced Dead Soon After CPR

Who Is Malaika Arora’s Mystery Man? Actress Finally Opens Up About Her Concert Companion-Here’s What She Said

Why Does Disha Patani’s Rumoured Boyfriend Talwinder Singh Sidhu Hide His Face With Paint? What We Know

LATEST NEWS

‘114 Rafale Fighter Jets Worth Rs 3.25 Lakh Crore’: India’s Biggest-Ever Defence Deal To Be Discussed At Ministry Meet

LA 2028 Olympics Ticket Draw Begins: Here’s How To Register, Buy And What They Cost | Check All Details Inside

US Supreme Court Tariff Ruling: Will The Verdict Come Today? Can A Decision Against Trump Impact The Indian Stock Market? What We Know

Is Iran Soon Going To Be Attacked? Netanyahu’s Special Plane Departs Israeli Airspace, Lands In Crete As US Troops Pull From Qatar Base, Here’s What It Means

How Does Hermès Decide Who Gets To Buy A Birkin Or Kelly? New Report Reveals Shocking Claim Of Brand Stalking Clients To Maintain Exclusivity

Why Is The US Freezing Visa Approvals For 75 Countries, Including Somalia, Russia And Iran? Explained

‘Not Aware Of Any Naked Underage Images Generated By Grok’: Elon Musk Breaks Silence, Clarifies It Won’t Produce Anything Illegal

India vs USA Under 19 World Cup 2026 Match: Date, Time, Live Streaming, Playing XI & Other Details

Fears of War? US Pulls Some Troops From Middle East Bases After Iran Warns Of Retaliation If Washington Launches An Attack

‘Gross Violation Of International Law’, Russia’s Lavrov Accuses US Of Undermining Global Order, Stands By Venezuela And Iran

‘The Bluff’ Trailer OUT: Priyanka Chopra Shines As Bloody Mary, Fights Against Karl Urban To Protect Her Family

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘The Bluff’ Trailer OUT: Priyanka Chopra Shines As Bloody Mary, Fights Against Karl Urban To Protect Her Family

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘The Bluff’ Trailer OUT: Priyanka Chopra Shines As Bloody Mary, Fights Against Karl Urban To Protect Her Family
‘The Bluff’ Trailer OUT: Priyanka Chopra Shines As Bloody Mary, Fights Against Karl Urban To Protect Her Family
‘The Bluff’ Trailer OUT: Priyanka Chopra Shines As Bloody Mary, Fights Against Karl Urban To Protect Her Family
‘The Bluff’ Trailer OUT: Priyanka Chopra Shines As Bloody Mary, Fights Against Karl Urban To Protect Her Family

QUICK LINKS