‘The Bluff’ Trailer OUT: Priyanka Chopra Shines As Bloody Mary, Fights Against Karl Urban To Protect Her Family

The Bluff: Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has released the official trailer of her upcoming international film The Bluff, giving viewers their first detailed look at her character, Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden. The film is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on February 25.

A Gritty, Battle-Scarred Pirate Queen

The trailer presents Chopra Jonas as a fierce pirate leader shaped by violence and survival. Scarred, bloodied, and commanding, her character is seen fighting brutal battles at sea, engaging in close-combat confrontations, and asserting authority through a restrained yet powerful screen presence.

Unlike traditional swashbuckling tales, The Bluff adopts a darker tone, focusing on raw power struggles, endurance, and moral ambiguity. The visuals suggest a hard-hitting, R-rated pirate thriller rather than a romanticised adventure.

Supporting Cast And High-Stakes Conflict

The film also features Temuera Morrison as Quartermaster Lee, a trusted advisor to Captain Connor, alongside Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, Zach Morris, David Field, and Vedanten Naidoo. Their appearances hint at shifting alliances and escalating conflict on the high seas.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Chopra Jonas wrote, “This only ends with the sand soaked in blood,” underscoring the film’s brutal and unforgiving world.

Past Collides With Present

At the heart of The Bluff is Ercell’s fight to protect the life she has rebuilt when her violent past resurfaces. As former members of her crew return, she is forced back into bloodshed, navigating themes of loyalty, survival, and leadership. The narrative also weaves in a maternal dimension, adding emotional depth to the high-octane drama.

Blending intense action, dark humour, and character-driven storytelling, The Bluff aims to carve a distinct space within modern pirate cinema. The film will stream exclusively on Prime Video from February 25.

