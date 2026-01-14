HBO Drops ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Trailer: Zendaya’s Rue Returns Amid Fresh Chaos; Fans React To Cassie–Nate Wedding Scene | WATCH

Euphoria: Nearly three years since the Season 2 finale, HBO has released the first official trailer for Euphoria Season 3, offering a glimpse into a darker, more chaotic chapter for its characters. Created, written, and directed by Sam Levinson, the hit series returns with Zendaya’s Rue facing the consequences of her past choices.

Zendaya’s Rue Struggles To Leave The Past Behind

The trailer confirms a time jump, with the characters now out of high school and navigating adulthood. Rue is seen attempting to rebuild her life, only to be reminded of the money she still owes to drug dealer Laurie. Despite her efforts to stay clean and move forward, trouble continues to follow her.

The clip also shows brief reunions, including Rue crossing paths with Jules, with whom she shares a complicated history. While some characters appear more settled, Rue’s inner turmoil remains at the heart of the story.

Nate–Cassie Twist Sparks Frenzy Online

One of the biggest shocks in the trailer is the revelation that Nate and Cassie are married, a development that immediately set social media abuzz. Fans also noted Maddy’s seemingly confident new phase, as she appears determined to reclaim control of her life.

Viewers praised the decision to age the characters, calling the time skip timely and relatable. Many described the upcoming season as “chaotic,” “intense,” and “unpredictable,” with particular excitement around the explosive Nate–Cassie storyline.

Euphoria Season 3 is set to premiere on April 12 on HBO and HBO Max. Indian audiences will be able to stream the series on JioHotstar.

