LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs indvnz breaking-news Iran news icc latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs indvnz breaking-news Iran news icc latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs indvnz breaking-news Iran news icc latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs indvnz breaking-news Iran news icc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs indvnz breaking-news Iran news icc latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs indvnz breaking-news Iran news icc latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs indvnz breaking-news Iran news icc latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs indvnz breaking-news Iran news icc
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Was Hussain Ustara? All About Dawood Ibrahim’s Arch Rival All Set To Be Portrayed By Shahid Kapoor In O’ Romeo

Who Was Hussain Ustara? All About Dawood Ibrahim’s Arch Rival All Set To Be Portrayed By Shahid Kapoor In O’ Romeo

The teaser of Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj’s O Romeo has sparked buzz with its stellar cast and “inspired by true events” tag

Shahid Kapoor's O'Romeo is scheduled to hit cinema screens on February 13 (PHOTO: X)
Shahid Kapoor's O'Romeo is scheduled to hit cinema screens on February 13 (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 14, 2026 19:38:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Was Hussain Ustara? All About Dawood Ibrahim’s Arch Rival All Set To Be Portrayed By Shahid Kapoor In O’ Romeo

The teaser for Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj’s O Romeo finally landed online this Saturday, and people can’t stop talking about it.

You Might Be Interested In

The teaser shows off a seriously impressive cast: Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, and Farida Jalal. 

There’s been a lot of buzz around this movie for a while, especially with rumours swirling that it’s based on the real-life story of Hussain Ustra, a notorious rival of Dawood Ibrahim.

You Might Be Interested In

Now that the teaser says “inspired by true events,” fans are fired up, wondering if Shahid is really stepping into the shoes of the infamous Mumbai gangster. Here’s what’s out there so far.

Shahid Kapoor As Ustra In O Romeo

The filmmakers say Shahid plays a hitman who falls for Afsha, Triptii Dimri’s character. Ustra gets pulled into a world of betrayal, love, and revenge. Shahid’s intense, edgy and dangerous really stands out and seems to capture the heart of O Romeo.

O’ Romeo, inspired by real-life events: Both the character’s name and the story hint that Shahid is playing Hussain, who helped Sapna Didi after Dawood’s men killed her husband.

Who Was Hussain Ustra?

Hussain Ustra ran with the Mumbai underworld and had a serious vendetta against Dawood Ibrahim. Vishal Bhardwaj reportedly drew on Ustra’s life to write the script.

Hussain Sheikh, better known as Hussain Ustara, grew up on the tough streets of Mumbai. He got his start in the underworld with street brawls and running protection rackets, then moved on to become a contract killer.

Crime writer S. Hussain Zaidi says the nickname “Ustara” stuck after Hussain once used a scalpel in a fight, leaving his rival with a long, deep cut, shoulder to hip. 

The doctors who saw the wound had no idea what to do with it; it was just that brutal. Zaidi talks about this in his book Dongri to Dubai, and BollywoodShaadis picked up the story.

For years, people have talked about Hussain’s rivalry with Dawood Ibrahim. The two clashed because neither wanted to back down or play by the other’s rules.

Hussain always did his own thing, and that only fueled the fight between them. That stubborn independence turned Ustara into a real force in Mumbai’s underworld.

As per reports, he died in 1998.

More About O Romeo

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment is producing the movie. O Romeo hits theatres just before Valentine’s Day—February 13, 2026.

MUST READ: ‘Severely Intoxicated’: Zubeen Garg Refused Life Jacket, Tried To Swim Back To Yacht, Singapore Police Tells Court, Singer Was Pronounced Dead Soon After CPR

First published on: Jan 14, 2026 7:38 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

AA23: Allu Arjun-Lokesh Kanagaraj Pan-India Movie Announced By ‘Pushpa’ Makers; Watch, Internet Goes Wild, Says ‘Goosebumps Guaranteed’

‘Severely Intoxicated’: Zubeen Garg Refused Life Jacket, Tried To Swim Back To Yacht, Singapore Police Tells Court, Singer Was Pronounced Dead Soon After CPR

Viral Video Of Rats Roaming Freely Near Patients And Oxygen Lines In A UP Hospital Leaves Internet Disgusted: ‘Immediate Action Required’

Who Is Malaika Arora’s Mystery Man? Actress Finally Opens Up About Her Concert Companion-Here’s What She Said

Factory Union Member, Who Heckled Donald Trump With ‘Paedophile Protector’ Remark, Gets Suspended After Heated Exchange With POTUS, Here’s What Really Happened

LATEST NEWS

Fears of War? US Pulls Some Troops From Middle East Bases After Iran Warns Of Retaliation If Washington Launches An Attack

‘Gross Violation Of International Law’, Russia’s Lavrov Accuses US Of Undermining Global Order, Stands By Venezuela And Iran

Who Was Hussain Ustara? All About Dawood Ibrahim’s Arch Rival All Set To Be Portrayed By Shahid Kapoor In O’ Romeo

Erfan Soltani Facing Execution? All You Need To Know About #SaveErfanSoltani Campaign

MC Mary Kom Vs Karung Onkholer: Star Boxer Once Accused Ex-Husband Of Misusing Her Money On A TV Show, Old Video Goes Viral Amid Explosive Allegations Of Her Affair

India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: KL Rahul’s Rescue Act Helps IND Put Defendable Total Vs NZ

UGC NET 2025 December Answer Key Out At ugcnet.nta.ac.in; Check Response Sheet, Question Paper, Objection Fee details

Blast Kills 3 in Jharkhand, Investigation Launched

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch UPW vs MI WPL 2026 Match

Donald Trump About To Take Greenland? POTUS Says, ‘Anything Less Than That Is Unacceptable’, Warns ‘If We Don’t Russia And China Will’

Who Was Hussain Ustara? All About Dawood Ibrahim’s Arch Rival All Set To Be Portrayed By Shahid Kapoor In O’ Romeo

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Was Hussain Ustara? All About Dawood Ibrahim’s Arch Rival All Set To Be Portrayed By Shahid Kapoor In O’ Romeo

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Was Hussain Ustara? All About Dawood Ibrahim’s Arch Rival All Set To Be Portrayed By Shahid Kapoor In O’ Romeo
Who Was Hussain Ustara? All About Dawood Ibrahim’s Arch Rival All Set To Be Portrayed By Shahid Kapoor In O’ Romeo
Who Was Hussain Ustara? All About Dawood Ibrahim’s Arch Rival All Set To Be Portrayed By Shahid Kapoor In O’ Romeo
Who Was Hussain Ustara? All About Dawood Ibrahim’s Arch Rival All Set To Be Portrayed By Shahid Kapoor In O’ Romeo

QUICK LINKS