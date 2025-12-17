Neha Kakkar’s New Song ‘Candy Shop’ Sparks Huge Outrage Over Vulgar Dance Steps And Lyrics

The recently released music video ‘Candy Shop’ by Neha Kakkar, featuring her brother Tony Kakkar, has hit the internet hard with a very important negative reaction from the public on social media. All online sources have given the same negative remarks and there is a part of the audience on the comment sections who are not pleased at all with the project’s creative direction and are even questioning its artistic merit.

‘What On Earth Is This’ Social Media Reacts To Neha Kakkar’s New Song ‘Candy Shop’

As a result, many users on the internet have come up with the word ‘cringe’ to describe it and have further called it a failed imitation of K-pop. The piece was supposed to be a cheerful, lively pop song but, accordingly, the users’ comments about the outfit, dancing, and idea were very critical. Users were quite open with their objections and branded the production aspects as either vulgar or poorly done rather than being creative. A major issue that has divided the critics has been the music video’s visual and stylistic presentation which some claim attempts to emulate the polished look and vibrant energy common in K-pop but fails to deliver in execution. The Candy Shop clips showcasing bright, bold aesthetics, dance moves, and flashy production have been going viral, along with comparisons not only to K-pop but also to meme driven music styles such as those of Dhinchak Pooja, who is often labeled as the cringe-style viral tracks’ heroine. While there is a faction of listeners that are fond of the lively beats and adventurous approach, a large segment of the audience believes the song lacks genuineness and coherence with Neha’s already established musical identity.

No Reaction From Neha Kakkar Yet

The response highlights a larger gap in the audience’s expectations, as a lot of fans are asking Neha to come back to the set of soul or melodic music that previously won her a great number of followers. Some of the critics have gone as far as to criticize the delivery of the lyrics and the dancing, saying they are not the least bit charming, but, on the contrary, forced and clumsy, while others are standing up for the artist’s right to try new ways of doing things. Still, the controversy surrounds Candy Shop, which is one of the most talked about songs on the Internet and partly due to the opposition has reached the trending status Neha, however, has not yet reacted to the criticism.

