‘Deeply Disturbing And Devastating’: Sreeleela Calls Out AI Misuse As Obscene Deepfake Images Go Viral

Actress Sreeleela went on to confront the issue of AI fakes and misinformation spreading on the internet, which has become a menace, asking net users to cease sharing what she dubbed ‘AI generated nonsense.’ A post coming from her social media highlighted her appeal to the users not to partake in the malpractice of AI, stating that there is a difference in the constructive use of technology and the destructive one meant to harm others.

What Did Sreeleela Say About Obscene Deepfake Images Going viral

Sreeleela spoke to the audience about the haunting and tragic effects that such fake content would cast on the whole of the society especially women and public figures and reflecting wider concerns in the area about how AI is used to pervert facts and create unwholesome visuals that hurt people. In her note Sreeleela insisted that every woman whether a daughter, sister, friend, or co worker deserves to be treated with respect and dignity regardless of her job. She admitted that her hectic schedule sometimes separates her from the daily events online but she still appreciated her well wishers for letting her know about the issue. The actor said that many of her colleagues in the film industry are facing similar situations where deepfakes and AI generated false images are becoming an issue and she said that her appeal was made ‘on behalf of everyone’ being impacted by these ruining practices. Her words reflect a rising irritation among the stars who are frequently affected by the creation and spread of AI manipulated and misleading content.







Sreeleela’s Concern About Deepfake Images

Sreeleela has finallly indicated her conviction that the government will be able to the usual which would be to step in and take the required actions to halt the flow of the if not entirely curb the spread of such harmful digital material in the future. The assistant of her comments is around the whole ethics discussion from the entertainment industry and beyond regarding AI as other actors have likewise expressed their concerns about deepfake misuse and the dangers of online falsely created content. By asking for users to be more conscious of what they share, she wants to create an online world where technology is used for good in the arts rather than for bad in the form of exploitation.

