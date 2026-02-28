LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Neil Sedaka, Legendary Pop Songwriter, Dies At 86 – What Really Happened To The Music Icon?

Neil Sedaka, Legendary Pop Songwriter, Dies At 86 – What Really Happened To The Music Icon?

The family of Sedaka issued an emotional statement which stated their bereavement that he was a true rock and roll legend, an inspiration to millions of people but also remembered him as a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Published: February 28, 2026 05:30:07 IST

Neil Sedaka, Legendary Pop Songwriter, Dies At 86 – What Really Happened To The Music Icon?

Neil Sedaka, legendary pop singer and songwriter, died of age 86, his family confirmed on Friday. The Brooklyn artist, whose music career lasted over 60 years and whose hit songs, such as Breaking Up Is Hard to Do, Calendar Girl, and Laughter in the Rain, are still remembered, was taken to the hospital in Los Angeles in the morning of February 27 due to unexpected health issues.

Neil Sedaka, Legendary Pop Songwriter, Dies At 86 – What Really Happened To The Music Icon?

The LA County West Hollywood sheriff station deputies assisted the fire department in responding to a medical call and he was taken to a local hospital by the paramedics where he later died. There has been no official death cause yet but reports stated that it was sudden and unexpected. 

The family of Sedaka issued an emotional statement which stated their bereavement that he was a true rock and roll legend, an inspiration to millions of people but also remembered him as a loving husband, father and grandfather. Sedaka had been a successful artist in his long career, as well as a prolific songwriter. He had been an important contributor in the legendary Brill Building pop of the late fifties and early sixties and later made a huge revival in the seventies, partially by working with such artists as Elton John. Some of the largest stars of the industry covered his music, and he still has an impressive impact on the popular music. 

Neil Sedaka, Legendary Pop Songwriter, Dies At 86 – What Really Happened To The Music Icon?

His wife of more than 60 years, Leba Strassberg is alive and so are their two children. Fans and fellow musicians have already started to honor him on the internet, praising his legacy to music over the years, and the number of memories that his songs have given the generations. With the information coming out, people still try to consider his legacy as a hit maker and a gifted songwriter whose tunes created the sound of American pop over the last 50 years.

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 5:30 AM IST
Neil Sedaka, Legendary Pop Songwriter, Dies At 86 – What Really Happened To The Music Icon?

