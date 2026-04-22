Netflix’s New Era Begins in 2026: Duffer Brothers’ ‘Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen’ Tops Global Charts After Stranger Things Ends

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
brahmos Business Akanksha Puri Bhojpuri song hardik pandya Mukesh Ambani Cook f1 Ballistic Missiles Char Dham Yatra 2026 Michael Jackson Biopic Movie ai Andrew Hugg bengaluru girlfriend burning boyfriend asim munir Lyrid Meteor Shower hamas brahmos Business Akanksha Puri Bhojpuri song hardik pandya Mukesh Ambani Cook f1 Ballistic Missiles Char Dham Yatra 2026 Michael Jackson Biopic Movie ai Andrew Hugg bengaluru girlfriend burning boyfriend asim munir Lyrid Meteor Shower hamas brahmos Business Akanksha Puri Bhojpuri song hardik pandya Mukesh Ambani Cook f1 Ballistic Missiles Char Dham Yatra 2026 Michael Jackson Biopic Movie ai Andrew Hugg bengaluru girlfriend burning boyfriend asim munir Lyrid Meteor Shower hamas brahmos Business Akanksha Puri Bhojpuri song hardik pandya Mukesh Ambani Cook f1 Ballistic Missiles Char Dham Yatra 2026 Michael Jackson Biopic Movie ai Andrew Hugg bengaluru girlfriend burning boyfriend asim munir Lyrid Meteor Shower hamas
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
brahmos Business Akanksha Puri Bhojpuri song hardik pandya Mukesh Ambani Cook f1 Ballistic Missiles Char Dham Yatra 2026 Michael Jackson Biopic Movie ai Andrew Hugg bengaluru girlfriend burning boyfriend asim munir Lyrid Meteor Shower hamas brahmos Business Akanksha Puri Bhojpuri song hardik pandya Mukesh Ambani Cook f1 Ballistic Missiles Char Dham Yatra 2026 Michael Jackson Biopic Movie ai Andrew Hugg bengaluru girlfriend burning boyfriend asim munir Lyrid Meteor Shower hamas brahmos Business Akanksha Puri Bhojpuri song hardik pandya Mukesh Ambani Cook f1 Ballistic Missiles Char Dham Yatra 2026 Michael Jackson Biopic Movie ai Andrew Hugg bengaluru girlfriend burning boyfriend asim munir Lyrid Meteor Shower hamas brahmos Business Akanksha Puri Bhojpuri song hardik pandya Mukesh Ambani Cook f1 Ballistic Missiles Char Dham Yatra 2026 Michael Jackson Biopic Movie ai Andrew Hugg bengaluru girlfriend burning boyfriend asim munir Lyrid Meteor Shower hamas
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Netflix’s New Era Begins in 2026: Duffer Brothers’ ‘Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen’ Tops Global Charts After Stranger Things Ends

Netflix’s New Era Begins in 2026: Duffer Brothers’ ‘Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen’ Tops Global Charts After Stranger Things Ends

Netflix enters a new era in 2026 as ‘Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen’ tops charts. Here’s how the Duffer Brothers are shaping the future after Stranger Things.

Netflix’s New Era Begins in 2026: Duffer Brothers’ ‘Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen’ Tops Global Charts After Stranger Things Ends
Netflix’s New Era Begins in 2026: Duffer Brothers’ ‘Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen’ Tops Global Charts After Stranger Things Ends

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Last updated: April 22, 2026 12:16:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Netflix’s New Era Begins in 2026: Duffer Brothers’ ‘Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen’ Tops Global Charts After Stranger Things Ends
Netflix will start its new era of shows after Stranger Things finishes its run in December 2025. The psychological thriller Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen marks the first achievement of this new direction, as it shows strong performance results across international markets. Backed by the creators of Stranger Things, this material represents the start of a successful 2026 period for the platform.

A Strong Start With a Global Hit

The show Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, which debuted on March 26, 2026, attracted immediate attention because of its disturbing storyline and its frightening atmosphere.
The series maintained its position on Netflix’s Global Top 10 chart for almost three weeks because viewers from around the world watched it.
The success of this content demonstrates that Netflix maintains its position as the leading streaming service by producing shows that connect with viewers worldwide.
 
The show combines psychological horror elements with emotional storytelling, which creates a powerful story about human connections and the experience of fear.
The show succeeded in attracting attention because its execution differs from standard horror shows, which resulted in it becoming one of the most popular shows throughout the current year.
 

The Duffer Brothers’ New Netflix Streak

A key factor behind this success is the involvement of The Duffer Brothers, who serve as executive producers. After shaping the massive success of Stranger Things, they are now leading a new wave of content for Netflix in 2026.

Following this psychological thriller, two more major projects are set to be released. The first is Stranger Things: Tales from ’85, an animated spin-off that expands the beloved universe.

It premieres on April 23, bringing nostalgia along with fresh storytelling.

You Might Be Interested In

Next comes The Boroughs, a sci-fi drama scheduled for May 21. With a star-studded cast including Alfred Molina and Geena Davis, the series is already generating buzz and is expected to be a major hit.

Why This New Era Matters for Netflix

Netflix has gone through multiple successful phases, from early hits like House of Cards and Orange Is the New Black to global phenomena such as Squid Game, Wednesday, and Money Heist. However, Stranger Things remained its flagship show for nearly a decade.

With that era now over, the success of Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen signals a smooth transition. It shows that Netflix is capable of reinventing itself while maintaining its dominance in the streaming industry.

Conclusion

The success of Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen is more than just another hit for Netflix. It represents the beginning of a new chapter led by proven creators and bold storytelling choices. With upcoming releases like Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 and The Boroughs, Netflix is clearly setting the stage for another dominant era in global streaming.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Duffer Brothers Netflix seriesglobal top Netflix showslatest Netflix series 2026Netflix 2026 showsNetflix new era showsNetflix psychological thriller 2026Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen netflixStranger Things ending 2025Stranger Things Tales from 85 release dateThe Boroughs Netflix cast

RELATED News

One Piece Chapter 1181 Spoilers OUT: Release Date, Leak Timeline, Imu vs Loki Fight and Major Twists Revealed

Jasmine Sandlas Slammed For Pouring Water Onstage, Lip-Syncing ‘Shararat’ Sparks Fake Performance Outrage, Watch Viral Video

The Boys Season 5 Episode 4 Release Date In India: When And Where To Watch Emmy Award Winning Drama Series?

Akshay Kumar On Samrat Prithviraj ‘Moustache’ Backlash As Bhooth Bangla Nears Rs 100 Crore: ‘Agar Nahi Acchi Lagi To Sorry’

Bhojpuri Actor-Singer Khesari Lal Yadav And Akanksha Puri New Song ‘Laika Niyan Raja Karas’ Takes The Internet By Storm, On-Screen Romantic Chemistry Goes Viral | WATCH

LATEST NEWS

MPBSE 2nd Board Exam 2026 Registration Last Date Today: Apply Online at mpbse.nic.in, Check Eligibility, Fees and Exam Dates

Taimoor Cruise Missile: Pakistan Tests 600 Km Anti-Ship Weapon – Can It Challenge India’s BrahMos? Check Range, Speed, Capabilities

Boost Your Rideshare Profits with Hassle-Free Car Rentals

IPL 2026: MS Dhoni’s ‘Tu Aaya, Camera Laya’ Banter With Deepak Chahar Goes Viral Ahead of MI vs CSK Clash at Wankhede — WATCH

‘Nation Remembers Victims of Pahalgam Attack’ : Amit Shah

NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Release Soon at neet.nta.nic.in, Check Expected Date, Steps to Download and Exam Day Guidelines

‘A Virgin Brahmin Bride Under 30’: 37-Year-Old Divorced IITian’s Marriage Demands Spark Outrage Online; Matchmaker’s Response Goes Viral | WATCH

Condoms: The Latest Iran War Price Shockwave – Global Condom Boss ‘Karex’ Announces 30% Hike Amid Supply Strain As War Rages On

Why Your Favourite Lifestyle Apps Sometimes Fail Without Warning

Why Road Trips Are Becoming the New Luxury Vacation

Netflix’s New Era Begins in 2026: Duffer Brothers’ ‘Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen’ Tops Global Charts After Stranger Things Ends

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Netflix’s New Era Begins in 2026: Duffer Brothers’ ‘Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen’ Tops Global Charts After Stranger Things Ends

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Netflix’s New Era Begins in 2026: Duffer Brothers’ ‘Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen’ Tops Global Charts After Stranger Things Ends
Netflix’s New Era Begins in 2026: Duffer Brothers’ ‘Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen’ Tops Global Charts After Stranger Things Ends
Netflix’s New Era Begins in 2026: Duffer Brothers’ ‘Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen’ Tops Global Charts After Stranger Things Ends
Netflix’s New Era Begins in 2026: Duffer Brothers’ ‘Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen’ Tops Global Charts After Stranger Things Ends

QUICK LINKS