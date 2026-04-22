Netflix’s New Era Begins in 2026: Duffer Brothers’ ‘Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen’ Tops Global Charts After Stranger Things Ends

Netflix will start its new era of shows after Stranger Things finishes its run in December 2025. The psychological thriller Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen marks the first achievement of this new direction, as it shows strong performance results across international markets. Backed by the creators of Stranger Things, this material represents the start of a successful 2026 period for the platform.

A Strong Start With a Global Hit

The show Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, which debuted on March 26, 2026, attracted immediate attention because of its disturbing storyline and its frightening atmosphere.

The series maintained its position on Netflix’s Global Top 10 chart for almost three weeks because viewers from around the world watched it.

The success of this content demonstrates that Netflix maintains its position as the leading streaming service by producing shows that connect with viewers worldwide.

The show combines psychological horror elements with emotional storytelling, which creates a powerful story about human connections and the experience of fear.

The show succeeded in attracting attention because its execution differs from standard horror shows, which resulted in it becoming one of the most popular shows throughout the current year.

The Duffer Brothers’ New Netflix Streak

A key factor behind this success is the involvement of The Duffer Brothers, who serve as executive producers. After shaping the massive success of Stranger Things, they are now leading a new wave of content for Netflix in 2026.

Following this psychological thriller, two more major projects are set to be released. The first is Stranger Things: Tales from ’85, an animated spin-off that expands the beloved universe.

It premieres on April 23, bringing nostalgia along with fresh storytelling.

Next comes The Boroughs, a sci-fi drama scheduled for May 21. With a star-studded cast including Alfred Molina and Geena Davis, the series is already generating buzz and is expected to be a major hit.

Why This New Era Matters for Netflix

Netflix has gone through multiple successful phases, from early hits like House of Cards and Orange Is the New Black to global phenomena such as Squid Game, Wednesday, and Money Heist. However, Stranger Things remained its flagship show for nearly a decade.

With that era now over, the success of Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen signals a smooth transition. It shows that Netflix is capable of reinventing itself while maintaining its dominance in the streaming industry.

Conclusion

The success of Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen is more than just another hit for Netflix. It represents the beginning of a new chapter led by proven creators and bold storytelling choices. With upcoming releases like Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 and The Boroughs, Netflix is clearly setting the stage for another dominant era in global streaming.