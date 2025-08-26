Netflix’s ‘You and Everything Else’ Trailer: Kim Go-Eun Is Coming Back With Emotional Saga, WATCH NOW!

Netflix’s You and Everything Else trailer dropped on August 26, 2025 featuring Kim Go-eun and Park Ji-hyun in a K-drama which is going to mess up your emotions, the emotional drama is set to launch on September 12, 2025. This tale of love, friendship, rivalry and human relationships is going to be a platter of emotions.

You and Everything Else: A Tale of Friendship and Rivalry

You and Everything Else traces the twisted path of a relationship between Ryu Eun-jung (Kim Go-eun) and Cheon Sang-yeon (Park Ji-hyun), once inseparable pals who now share a love-resentment relationship. It follows them through the years from adolescent years to years in their 40s, as they face the emotional hurdles, going from those innocent days in school to getting together for a reunion.

There is a catch, Sang-yeon, now a successful producer, is dying from cancer and asking Eun-jung to assist her with euthanasia. The raw exchanges in the trailer see Sang-yeon jabbing, “I hate that you’re fine,” revealing layers of jealousy, while Eun-jung pleading to the friend not to let her feel her pain really hits home. This 15-episode Netflix Original promises to unleash some emotional truths about friendship.

Watch The Trailer

The trailer released on August 12, 2025, shows a tense emotionally charged confrontation, with the tagline “Between admiration and resentment” set against the theme.

The trailer has flashbacks of the changing relationship between Eun-jung and Sang-yeon from high-floating welcomes to haunted silences, sending fans into a frenzy. A slow-burning drama that is actually worth waiting for, Netflix will easily cross every chart with this one, full of tears and soul.

You and Everything Else’s Star Power and Chemistry

Fresh from Exhuma’s 11M+-box office success, Kim Go-eun serves up an irresistible portrayal of Ryu Eun-jung, an uncompromising drama writer. Park Ji-hyun, in her Netflix debut as Sang-yeon, brings nuanced depth, their Yumi’s Cells reunion adding electric chemistry.

The cast is rounded by the presence of the charming photographer Kim Sang-hak, played by Kim Gun-woo and Kim Jae-won, increasing emotional stakes. Directed by Jo Young-min (The Interest of Love) and penned by Song Hye-jin (The Smile Has Left Your Eyes), this series finished its filming by Kakoa Entertainment in October 2023 till June 2024.

