Home > Entertainment > New OTT Releases This Week (Oct 6–12, 2025): Fresh Thrillers, Heartwarming Dramas And Must-Watch Movies On Netflix, Prime And More!

New OTT Releases This Week (Oct 6–12, 2025): Fresh Thrillers, Heartwarming Dramas And Must-Watch Movies On Netflix, Prime And More!

From Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 premiere to gripping dramas like Search: The Naina Murder Case and mythic animation Kurukshetra, this OTT week (Oct 6–12) offers thrill, mystery, and emotion across Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, and JioHotstar. Perfect for festive binge-watchers!

Thrills, Action & Epic Sagas: Your Ultimate OTT Binge Guide (Oct 6–Oct 12, 2025) (Pc: X)
Thrills, Action & Epic Sagas: Your Ultimate OTT Binge Guide (Oct 6–Oct 12, 2025) (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 6, 2025 11:20:39 IST

New OTT Releases This Week (Oct 6–12, 2025): Fresh Thrillers, Heartwarming Dramas And Must-Watch Movies On Netflix, Prime And More!

With everything from action slam dunks to acclaimed crime thrillers to mythological epics, the largest release window across platforms will be just the first full week of October. The post-theatrical releases and their high-budget original series are sufficient to stop you cold with their on-screen allure.

The genres and language offerings range from a Bollywood star-studded actioner making its digital debut to a gripping Nordic Noir adaptation to an unconventional animated feature on the Mahabharata. A true binge-watching week, as the season of fetes kicks in, is bound to witness serious sweeps of art and blockbuster through the casualness of one’s living room.

High-Octane Digital Premieres

The week’s highlights consist of the much-anticipated digital release of a key theatrical blockbuster, which now raises the bar for all action thriller films.

War 2 (October 9, Netflix): 
 The sequel to the action mega-hit comes to OTT with Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR in a high-stake spy thriller from the YRF Spy Universe.
This marks a big digital premiere for a film that was one of the year’s biggest box-office draws.

New Series and Gripping Dramas

The originals streaming this week are investigative thrillers and hard-hitting dramas, which plunge deep into character and mystery.

Search: The Naina Murder Case (October 10, JioHotstar):

This is a Hindi adaptation of the acclaimed Danish series The Killing, starring Konkona Sen Sharma as the lead detective. With a murder case of a teenage girl as its centerpiece, the series has an engaging slow-burn crime procedural that reveals the various hidden societal and political undercurrents.

Kurukshetra (October 10, Netflix):

An original animated series that provides a new gaze on the great epic Mahabharata. It tells the story of the war of 18 days through the eyes of the 18 warriors associated with it.

Sthal (October 10, ZEE5):

A highly acclaimed Marathi drama, this features a patriarchal tradition and the complexities of the arranged marriage setup in rural India.

Maintenance Required (October 8, Prime Video): 

A new romantic comedy about a lady owning a garage and falling into friendship with a man online, who happens to be her biggest business rival in real life.

First published on: Oct 6, 2025 11:20 AM IST
New OTT Releases This Week (Oct 6–12, 2025): Fresh Thrillers, Heartwarming Dramas And Must-Watch Movies On Netflix, Prime And More!

QUICK LINKS