LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > NewsX Exclusive – “They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood

NewsX Exclusive – “They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood

Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood (Image Credit: Pinterest)
Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood (Image Credit: Pinterest)

Published By: Bryan Thomas
Published: August 8, 2025 11:56:33 IST

In a chilling case of neighbourhood violence, a man—identified as Asif Qureshi, cousin of actor Huma Qureshi—was brutally stabbed to death in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area late Thursday night, allegedly by two men over a dispute as trivial as parking.

The fatal incident occurred around 11 PM in the Jangpura Bhogal market lane, when Asif reportedly asked his neighbour to move a scooter that was blocking the entrance to his house. What began as a verbal spat soon turned deadly.

Known Assailants, Says Eyewitness

NewsX was on the ground and spoke exclusively to Asif Qureshi’s wife, who categorically stated that this was no accident or heat-of-the-moment act, but a “premeditated murder.”

“They had been troubling us for a long time. This was a pre-planned attack. They meant to kill my husband,” she said, fighting back tears.

NewsX also spoke to an eyewitness who had rushed Asif to the hospital. The witness confirmed that the accused — Gautam and Ujjwal, who are brothers — had a history of picking fights with residents.

“Everyone in the area knew they were troublemakers. Asif, on the other hand, was always kind, always respectful. He didn’t deserve this,” the eyewitness told NewsX.

Minor Argument Turns Fatal

According to police, the argument turned violent when Ujjwal and Gautam allegedly attacked Asif with a sharp weapon. He sustained grievous injuries and, despite efforts, could not be saved. Both accused have since been arrested. Initial investigation suggests Ujjwal initiated the stabbing.

Asif’s family also claimed this wasn’t the first time tensions had flared with the neighbours over parking and territorial issues, but this time it turned fatal.

RELATED News

Sparks Fly Between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Viral Clip – Watch What Everyone’s Talking About
Elnaaz Walked Away from Bigg Boss 19, But How Much Money Did She Turn Down?
What’s Really Going on with Kumar Mangat Pathak and the Drishyam 2 Money Scandal?
‘The Paper’ Trailer Drops: Cast, Plot, When And Where To Watch? Here’s The Guide!
Is Sydney Sweeney Joining Devil Wears Prada 2? Spotted On The Set Amid Jeans Controversy

LATEST NEWS

8 Years Of Pain, 1 Moment Of Glory: Will Natalya Finally Win WWE’s Top Prize?
NewsX Exclusive – “They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood
Bansidhar Singh
Armenia, Azerbaijan To Sign Peace Pact At White House Soon? Here’s What US President Donald Trump Said
Bandana Singh
Bandana Devi
Bandan Kumar Singh
Banarsi Das
Who Is Ben Shelton? The Tennis Star Who Just Dethroned Karen Khachanov In Toronto Final!
Bambam Sah
NewsX Exclusive – “They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

NewsX Exclusive – “They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

NewsX Exclusive – “They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood
NewsX Exclusive – “They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood
NewsX Exclusive – “They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood
NewsX Exclusive – “They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?