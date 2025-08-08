NewsX Exclusive – “They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood

In a chilling case of neighbourhood violence, a man—identified as Asif Qureshi, cousin of actor Huma Qureshi—was brutally stabbed to death in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area late Thursday night, allegedly by two men over a dispute as trivial as parking.

The fatal incident occurred around 11 PM in the Jangpura Bhogal market lane, when Asif reportedly asked his neighbour to move a scooter that was blocking the entrance to his house. What began as a verbal spat soon turned deadly.

Known Assailants, Says Eyewitness

NewsX was on the ground and spoke exclusively to Asif Qureshi’s wife, who categorically stated that this was no accident or heat-of-the-moment act, but a “premeditated murder.”

“They had been troubling us for a long time. This was a pre-planned attack. They meant to kill my husband,” she said, fighting back tears.

NewsX also spoke to an eyewitness who had rushed Asif to the hospital. The witness confirmed that the accused — Gautam and Ujjwal, who are brothers — had a history of picking fights with residents.

“Everyone in the area knew they were troublemakers. Asif, on the other hand, was always kind, always respectful. He didn’t deserve this,” the eyewitness told NewsX.

Minor Argument Turns Fatal

According to police, the argument turned violent when Ujjwal and Gautam allegedly attacked Asif with a sharp weapon. He sustained grievous injuries and, despite efforts, could not be saved. Both accused have since been arrested. Initial investigation suggests Ujjwal initiated the stabbing.

Asif’s family also claimed this wasn’t the first time tensions had flared with the neighbours over parking and territorial issues, but this time it turned fatal.