No Ranveer Singh, No Aditya Dhar: Dhurandhar Team Skips Award Show After Rs.1200 Cr. Movie Got Dubbed ‘Anti-Pakistan,’ Fans Say ‘Sometimes Silence Is The Strongest Reply’

The absence of cast and crew of blockbuster Bollywood hit ‘Durandhar’ quickly drew attention, particularly since the film had received an award at the ceremony. Social media users speculated that the no-show was linked to the earlier review controversy, with many calling it a quiet yet powerful statement.

During the event, host Neha Dhupia announced a special honour for Dhurandhar, describing it as a blockbuster that grossed over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide and ran for 76 days in theatres. She also noted, however, that none of the film’s cast or crew were present to accept the award.

In a playful jab, she suggested the team might be busy working on Dhurandhar 2 or filing their taxes after the monumental box office success.

A clip of the moment quickly went viral. Rather than expressing disappointment, many fans showed support for the team, praising their decision to skip the event as “self-respect at its finest.”

🚨 HUGE! No one from the team of Dhurandhar attended the The Hollywood Reporter India Awards to receive the film’s honour. — This followed the negative review given by Anupama Chopra, who later termed the film “Anti-Pakistan”. pic.twitter.com/z9QAY2ZS0h — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) February 24, 2026

One user wrote that sometimes silence is the strongest reply, while another said the team had shown critics the mirror.

