No Ranveer Singh, No Aditya Dhar: Dhurandhar Team Skips Award Show After Rs.1200 Cr. Movie Got Dubbed ‘Anti-Pakistan,’ Fans Say ‘Sometimes Silence Is The Strongest Reply’

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > No Ranveer Singh, No Aditya Dhar: Dhurandhar Team Skips Award Show After Rs.1200 Cr. Movie Got Dubbed ‘Anti-Pakistan,’ Fans Say ‘Sometimes Silence Is The Strongest Reply’

No Ranveer Singh, No Aditya Dhar: Dhurandhar Team Skips Award Show After Rs.1200 Cr. Movie Got Dubbed ‘Anti-Pakistan,’ Fans Say ‘Sometimes Silence Is The Strongest Reply’

The team behind Aditya Dhar’s mega blockbuster Dhurandhar skipped the recent awards ceremony organized by The Hollywood Reporter India, sparking a flurry of reactions online.

Dhurandhar Team Skips Award Show After Rs.1200 Cr. Movie Got Dubbed 'Anti-Pakistan' (Photo: IG/Ranveer Singh)
Dhurandhar Team Skips Award Show After Rs.1200 Cr. Movie Got Dubbed 'Anti-Pakistan' (Photo: IG/Ranveer Singh)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: February 24, 2026 15:47:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

No Ranveer Singh, No Aditya Dhar: Dhurandhar Team Skips Award Show After Rs.1200 Cr. Movie Got Dubbed ‘Anti-Pakistan,’ Fans Say ‘Sometimes Silence Is The Strongest Reply’

The absence of cast and crew of blockbuster Bollywood hit ‘Durandhar’ quickly drew attention, particularly since the film had received an award at the ceremony. Social media users speculated that the no-show was linked to the earlier review controversy, with many calling it a quiet yet powerful statement.

During the event, host Neha Dhupia announced a special honour for Dhurandhar, describing it as a blockbuster that grossed over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide and ran for 76 days in theatres. She also noted, however, that none of the film’s cast or crew were present to accept the award.

In a playful jab, she suggested the team might be busy working on Dhurandhar 2 or filing their taxes after the monumental box office success.

You Might Be Interested In

A clip of the moment quickly went viral. Rather than expressing disappointment, many fans showed support for the team, praising their decision to skip the event as “self-respect at its finest.”

The viral video on X states, “No one from the team of Dhurandhar attended the The Hollywood Reporter India Awards to receive the film’s honour. — This followed the negative review given by Anupama Chopra, who later termed the film ‘Anti-Pakistan’.”

One user wrote that sometimes silence is the strongest reply, while another said the team had shown critics the mirror.

ALSO READ:  ‘Bloody Romeo’ Teaser Out: Animated Gangster Nani Brings Swagger, Promises Mayhem In Sujeeth’s High-Octane Action Thriller

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 3:47 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Aditya DharAnupama Chopradurandharranveer singhTHR Award Show

RELATED News

Splitsvilla Fame Mayank Pawar Death Reason: Former Mr. India And Celebrity Fitness Trainer Passes Away At 37

From Bold to Bhakti: Poonam Pandey Seeks Blessing From Premanand Maharaj In Vrindavan, Netizens Say ‘900 Chuhe Khake, Billi Hajj Ko Chali’

BAFTA Apologizes After Racial Slur Shocks Audience During Ceremony By White Man With Tourette Syndrome, Michael B. Jordan In Attendance

‘Bloody Romeo’ Teaser Out: Animated Gangster Nani Brings Swagger, Promises Mayhem In Sujeeth’s High-Octane Action Thriller

Who Is Nirahua? Bhojpuri Star Says ‘I Never Fell In Love With My Wife, Just Doing My Duty,’ Calls Marriage Forced | VIRAL Video Sparks Backlash Online

LATEST NEWS

AUS-W vs IND-W 1st ODI: Beth Mooney’s 76 Guides Australia Women To 6-Wicket Win Over India In Brisbane

CSIR NET Roll Number List Out, Check Eligibility And Key Details Here

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Shubham Pundir’s Batting Masterclass Takes Jammu And Kashmir to 284/2 vs Karnataka on Day 1

Who Was El Tuli? El Mencho’s Possible Successor Shot Dead By Mexican Forces While He Was Trying To Flee

Viral Baby Monkey Punch Has Found A Friend And Protector – ‘Go-Chan’, Who Also Once Faced Abandonment In A Circus – Watch

IND vs PAK On June 14 — Check India’s Schedule For Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

Galgotias University’s Viral Professor Neha Singh Gets Rap Song Tribute After China Robodog Row At AI Summit – WATCH

IDT Students Showcase Unique Creativity in Surat: Futuristic Tree Based on “Future is Now” Theme Becomes Major Attraction Lippan Art Workshop Held on 22 February; Bandhej Workshop Scheduled for 28 February

Drive Against Cervical Cancer: Centre To Roll Out Free HPV Vaccination For Girls Aged 14 And Above Across India soon

T20 World Cup 2026: Aakash Chopra Slams Senior Journalist On X For Insulting Team India After Defeat To South Africa

No Ranveer Singh, No Aditya Dhar: Dhurandhar Team Skips Award Show After Rs.1200 Cr. Movie Got Dubbed ‘Anti-Pakistan,’ Fans Say ‘Sometimes Silence Is The Strongest Reply’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

No Ranveer Singh, No Aditya Dhar: Dhurandhar Team Skips Award Show After Rs.1200 Cr. Movie Got Dubbed ‘Anti-Pakistan,’ Fans Say ‘Sometimes Silence Is The Strongest Reply’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

No Ranveer Singh, No Aditya Dhar: Dhurandhar Team Skips Award Show After Rs.1200 Cr. Movie Got Dubbed ‘Anti-Pakistan,’ Fans Say ‘Sometimes Silence Is The Strongest Reply’
No Ranveer Singh, No Aditya Dhar: Dhurandhar Team Skips Award Show After Rs.1200 Cr. Movie Got Dubbed ‘Anti-Pakistan,’ Fans Say ‘Sometimes Silence Is The Strongest Reply’
No Ranveer Singh, No Aditya Dhar: Dhurandhar Team Skips Award Show After Rs.1200 Cr. Movie Got Dubbed ‘Anti-Pakistan,’ Fans Say ‘Sometimes Silence Is The Strongest Reply’
No Ranveer Singh, No Aditya Dhar: Dhurandhar Team Skips Award Show After Rs.1200 Cr. Movie Got Dubbed ‘Anti-Pakistan,’ Fans Say ‘Sometimes Silence Is The Strongest Reply’

QUICK LINKS