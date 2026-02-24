‘Bloody Romeo’ Teaser Out: Animated Gangster Nani Brings Swagger, Promises Mayhem In Sujeeth’s High-Octane Action Thriller

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘Bloody Romeo’ Teaser Out: Animated Gangster Nani Brings Swagger, Promises Mayhem In Sujeeth’s High-Octane Action Thriller

‘Bloody Romeo’ Teaser Out: Animated Gangster Nani Brings Swagger, Promises Mayhem In Sujeeth’s High-Octane Action Thriller

Nani’s animated teaser for Bloody Romeo showcases his quirky “Chef-Gangster” persona, blending cooking skills with high-octane action. Directed by Sujeeth, the vibrant, humorous preview teases romance, unpredictability, and stylish visuals, promising a fresh, pan-Indian action-comedy experience.

‘Bloody Romeo’ Animated Teaser Reveals Nani’s Chef-Gangster Swagger in Stylish Action Extravaganza
‘Bloody Romeo’ Animated Teaser Reveals Nani’s Chef-Gangster Swagger in Stylish Action Extravaganza

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 24, 2026 15:30:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Bloody Romeo’ Teaser Out: Animated Gangster Nani Brings Swagger, Promises Mayhem In Sujeeth’s High-Octane Action Thriller

Nani’s animated birthday gift to him in 2026 confirmed his partnership with director Sujeeth. The film, which starts with Bloody Romeo, received its first look through an animated preview that establishes its stylish yet unconventional action movie format.

Nani celebrated his 41st birthday by sharing an announcement that included a lighthearted message that described the upcoming project as containing action sequences and humorous moments and unpredictable situations and romantic elements. The promo introduces him as the ‘No. 1 chef and gangster,’ a curious mix that instantly grabs attention.

The animated reveal starts with Nani showing his peaceful cooking skills until the scene turns into complete pandemonium. Vennela Kishore’s voice-over provides humor while the visuals show a character who possesses both charming and dangerous qualities.

You Might Be Interested In

Unique Chef-Gangster Concept

The teaser establishes a fascinating dual identity for Nani’s character, who combines his culinary talents with his experience as an underground fighter.

The animated sequence shows the protagonist cooking a meal while working under extreme stress, which demonstrates his dual capacity to manage high-pressure situations in both culinary and street environments.

The “chef-gangster” trope creates a new storytelling element for the Telugu action genre because it provides a different approach that combines intellectual themes with humorous elements. 

The character’s unpredictable personality emerges through his actions, which shift from street activities to his process of cooking garlic and then using a pressure cooker that contains explosives.

Sujeeth’s Stylish Narrative Vision

Director Sujeeth, who became famous for his energetic visual style used in Saaho and OG, now applies his distinct visual style to create Bloody Romeo.

The creative team chose animated promotional material instead of live-action footage to build their fictional universe through bright color schemes and distinct visual changes, which create a comic-book-style “offbeat action” atmosphere. The teaser shows a pan-Indian movie that centers on creating atmosphere through its character development while featuring the energetic track “No. 1 Gangsta.”

The collaboration uses dark humor together with swaggering behavior to transform Nani’s “Natural Star” character into an international audience who will find him more extraordinary than before.

Also Read: Priyanka Mohan’s Made In Korea Gets Official Netflix Release Date, Countdown To Much-Awaited Drama Begins

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 3:30 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bloody Romeonani

RELATED News

Splitsvilla Fame Mayank Pawar Death Reason: Former Mr. India And Celebrity Fitness Trainer Passes Away At 37

From Bold to Bhakti: Poonam Pandey Seeks Blessing From Premanand Maharaj In Vrindavan, Netizens Say ‘900 Chuhe Khake, Billi Hajj Ko Chali’

No Ranveer Singh, No Aditya Dhar: Dhurandhar Team Skips Award Show After Rs.1200 Cr. Movie Got Dubbed ‘Anti-Pakistan,’ Fans Say ‘Sometimes Silence Is The Strongest Reply’

BAFTA Apologizes After Racial Slur Shocks Audience During Ceremony By White Man With Tourette Syndrome, Michael B. Jordan In Attendance

Who Is Nirahua? Bhojpuri Star Says ‘I Never Fell In Love With My Wife, Just Doing My Duty,’ Calls Marriage Forced | VIRAL Video Sparks Backlash Online

LATEST NEWS

AUS-W vs IND-W 1st ODI: Beth Mooney’s 76 Guides Australia Women To 6-Wicket Win Over India In Brisbane

CSIR NET Roll Number List Out, Check Eligibility And Key Details Here

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Shubham Pundir’s Batting Masterclass Takes Jammu And Kashmir to 284/2 vs Karnataka on Day 1

Who Was El Tuli? El Mencho’s Possible Successor Shot Dead By Mexican Forces While He Was Trying To Flee

Viral Baby Monkey Punch Has Found A Friend And Protector – ‘Go-Chan’, Who Also Once Faced Abandonment In A Circus – Watch

IND vs PAK On June 14 — Check India’s Schedule For Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

Galgotias University’s Viral Professor Neha Singh Gets Rap Song Tribute After China Robodog Row At AI Summit – WATCH

IDT Students Showcase Unique Creativity in Surat: Futuristic Tree Based on “Future is Now” Theme Becomes Major Attraction Lippan Art Workshop Held on 22 February; Bandhej Workshop Scheduled for 28 February

Drive Against Cervical Cancer: Centre To Roll Out Free HPV Vaccination For Girls Aged 14 And Above Across India soon

T20 World Cup 2026: Aakash Chopra Slams Senior Journalist On X For Insulting Team India After Defeat To South Africa

‘Bloody Romeo’ Teaser Out: Animated Gangster Nani Brings Swagger, Promises Mayhem In Sujeeth’s High-Octane Action Thriller

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Bloody Romeo’ Teaser Out: Animated Gangster Nani Brings Swagger, Promises Mayhem In Sujeeth’s High-Octane Action Thriller

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Bloody Romeo’ Teaser Out: Animated Gangster Nani Brings Swagger, Promises Mayhem In Sujeeth’s High-Octane Action Thriller
‘Bloody Romeo’ Teaser Out: Animated Gangster Nani Brings Swagger, Promises Mayhem In Sujeeth’s High-Octane Action Thriller
‘Bloody Romeo’ Teaser Out: Animated Gangster Nani Brings Swagger, Promises Mayhem In Sujeeth’s High-Octane Action Thriller
‘Bloody Romeo’ Teaser Out: Animated Gangster Nani Brings Swagger, Promises Mayhem In Sujeeth’s High-Octane Action Thriller

QUICK LINKS