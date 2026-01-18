Nora Fatehi Shuts Down Dating Rumours With T Series Boss Bhushan Kumar In The Most Sarcastic Manner, Internet Applauses Her Reaction

Nora Fatehi has a great sense of humor and that is why she chose to make it a joke when she recently talked about the long-rumoured affair with Bhushan Kumar, the head of T-Series.

Nora Fatehi’s Response

A TikTok video from January 18, 2026, that was going viral and brought back a 5-year-old Reddit post about an alleged affair financing her lifestyle was reacted to by Nora in a very simple way with a “Wow” and a laughing emoji, which was interpreted as a sarcastic shutdown. The post made several speculations about her cars, outfits, and confidence, but she did not refute them in detail, letting the humour speak for her.

Rumor Background

The speculations go back to 2022 and her T-Series collaborations, such as the signing of a multi-project deal since 2019, have been the main claim. However, the two parties involved have always insisted on it being merely professional. Bhushan, who has been married to Divya Khosla Kumar since 2005 and has a son, has chosen to remain silent. On the other hand, Nora has acknowledged the contributions of Bhushan to her successful songs like “Dilbar.”

Other Buzz

At the same time, there are rumours that she is seeing Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi after she was at an AFCON 2025 match, and he liked her Instagram post; nothing has been confirmed by either party. Nora is still working on the movie ‘KD: The Devil’ and music videos, among other projects.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan Goes Into Beast Mode Ahead Of Telugu Sports Drama ‘Peddi’ Shoot; Exclusive Look REVEALED