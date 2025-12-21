LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
H-1B elon musk Donald Trump photo conflict resolution NS-37 mission Cricket bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files H-1B elon musk Donald Trump photo conflict resolution NS-37 mission Cricket bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files H-1B elon musk Donald Trump photo conflict resolution NS-37 mission Cricket bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files H-1B elon musk Donald Trump photo conflict resolution NS-37 mission Cricket bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
H-1B elon musk Donald Trump photo conflict resolution NS-37 mission Cricket bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files H-1B elon musk Donald Trump photo conflict resolution NS-37 mission Cricket bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files H-1B elon musk Donald Trump photo conflict resolution NS-37 mission Cricket bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files H-1B elon musk Donald Trump photo conflict resolution NS-37 mission Cricket bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Nora Fatehi Suffers Concussion After Her Car Was Hit By Drunk Driver While Heading To Sunburn Festival Goa

Nora Fatehi Suffers Concussion After Her Car Was Hit By Drunk Driver While Heading To Sunburn Festival Goa

Nora Fatehi at the festival was to launch her new collaboration with David Guetta and American singer Ciara, went as planned, thus showing her strong commitment to her work in spite of the hardships.

(Image Credit: Nora Fatehi via Instagram)
(Image Credit: Nora Fatehi via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 21, 2025 09:24:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Nora Fatehi Suffers Concussion After Her Car Was Hit By Drunk Driver While Heading To Sunburn Festival Goa

Bollywood diva and dancer, Nora Fatehi, was involved in a vehicular collision in Mumbai on Friday noon just when she was heading to Sunburn Festival where she was to share the stage with the global superstar DJ, David Guetta.

You Might Be Interested In

How Did The Accident Take Place?

According to police as well as eyewitness accounts, the drunkards car ploughed into Fatehi’s vehicle on Link Road at around 4 PM in the suburban area of Amboli causing an impact that raised immediate fears about the actress’s health. The officials were quick to respond by going to the scene of the accident, while the intoxicated driver was arrested after a blood alcohol test revealed his drunken state. As a result, the driver has been charged under various clauses of the law concerning drunken driving and causing risk to life through reckless behavior.

Where Is Nora Fatehi Now?

After the accident, Fatehi’s crew was taken to a nearby hospital, where all the doctors involved executed a complete examination that comprised a CT scan of her head and neck to check for any internal injuries. Later on, the doctors confirmed that she only had a mild concussion, and there were no severe internal problems or bleeding, hence her condition was deemed stable. Despite the fact that a concussion is a very minor brain injury that always requires close monitoring, the scans gave the doctors the assurance that no significant damage had really occurred. Thus, the doctors’ advice was to rest and recover her health but Fatehi was still determined to keep her professional commitments, and consequently, she was later permitted to attend the Sunburn 2025 event that evening.

You Might Be Interested In

Was Nora Fatehi’s Driver Drunk?

The incident has once again highlighted the issue of drunk driving as a major concern in the city and has also brought the film industry, with the public sharing their feelings of relief and admiration for the artist’s strength and professionalism, to the forefront. Mumbai police reported that they were really fast in arresting the driver and are now processing the case legally so that no one is deprived of their rights under the traffic and safety laws. On the opposite side, Fatehi at the festival where she was to launch her new collaboration with David Guetta and American singer Ciara, went as planned, thus showing her strong commitment to her work in spite of the hardships.

Also Read: From Saiyaara To Action Hero: Ahaan Panday’s Thrilling Comeback Backed By YRF And Ali Abbas Zafar , Coming Soon

First published on: Dec 21, 2025 9:24 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: drunk driver hits Nora FatehiNora Fatehi accidentNora Fatehi car accidentNora Fatehi healthNora Fatehi newswhere is nora fatehi now

RELATED News

Kim Woo Bin, Shin Min Ah Drop First Couple Photo Before Wedding, Spark Buzz: ‘Grateful For Warm Blessings’

Radhika Apte recalls ‘Traumatic’ South Film Set Incident ‘They Wanted To Add More Padding On My Bum And Breast’

Dhurandhar vs Avatar: Fire & Ash: Ranveer Singh, Akshay Khanna Film Crushes James Cameron’s Release on Day 1 Box Office With This BIG MARGIN

Iconic Gold Awards 2026 Date Announcement

“Raanjhiya”, A Soulful Ode to Love Starring Nishant Singh Malkani and Sugandha Sharma

LATEST NEWS

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (21.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Maharashtra Local Body Election Results 2025 Live: Counting Begins at 10 AM as Mahayuti Faces MVA in Key Battles Across 288 Urban Bodies

Why H-1B Visa Renewal Appointments Are Being CANCELLED Abruptly In India? How Is It Triggering Job Loss Panic Among Indians | Explained

Nora Fatehi Suffers Concussion After Her Car Was Hit By Drunk Driver While Heading To Sunburn Festival Goa

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (21.12.2025): Dear Sunday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (21.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

What Epstein Files Release Means For Trump | Explained

Elon Musk Crosses $749 Billion Net Worth: How Close Is He To Becoming The World’s First Trillionaire? Explained

Delhi Weather Today: Cold Wave And Thick Fog Bring Visibility To A Halt

Epstein Files Scandal: 16 Documents, Including Trump Photo, Vanish Amid Public Outrage And Cover-Up Speculation

Nora Fatehi Suffers Concussion After Her Car Was Hit By Drunk Driver While Heading To Sunburn Festival Goa

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nora Fatehi Suffers Concussion After Her Car Was Hit By Drunk Driver While Heading To Sunburn Festival Goa

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nora Fatehi Suffers Concussion After Her Car Was Hit By Drunk Driver While Heading To Sunburn Festival Goa
Nora Fatehi Suffers Concussion After Her Car Was Hit By Drunk Driver While Heading To Sunburn Festival Goa
Nora Fatehi Suffers Concussion After Her Car Was Hit By Drunk Driver While Heading To Sunburn Festival Goa
Nora Fatehi Suffers Concussion After Her Car Was Hit By Drunk Driver While Heading To Sunburn Festival Goa

QUICK LINKS