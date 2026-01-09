One More Green Signal! After Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’, Sivakarthikeyan’s ‘Parasakthi’ Gets U/A Certificate; Film To Release On This Day

Parasakthi: After Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi also faced uncertainty due to delays in censor clearance. The hurdle has now been resolved, with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) granting the film a UA certificate. The film is now set to release in theatres on January 10.

Certification Delay Sparks Release Speculation

However, cited industry sources saying that a big-budget film scheduled to release shortly after Jana Nayagan had not received CBFC clearance as of Thursday evening. So far, neither the CBFC nor the makers of Parasakthi have issued an official statement clarifying the film’s certification status, fuelling speculation about a possible delay.

Theatre Bookings Affected Amid Uncertainty

The uncertainty has already begun to impact theatre bookings. Exhibitors are reportedly reluctant to open advance sales without confirmation of censor approval. As of Thursday evening, ticketing platforms showed limited listings for Parasakthi in Chennai, with only a handful of suburban theatres opening bookings.

This cautious approach from exhibitors reflects broader concerns around last-minute schedule changes during the high-stakes Pongal season.

Overseas Distributor Maintains January 10 Release

Amid growing speculation, Parasakthi’s European distributor 4Seasons Creations AS issued a clarification on X, asserting that the film is still on track for a January 10 release. The distributor also cited the film’s exclusive screening at the Rotterdam Film Festival as the reason for cancellations in certain overseas markets.

Meanwhile, the film’s promotional momentum remains strong. A recently held two-day exhibition at Valluvar Kottam in Chennai, featuring recreated sets from the film, drew massive crowds and was extended for over a week due to public demand.

About ‘Parasakthi’ And The Pongal Context

Directed by Sudha Kongara, Parasakthi stars Sivakarthikeyan, Jayam Ravi, and Sreeleela in lead roles. Set in the 1960s, the film explores themes of social struggle and resistance. Produced by Dawn Pictures, it was initially slated for a January 9 theatrical release.

The situation closely mirrors recent developments around Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, which was postponed after facing last-minute certification and exhibition hurdles. The film carries added significance as Vijay’s final movie before fully stepping into politics through his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

With Pongal just days away, all eyes are now on whether Parasakthi will receive its final clearance in time to make its festive release.

