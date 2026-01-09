‘O Romeo’ Poster Out: Shahid Kapoor UNVEILS Intense First Look From Vishal Bhardwaj’s Darkest Film Yet; Check Out Trailer And Release Date

O Romeo: Actor Shahid Kapoor has officially kicked off the promotional campaign for his upcoming film O’Romeo by unveiling its striking first-look poster on January 9. Along with the reveal, the actor announced that the film’s teaser will be released on January 10, adding to the growing anticipation. O’Romeo marks Shahid Kapoor’s much-awaited reunion with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, nearly a decade after their 2017 collaboration Rangoon.

Poster Hints At Dark, Gangster-Driven Narrative

The first-look poster presents Shahid in a raw and intense avatar. He is seen screaming, with blood smeared across his face and his body covered in tattoos, signalling a gritty, gangster-themed storyline. The edgy visual suggests a dramatic departure from his recent roles.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Shahid confirmed that the film will release during Valentine's Week, hitting theatres on February 13, 2026. In his caption, he invited fans to "catch a peek into the world of O'Romeo," while also confirming that the teaser arrives tomorrow.













Fans Reaction

Soon after the poster dropped, fans flooded social media with enthusiastic reactions. Many praised Shahid’s transformation, while others expressed excitement about his reunion with Vishal Bhardwaj.

Comments ranged from calling the look “insane” to predicting “something legendary” whenever the actor-director duo collaborates, highlighting the high expectations surrounding the project.

SHAHID KAPOOR & SAJID NADIADWALA next big film directed by VISHAL BHARDAWAJ titled as

Star-Studded Cast And Production Details

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, O’Romeo boasts a strong ensemble cast featuring Tamannaah Bhatia, Triptii Dimri, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, Vikrant Massey, Nana Patekar, and Avinash Tiwari in key roles.

What’s Next For Shahid Kapoor

In addition to O’Romeo, Shahid Kapoor is also gearing up for Cocktail 2, slated for release later this year. Directed by Homi Adajania, the sequel stars Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, adding another high-profile project to Shahid’s upcoming lineup.

With a bold first look and a celebrated filmmaker collaboration, O’Romeo is already shaping up to be one of Shahid Kapoor’s most talked-about releases.

