One Piece Season 2 OTT Release: Check Date, India Streaming Time, Episode Guide And How Fans Can Watch The Series

The much-awaited second season of the live-action fantasy adventure One Piece is finally here. The new season is set to premiere globally on March 10, 2026, bringing back the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates as they head toward the dangerous Grand Line.

Unlike a weekly rollout, all eight episodes of the new season will drop simultaneously, allowing fans to binge-watch the entire storyline in one go.

One Piece Season 2 OTT Release Date and Time in India

Indian viewers can start streaming One Piece Season 2 from 12:31 p.m. IST on March 10, 2026.

The release timing aligns with the global premiere scheduled for 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time, ensuring fans across different regions get access to the new season at the same time.

In an unusual move for streaming titles, the first two episodes will also receive a limited theatrical screening in select international regions. However, for viewers in India, the primary way to watch the series will be through the streaming platform’s app or website.

How to Watch One Piece Season 2 Online

Fans can watch the new season by subscribing to Netflix.

All eight episodes will be available at once for subscribers across every plan. This means viewers can binge-watch the full arc without waiting for weekly releases.

One Piece Season 2 Episode Guide

Season 2 features eight episodes with a combined runtime of around 481 minutes, making it longer than the first season. The storyline follows the Straw Hat crew as they travel across several islands on their journey toward the Grand Line.

Episode List:

Episode 1: The Beginning of the End– 66 minutes

Episode 2: Good Whale Hunting– 63 minutes

Episode 3: Whisky Business– 63 minutes

Episode 4: Big Trouble in Little Garden– 54 minutes

Episode 5: Wax On, Wax Off– 57 minutes

Episode 6: Nami Deerest– 55 minutes

Episode 7: Reindeer Shames– 60 minutes

Episode 8: Deer and Loathing in Drum Kingdom– 63 minutes

The season will cover major parts of the Arabasta Saga, culminating with the Drum Island Arc.

What to Expect in One Piece Season 2

The story continues the journey of Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat crew as they search for the legendary treasure known as One Piece.

The quest began after the execution of the King of the Pirates, Gol D. Roger, who revealed that the greatest treasure in the world was hidden somewhere across the seas. His revelation sparked the “Great Pirate Era,” motivating countless pirates to set sail in search of the treasure.

In the new season, Luffy and his crew move closer to the dangerous Grand Line, where they encounter powerful enemies, mysterious islands, and new allies.

Cast and New Characters in Season 2

Several main cast members from the first season return for the new installment.

Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy

Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro

Emily Rudd as Nami

Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp

Taz Skylar as Sanji

The new season also introduces several new faces and fan-favorite characters:

Mikaela Hoover as Tony Tony Chopper

Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday

Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0

David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3

Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha

According to the creators, Dr. Kureha, the elderly doctor from Drum Island, will play an important role in the storyline.

A Bigger Adventure Than Season 1

The first season of the live-action adaptation premiered in August 2023 and quickly became a global hit. Season 2 expands the scale of the story with new locations, more characters, and higher stakes as the Straw Hat Pirates venture deeper into the unpredictable waters of the Grand Line.

With all eight episodes dropping together, fans can now experience the next chapter of the adventure in one uninterrupted binge.

