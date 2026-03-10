Yalina Kill Hamza In Dhurandhar: The Revenge? Sara Arjun’s Emotional Gunpoint Scene Leaves Fans Worried About Ranveer Singh’s Fate- What’s The Truth?

The trailer for Dhurandhar: The Revenge has taken the internet by storm, but one emotional moment has left fans deeply worried about the fate of Hamza, played by Ranveer Singh. A tense scene featuring Sara Arjun pointing a gun with tears in her eyes has sparked intense speculation online.

As viewers analyse the trailer frame by frame, one question is dominating social media: Does Yalina kill Hamza?

Trailer Scene That Started the Debate

While the trailer is packed with explosive action and high-stakes espionage, it’s a brief emotional moment that has captured the most attention. In one scene, Yalina played by Sara Arjun is seen pointing a gun at an unseen person while visibly emotional.

The trailer cleverly hides the identity of the person she is aiming at, but many fans believe it could be Hamza, the undercover spy portrayed by Ranveer Singh.

This moment has triggered widespread speculation that Yalina may have discovered Hamza’s secret identity.

Why Fans Think Yalina Might Shoot Hamza

Several fan theories circulating on social media suggest that Yalina eventually learns the truth about Hamza’s covert mission. As an undercover operative deeply embedded in Pakistan’s criminal network, Hamza’s identity is meant to remain hidden.

If Yalina discovers the truth, the scene could represent a devastating confrontation between the couple.

Some viewers believe the emotional intensity in the trailer hints at a moment where Yalina is forced to choose between loyalty to her country and love for her husband.

One viral post speculates that Yalina might initially try to shoot Hamza but ultimately be unable to pull the trigger.

Another Fan Theory: A Tragic Twist

Another theory gaining traction online suggests an even more heartbreaking possibility. According to some fans, Yalina may not shoot Hamza at all but could instead turn the gun on herself after learning the truth.

Supporters of this theory point to Hamza’s devastated expression in other moments of the trailer, which some believe hints at a tragic loss.

However, these theories remain pure speculation, as the trailer offers no confirmation about the outcome of the scene.

Could the Trailer Be Misleading?

Film trailers often include carefully edited sequences designed to build suspense and misdirect audiences.

It is also possible that Yalina is aiming the gun at someone else entirely perhaps a villain, a rival agent, or someone threatening her family. The editing may simply create the illusion that Hamza is the target.

So far, neither director Aditya Dhar nor the film’s team has revealed any details about the context of the scene.

Massive Buzz Around the Film

Despite the speculation, the hype surrounding Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to grow. The trailer quickly racked up millions of views within hours of release, signalling massive anticipation for the sequel.

Reports also suggest that the film’s pre-booking numbers are already strong, with thousands of tickets being sold every hour on ticketing platforms.

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal in key roles, adding further excitement to the high-stakes spy thriller.

Ram Gopal Varma Reacts to the Trailer

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma also joined the online buzz after the trailer’s release. Sharing his reaction on social media, he praised director Aditya Dhar and described the film’s scale as extraordinary.

Calling the preview “stratospheric,” Varma wrote that Dhar appears to be “on a rampage of revenge” with the sequel.

What Dhurandhar: The Revenge Is About

The sequel continues the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Mazari, played by Ranveer Singh.

The character is an undercover Indian intelligence operative who has successfully infiltrated Pakistan’s criminal underworld. As the story unfolds, Hamza becomes deeply embedded within powerful networks of crime and politics.

The trailer hints at a darker and more intense storyline, with Hamza navigating betrayal, revenge, and high-stakes espionage.

The Truth Behind the Gun Scene

For now, the truth about the emotional gunpoint scene remains a mystery. The trailer intentionally leaves the moment unresolved, fuelling curiosity and fan theories.

Whether Yalina actually confronts Hamza, protects him, or faces a tragic choice will only be revealed when Dhurandhar: The Revenge releases in theatres on March 19, 2026, with paid preview shows beginning on March 18.

Until then, the question continues to haunt fans: Will Yalina really pull the trigger on Hamza?

