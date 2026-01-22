LIVE TV
Oscar Nominations 2026: Here's How, When And Where To Watch The 98th Academy Awards Live In India

Oscar Nominations 2026: The global awards season is gaining momentum as anticipation builds around the Oscar Nominations 2026, a key moment that will shape the race ahead of the 98th Academy Awards. The 98th Academy Awards will take place on March 15, 2026.

Oscar Nominations 2026: Here's How, When And Where To Watch The 98th Academy Awards Live In India
Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: January 22, 2026 14:00:20 IST

Oscar Nominations 2026: The global awards season is gaining momentum as anticipation builds around the Oscar Nominations 2026, a key moment that will shape the race ahead of the 98th Academy Awards. The nominations are expected to offer early insight into how the Academy views the year’s most talked-about films, performances and technical achievements.

As usual, the announcement will spark debate and set the tone for months of speculation leading up to Hollywood’s biggest night.

How To Watch Oscar Nominations 2026 Live In India

Indian viewers will be able to watch the Oscars 2026 nominations live across several official and free platforms. The announcement will be streamed on Oscar.com and Oscar.org, along with the Academy’s verified social media channels on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

For international audiences, the nominations will be broadcast live on ABC’s Good Morning America. Streaming options will also be available on Hulu, Disney+ and ABC News Live, allowing viewers to follow the reveal across multiple devices.

Oscars 2026 Awards Ceremony Date And Host

The 98th Academy Awards will take place on March 15, 2026. Comedian and late-night television host Conan O’Brien is set to return as host for the second consecutive year, following a debut that was widely praised for balancing humour with a celebration of cinema.

Films Already Generating Oscar Buzz

Even ahead of the nominations, several films have emerged as strong contenders in major categories. Titles such as Marty Supreme, Bugonia, It Was Just an Accident, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value, Train Dreams, and Weapons are already drawing attention in Best Picture predictions, acting races and technical fields.

The diverse range of genres and storytelling styles suggests a highly competitive and unpredictable awards season.

Indian Films In The Oscar Nominations 2026 Conversation

Indian cinema has made a notable mark in this year’s Oscar race. Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, has been shortlisted in the Best International Feature Film category.

In addition, four Indian films- Kantara Chapter 1, Tanvi The Great, Mahavatar Narsimha, and Tourist Family, appear on the Academy’s reminder list of films eligible for Best Picture. The Hindi-UK co-production Sister Midnight, featuring Radhika Apte, has also made the shortlist, underlining India’s expanding global presence.

Why Oscar Nominations Continue To Matter

Beyond awards and red-carpet moments, the Oscar nominations remain culturally significant for the conversations they ignite. They highlight independent voices alongside big-budget spectacles, celebrating creative risk, powerful performances and technical excellence.

First published on: Jan 22, 2026 1:56 PM IST
QUICK LINKS