Home > Entertainment > What Is the Teri Dulhan Sajaungi Trend? Nick Jonas Grooves to Priyanka Chopra's 2005 Barsaat Track, Internet Says 'Patni-Vrata Jiju'

What Is the Teri Dulhan Sajaungi Trend? Nick Jonas Grooves to Priyanka Chopra’s 2005 Barsaat Track, Internet Says ‘Patni-Vrata Jiju’

American pop star Nick Jonas has once again won the internet by embracing desi vibes this time by grooving to Teri Dulhan Sajaungi, a hit track featuring his wife Priyanka Chopra and also Bipasha Basu from the 2005 film Barsaat.

Nick Jonas Joins Teri Dulhan Sajaungi trend. Photos: X
Nick Jonas Joins Teri Dulhan Sajaungi trend. Photos: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 22, 2026 13:23:03 IST

What Is the Teri Dulhan Sajaungi Trend? Nick Jonas Grooves to Priyanka Chopra's 2005 Barsaat Track, Internet Says 'Patni-Vrata Jiju'

American pop star Nick Jonas has once again won the internet by embracing desi vibes this time by grooving to Teri Dulhan Sajaungi, a hit track featuring his wife Priyanka Chopra and also Bipasha Basu from the 2005 film Barsaat.

Sharing a playful Instagram reel of himself enjoying dosa at a breakfast buffet, Nick used the viral song in the background, prompting fans to flood social media with amused reactions and dub him the ultimate “patni-vrata jiju.” 

Nick Jonas Joins Teri Dulhan Sajaungi Trend

Nick shared a light-hearted reel on Instagram showing him relishing a dosa, with an on-screen caption that read, “When they have dosa at the breakfast buffet.” The video featured him vibing to Teri Dulhan Sajaungi from the 2005 film Barsaat. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)



In the caption, he wrote, “This song hits.” Priyanka Chopra later reposted the clip on her Instagram Stories, reacting with skull and laughing emojis and tagging her husband. 

Social Media Reactions 

One user commented, “Alag level ka patni vrata hain jiju.”
Second user wrote, “Can we give him an Aadhar Card already?”

Another user said, “Never in my Disney Jonas Brothers obsessed era did I imagine that 20 years later, Nick Jonas would be eating dosa and fully adapting to Indian culture 🤣🤣 Life really said plot twist.”

Other user wrote, “He started being indian and never stopped but slayed.”

What Is the Teri Dulhan Sajaungi Trend?

The Teri Dulhan Sajaungi trend is a viral social media moment where users groove, lip-sync, or create humorous reels using the popular track from Priyanka Chopra’s movie. 

The song has made a comeback on Instagram Reels, often paired with playful captions, desi humour, and everybody moments like food, weddings, or couple banter. 

The trend recently gained fresh traction after Nick Jones shared a reel vibing to the track, prompting fans to flood the internet with memes. 

About Barsaat Movie

Barsaat is a 2005 Hindi romantic drama directed by Suneel Darshan. The film marked the Bollywood debut of Priyanka Chopra and also starred Bobby Deol and Bipasha Basu in key roles.

Set against the backdrop of love, betrayal and emotional conflict, Barsaat revolves around intense romantic relationships and dramatic twists. While the film received mixed reviews upon release, its music album became hugely popular. Teri Dulhan Sajaungi emerged as chartbusters and was sung by Alka Yagnik, Kailash Kher, and Priyanka Chopra.

Also Read: Karan Aujla’s ‘Disgusted Reaction’ Video Repost Goes Viral: What Did Kiara Advani Do With Kartik Aaryan On The Flight? Watch Video

First published on: Jan 22, 2026 1:23 PM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: barsaat movienick jonasNick Jonas priyanka chopraNick Jonas teri dulhan sajaungi trendpriyanka choprateri dulhan sujaungi trend

What Is the Teri Dulhan Sajaungi Trend? Nick Jonas Grooves to Priyanka Chopra’s 2005 Barsaat Track, Internet Says ‘Patni-Vrata Jiju’

QUICK LINKS