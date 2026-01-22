OSCARS 2026: Homebound Fails To Secure An Academy Award Nomination For International Feature Film, India’s Hopes Dashed

OSCARS 2026 NOMINATIONS: Homebound, the Bollywood film everyone had their hopes up for, didn’t snag a nomination for Best International Film at the 98th Academy Awards.

Neeraj Ghaywan directed it, and with Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor leading the cast, people really loved the story and the performances.

Back on January 6, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences shared the list of films moving forward in the International Feature Film category. Homebound cut—it’s one of the 14 films still in the running.

Here are the nominees for International Feature Film this year:

THE SECRET AGENT (Brazil)

IT WAS JUST AN ACCIDENT (France)

SENTIMENTAL VALUE (Norway)

SIRÂT (Spain)

THE VOICE OF HIND RAJAB (Tunisia)

Last year, SS Rajamouli’s RRR grabbed an Oscar for Best Original Song with “Naatu Naatu.” The Elephant Whisperers took home the Oscar for Best Documentary Short, too. 2023 was a big year for Indian cinema.

