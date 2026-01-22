LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh Cricket Board Azerbaijan Border doda bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Bengaluru airport barron trump Bangladesh Cricket Board Azerbaijan Border doda bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Bengaluru airport barron trump Bangladesh Cricket Board Azerbaijan Border doda bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Bengaluru airport barron trump Bangladesh Cricket Board Azerbaijan Border doda bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Bengaluru airport barron trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh Cricket Board Azerbaijan Border doda bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Bengaluru airport barron trump Bangladesh Cricket Board Azerbaijan Border doda bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Bengaluru airport barron trump Bangladesh Cricket Board Azerbaijan Border doda bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Bengaluru airport barron trump Bangladesh Cricket Board Azerbaijan Border doda bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Bengaluru airport barron trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Big Blow For Bollywood: After Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, Sunny Deol’s War Drama Border 2 Gets Banned In Gulf Countries: Report

Big Blow For Bollywood: After Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, Sunny Deol’s War Drama Border 2 Gets Banned In Gulf Countries: Report

Border 2 has been banned in six Gulf countries, including UAE and Saudi Arabia, over alleged anti-Pakistan content, just a day before its release.

After Dhurandhar Sunny Deol's Border 2 Release Banned In Gulf Countries (PHOTO: X)
After Dhurandhar Sunny Deol's Border 2 Release Banned In Gulf Countries (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: January 22, 2026 16:52:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Big Blow For Bollywood: After Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, Sunny Deol’s War Drama Border 2 Gets Banned In Gulf Countries: Report

Border 2 ban in Gulf countries: Fans have been waiting almost thirty years for a sequel to Border, and now, just one day before Border 2 is set to release on January 23, 2026, trouble’s hit. 

You Might Be Interested In

Border 2 gets banned in Gulf countries

As per new reports, the movie has been banned in six Gulf countries: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Bollywood Hungama reports the reason is the film’s “anti-Pakistan” content.

It’s déjà vu for Bollywood. Only a couple of months ago, Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster spy film Dhurandhar faced the same ban in these countries, for exactly the same reason.

You Might Be Interested In

Dhurandhar was a huge success, but losing out on the Gulf market stung. The film’s overseas distributor, Pranab Kapadia, put the loss at around $10 million, about Rs 90 crore.

Indian action films usually rake in big money from this region, so this kind of ban really hurts.

Border 2 advance bookings 

The Border 2 team tried to get the movie cleared by the local censors, but no luck. With the release just hours away, there’s only a sliver of hope left that the ban will get lifted at the last minute. Honestly, it’s not looking good.

Still, there’s a lot of excitement in India. Sunny Deol returns in his iconic role, joined by new faces like Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

Advance bookings have already crossed Rs 10 crore, with more than 13,000 shows set for the opening day. Trade experts expect a massive launch, maybe even bigger than Dhurandhar, which has ruled the box office this year. People are already speculating whether Border 2 can top those records.

About Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh, the film pays tribute to the heroes of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, focusing on three Param Vir Chakra winners and covering everything from air defence to tank battles and naval operations.

It’s a big one, 3 hours and 20 minutes long, and has a reported budget of Rs 350 crore.

Of course, the internet’s having fun with it too. Memes are everywhere, and fans can’t stop debating Varun Dhawan’s performance. But the pairing of Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa is getting a lot of love. Plus, there’s buzz around Ahan Shetty, Suniel Shetty’s son, making his debut.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar OTT Release Date Announced: Here’s When And Where To Stream Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller

First published on: Jan 22, 2026 4:18 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: BorderDhurandharGulf Countries Banhome-hero-pos-9latest movie newssunny deol

RELATED News

Anindita Chatterjee vs Ritika Giri: ‘Wives’ Battle Heats Up, Hiran Chatterjee’s First Wife Alleges They Are Not Divorced As Bengali Actor Remarries

‘Faith Or Waste?’: Man Pours Milk Into Ganga While Hungry Children Try To Get Some; VIRAL Video Sparks Online Debate | WATCH

Bengaluru Man Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Women’s Lingerie And Wearing Them In Residential Areas, Investigation Underway

‘Chatha Pacha’ X Review: Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew Shine As Netizens Call Film ‘Pure Theatrical Madness’

After Special Edition Ram Janmabhoomi Watch, This Brand Has Now Introduced ₹13.7 Crore White Gold Time Piece Dedicated To Anant Ambani, Check Insane Features Here

LATEST NEWS

Bangladesh to Boycott T20 World Cup 2026, Adamant On Not Playing Matches In India

Meet Dhruv Pandit: The Youngest Cybersecurity Entrepreneur Who Represented India’s Cybersecurity Concern At Davos

“Will End Hamas If…”: Trump Unveils Board Of Peace On Gaza, Pakistan Part Of It. Check Other Members

Big Blow For Bollywood: After Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, Sunny Deol’s War Drama Border 2 Gets Banned In Gulf Countries: Report

Australia Shooting Case: Gunman In New South Wales, Kills Ex-Girlfriend And Two Others; Turns Out To Be Domestic Dispute

Is OnePlus Nord 6 Leaked ? Features 12GB RAM, 165Hz OLED, And Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chipset, Check Price And Everything Here

Vijay’s TVK Gets ‘Whistle’ Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Election; Here’s Why Netizens Relate It To Chennai Super Kings

Bank of India Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 7.5% to ₹2,705 Crore on Improved Asset Quality

Ranji Trophy: Shubman Gill’s Stay Ends Early As India Captain Gets Dismissed for 2-Ball Duck

After Special Edition Ram Janmabhoomi Watch, This Brand Has Now Introduced ₹13.7 Crore White Gold Time Piece Dedicated To Anant Ambani, Check Insane Features Here

Big Blow For Bollywood: After Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, Sunny Deol’s War Drama Border 2 Gets Banned In Gulf Countries: Report

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Big Blow For Bollywood: After Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, Sunny Deol’s War Drama Border 2 Gets Banned In Gulf Countries: Report

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Big Blow For Bollywood: After Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, Sunny Deol’s War Drama Border 2 Gets Banned In Gulf Countries: Report
Big Blow For Bollywood: After Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, Sunny Deol’s War Drama Border 2 Gets Banned In Gulf Countries: Report
Big Blow For Bollywood: After Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, Sunny Deol’s War Drama Border 2 Gets Banned In Gulf Countries: Report
Big Blow For Bollywood: After Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, Sunny Deol’s War Drama Border 2 Gets Banned In Gulf Countries: Report

QUICK LINKS