Big Blow For Bollywood: After Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, Sunny Deol’s War Drama Border 2 Gets Banned In Gulf Countries: Report

Border 2 ban in Gulf countries: Fans have been waiting almost thirty years for a sequel to Border, and now, just one day before Border 2 is set to release on January 23, 2026, trouble’s hit.

Border 2 gets banned in Gulf countries

As per new reports, the movie has been banned in six Gulf countries: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Bollywood Hungama reports the reason is the film’s “anti-Pakistan” content.

It’s déjà vu for Bollywood. Only a couple of months ago, Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster spy film Dhurandhar faced the same ban in these countries, for exactly the same reason.

Dhurandhar was a huge success, but losing out on the Gulf market stung. The film’s overseas distributor, Pranab Kapadia, put the loss at around $10 million, about Rs 90 crore.

Indian action films usually rake in big money from this region, so this kind of ban really hurts.

Border 2 advance bookings

The Border 2 team tried to get the movie cleared by the local censors, but no luck. With the release just hours away, there’s only a sliver of hope left that the ban will get lifted at the last minute. Honestly, it’s not looking good.

Still, there’s a lot of excitement in India. Sunny Deol returns in his iconic role, joined by new faces like Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

Advance bookings have already crossed Rs 10 crore, with more than 13,000 shows set for the opening day. Trade experts expect a massive launch, maybe even bigger than Dhurandhar, which has ruled the box office this year. People are already speculating whether Border 2 can top those records.

About Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh, the film pays tribute to the heroes of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, focusing on three Param Vir Chakra winners and covering everything from air defence to tank battles and naval operations.

It’s a big one, 3 hours and 20 minutes long, and has a reported budget of Rs 350 crore.

Of course, the internet’s having fun with it too. Memes are everywhere, and fans can’t stop debating Varun Dhawan’s performance. But the pairing of Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa is getting a lot of love. Plus, there’s buzz around Ahan Shetty, Suniel Shetty’s son, making his debut.

