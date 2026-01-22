LIVE TV
Dhurandhar OTT Release Date Announced: Here's When And Where To Stream Ranveer Singh's Spy Thriller

Dhurandhar OTT Release Date Announced: Here’s When And Where To Stream Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller

Dhurandhar OTT Release: After a record-breaking run at the box office, Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller Dhurandhar is now gearing up for its OTT release. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has continued to draw strong footfalls weeks after its theatrical debut and is now set to make the transition to digital streaming. Dhurandhar will release on OTT on January 30.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 22, 2026 14:29:32 IST

Dhurandhar OTT Release: After a record-breaking run at the box office, Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller Dhurandhar is now gearing up for its OTT release. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has continued to draw strong footfalls weeks after its theatrical debut and is now set to make the transition to digital streaming.

According to the reports, Dhurandhar crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark globally within 3 weeks, emerging as the highest-grossing Hindi film in India and the second-highest worldwide.

Dhurandhar OTT Release Date: What We Know So Far

As per a reports, Dhurandhar is expected to release on OTT on January 30. Once available, audiences who missed the film in cinemas will be able to stream it at home later this month.

Earlier, as per the trade trackers, makers carefully planned the digital release window to allow the film to maximise its theatrical earnings. Dhurandhar hit theatres on December 5.

Where To Watch Dhurandhar On OTT

The film will stream exclusively on Netflix, which is the official digital partner for Dhurandhar. While the makers are yet to issue a formal announcement, multiple industry reports have confirmed the platform.

Why The Dubbed Versions Skipped Theatrical Release

According to the sources, the makers had initially explored a theatrical release of dubbed versions in South Indian markets. However, the plan was reportedly shelved due to a crowded Christmas release calendar and lack of available theatrical slots.

As a result, the dubbed versions are believed to have been shifted to a direct digital release.

Dhurandhar Box Office Performance

Now approaching the end of its seventh week in theatres, Dhurandhar continues to hold steady at the box office. The film has earned ₹829.44 crore net in India, driven largely by strong word-of-mouth.

Despite the expected decline in collections over time, Dhurandhar has remained ahead of all major Hindi releases from December 2025 and January 2026, maintaining its dominance at the ticket window.

About Dhurandhar: Cast And Story

Led by Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar features an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, among others.

First published on: Jan 22, 2026 2:29 PM IST
