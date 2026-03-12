Oscars 2026: Security Tightened After FBI Flags Possible Iran Drone Threat To California

The 98th Academy Awards, one of the most anticipated events in the film industry, will be presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and is scheduled to take place this month in Los Angeles. However, amid ongoing United States military action involving Iran, an alert has reportedly been issued by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) warning of a potential attack. Here’s a closer look at the situation.

According to an ABC News report, the FBI has cautioned police departments across California about the possibility of a drone attack that could be launched from offshore vessels. While the producers did not directly comment on the reported FBI alert, their remarks came shortly after the federal agency notified California law enforcement.

Oscars telecast executive producers Katy Mullan and Raj Kapoor said during a recent press conference, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, that security measures for the event will be heightened.

“We have the support of the FBI and the LAPD, and it’s a close collaboration,” they said. “This show has to run like clockwork. But we want everybody who is coming to the show, witnessing it, or even standing outside the barricades as fans to feel safe, protected and welcome. It’s our responsibility as a producing team to ensure that.”

The 98th Academy Awards ceremony is set to take place on March 16, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The Academy will present awards in 24 categories, recognising films released in 2025. The ceremony will be broadcast in the United States by ABC and streamed on Hulu.

Comedian Conan O’Brien will host the show for the second consecutive year after receiving praise for his performance last year. Meanwhile, Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan return as executive producers for the third straight year, with Hamish Hamilton once again serving as the show’s director.

The presenters for this year’s ceremony include Priyanka Chopra, Will Arnett, Matt Berry, Adrien Brody, Javier Bardem, Rose Byrne, Kieran Culkin, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Anne Hathaway, Nicole Kidman, Jimmy Kimmel, Delroy Lindo, Ewan McGregor, Paul Mescal, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Gwyneth Paltrow, Bill Pullman, Lewis Pullman, Maya Rudolph, Zoe Saldaña, Channing Tatum and Sigourney Weaver.

