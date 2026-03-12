LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran news Nicole Kidman Scarpetta Abu Dhabi news Bengaluru fuel price global cyberattack news donald trump Maya Kibbel assasination attempt Creek Harbor 172 million barrels latest india news instagram down Iran news Nicole Kidman Scarpetta Abu Dhabi news Bengaluru fuel price global cyberattack news donald trump Maya Kibbel assasination attempt Creek Harbor 172 million barrels latest india news instagram down Iran news Nicole Kidman Scarpetta Abu Dhabi news Bengaluru fuel price global cyberattack news donald trump Maya Kibbel assasination attempt Creek Harbor 172 million barrels latest india news instagram down Iran news Nicole Kidman Scarpetta Abu Dhabi news Bengaluru fuel price global cyberattack news donald trump Maya Kibbel assasination attempt Creek Harbor 172 million barrels latest india news instagram down
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran news Nicole Kidman Scarpetta Abu Dhabi news Bengaluru fuel price global cyberattack news donald trump Maya Kibbel assasination attempt Creek Harbor 172 million barrels latest india news instagram down Iran news Nicole Kidman Scarpetta Abu Dhabi news Bengaluru fuel price global cyberattack news donald trump Maya Kibbel assasination attempt Creek Harbor 172 million barrels latest india news instagram down Iran news Nicole Kidman Scarpetta Abu Dhabi news Bengaluru fuel price global cyberattack news donald trump Maya Kibbel assasination attempt Creek Harbor 172 million barrels latest india news instagram down Iran news Nicole Kidman Scarpetta Abu Dhabi news Bengaluru fuel price global cyberattack news donald trump Maya Kibbel assasination attempt Creek Harbor 172 million barrels latest india news instagram down
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Oscars 2026: Security Tightened After FBI Flags Possible Iran Drone Threat To California

Oscars 2026: Security Tightened After FBI Flags Possible Iran Drone Threat To California

The 98th Academy Awards ceremony is set to take place on March 16, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The Academy will present awards in 24 categories, recognising films released in 2025.

Oscars 2026 (Photo:X)
Oscars 2026 (Photo:X)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 12, 2026 11:12:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Oscars 2026: Security Tightened After FBI Flags Possible Iran Drone Threat To California

The 98th Academy Awards, one of the most anticipated events in the film industry, will be presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and is scheduled to take place this month in Los Angeles. However, amid ongoing United States military action involving Iran, an alert has reportedly been issued by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) warning of a potential attack. Here’s a closer look at the situation.

According to an ABC News report, the FBI has cautioned police departments across California about the possibility of a drone attack that could be launched from offshore vessels. While the producers did not directly comment on the reported FBI alert, their remarks came shortly after the federal agency notified California law enforcement.

Oscars telecast executive producers Katy Mullan and Raj Kapoor said during a recent press conference, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, that security measures for the event will be heightened.

You Might Be Interested In

“We have the support of the FBI and the LAPD, and it’s a close collaboration,” they said. “This show has to run like clockwork. But we want everybody who is coming to the show, witnessing it, or even standing outside the barricades as fans to feel safe, protected and welcome. It’s our responsibility as a producing team to ensure that.”

The 98th Academy Awards ceremony is set to take place on March 16, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The Academy will present awards in 24 categories, recognising films released in 2025. The ceremony will be broadcast in the United States by ABC and streamed on Hulu.

Comedian Conan O’Brien will host the show for the second consecutive year after receiving praise for his performance last year. Meanwhile, Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan return as executive producers for the third straight year, with Hamish Hamilton once again serving as the show’s director.

The presenters for this year’s ceremony include Priyanka Chopra, Will Arnett, Matt Berry, Adrien Brody, Javier Bardem, Rose Byrne, Kieran Culkin, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Anne Hathaway, Nicole Kidman, Jimmy Kimmel, Delroy Lindo, Ewan McGregor, Paul Mescal, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Gwyneth Paltrow, Bill Pullman, Lewis Pullman, Maya Rudolph, Zoe Saldaña, Channing Tatum and Sigourney Weaver.

ALSO READ: Scarpetta OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Nicole Kidman’s Gripping Crime Drama That Promises The Dark Secrets And Twists

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 11:12 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Iran drone threatiran warOscar 2026

RELATED News

Why Did Dhurandhar’s FA9LA Singer Flipperachi Cancel His India Shows? UN40 Festival Appearance, Mumbai Shows Dropped Amid Middle East War

What Is Wilson’s Disease? Rare Disorder That Killed Maya Kibbel, Sister Of Priyanka Chopra’s Husband Nick Jonas

One Piece Season 3: Release Date, Plot, Full Cast, And Everything Fans Need To Know | Full Details Inside

From Sensation To Silver Screen: Mahakumbh Mela Girl Monalisa Bhosle’s Net Worth Revealed After She Joins Movies

Kritika Kamra Ditches Lavish Wedding Affair, Marries Actor-Host Gaurav Kapur In Intimate Ceremony; Farhan Akhtar, Malaika Arora Add Glam To Low-Key Event

LATEST NEWS

Oscars 2026: Security Tightened After FBI Flags Possible Iran Drone Threat To California

From Mom’s Challenges to Milan Magic: Priya Munjal Drops 44kg, Claims Paris Runways as UMB Queen with Charu Parashar

From Mom’s Challenges to Milan Magic: Priya Munjal Drops 44kg, Claims Paris Runways as UMB Queen with Charu Parashar

Today’s Horoscope 12 March 2026: Love, Money, Career and Health Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | #3 Will Shock You

Iran Escalates War: Indian National Killed As Explosive Boats Strike Oil Tankers Safesea Vishnu, Zefyros Near Basra In Persian Gulf

Vivo Unveils Y51 Pro 5G: MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo Chipset, 7,200mAh Battery, And 120Hz Refresh Rate—Check All Features And Price

IPL 2026 Schedule: Gujarat Titans Full Fixtures Revealed; Shubman Gill to Face Punjab Kings on This Date

Papmochani Ekadashi 2026: Fast On March 14 Or 15? Know The Correct Date, Rituals, Fasting Rules And Five Auspicious Things To Do

Canva Down: Popular Graphic Design Platform Hit by Major Global Outage? Users Claim They Can’t Access Designs

iQOO Launches Z11x In India: 7,200mAh Massive Battery, IP68 & IP69 Certification And MediaTek Processor—Check All Details And Price

Oscars 2026: Security Tightened After FBI Flags Possible Iran Drone Threat To California

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Oscars 2026: Security Tightened After FBI Flags Possible Iran Drone Threat To California

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Oscars 2026: Security Tightened After FBI Flags Possible Iran Drone Threat To California
Oscars 2026: Security Tightened After FBI Flags Possible Iran Drone Threat To California
Oscars 2026: Security Tightened After FBI Flags Possible Iran Drone Threat To California
Oscars 2026: Security Tightened After FBI Flags Possible Iran Drone Threat To California

QUICK LINKS