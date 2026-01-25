LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Padma Awards 2026: 'He-Man' Dharmendra Awarded Padma Vibhushan Posthumously, Mammootty, Satish Shah, R Madhavan Receive Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri | Check Full List

Padma Awards 2026: ‘He-Man’ Dharmendra Awarded Padma Vibhushan Posthumously, Mammootty, Satish Shah, R Madhavan Receive Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri | Check Full List

Legendary Bollwood actor Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24, 2025, leaving an irreplaceable void in Hindi cinema, has been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan posthumously.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 25, 2026 19:55:13 IST

Padma Awards 2026: Legendary Bollwood actor Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24, 2025, leaving an irreplaceable void in Hindi cinema, has been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan posthumously. Celebrated for his enduring talent and unmatched versatility, Dharmendra carved a unique legacy by seamlessly excelling across genres from romance and action to comedy and social dramas, making him one of the most commercially successful and beloved stars in Indian film history. 

On the eve of Republic Day, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) unveiled the official list of Padma awardees for 2026. The prestigious civilian honours recognise individuals from diverse fields, including arts, literature, social service, medicine, education and public service, for their excellence, dedication and long-term contribution to society.

Mammootty, Satish Shah, R Madhavan Receive Padma Bhushan

Meanwhile, Malayalam cinema veteran Mammootty and iconic playback singer Alka Yagnik have been honoured with the Padma Bhushan at the Padma Awards 2026. Meanwhile, Bengali Film legend Prosenjit Chatterjee, actor R Madhavan and late actor Satish Shah have been awarded the Padma Shri in recognition of their significant contributions to Indian cinema and music. 

Padma Awards 2026: Padma Vibhushan Awardee List

Recipient Field Remarks
Dharmendra Singh Deol Indian Cinema Awarded posthumously for exceptional contribution to cinema
K T Thomas Public Affairs Former Supreme Court judge
N Rajam Art Renowned classical violinist
P Narayanan Literature and Education Eminent educationist and academic
V S Achuthanandhan Public Affairs Veteran political leader; awarded posthumously

Padma Awards 2026: Padma Bhushan Awardee List

Recipient Field Contribution / Recognition
Alka Yagnik Music Honoured for her outstanding contribution to Hindi film music
Mammootty Cinema Awarded for a prolific career marked by powerful, performance-driven roles that elevated Malayalam cinema nationally and globally

Padma Awards 2026: Padma Shri Awardee List

Recipient Field Contribution / Recognition
Prosenjit Chatterjee Cinema Recognised for his transformative impact on Bengali cinema and for bridging mainstream success with critically acclaimed storytelling over a four-decade career
R Madhavan Cinema Honoured for his versatility across Hindi, Tamil and international cinema, and for his growing influence as a filmmaker and cultural voice
Satish Shah Cinema & Theatre Awarded posthumously for his lifetime contribution to Indian cinema and theatre

India celebrates its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026, the occasion will hold strong diplomatic importance in addition to its national significance. Traditionally, the selection of chief guests for the Republic Day Parade has mirrored India’s foreign policy focus and the strength of its global relationships. 

First published on: Jan 25, 2026 7:55 PM IST
