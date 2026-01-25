Padma Awards 2026: Kailash Chand, Anke Gowda, Dr Shyam Sundar Among 45 Padma Shri ‘Unsung Heroes’ Awardees | Check Full List

Padma Awards 2026: The Padma Awards, among India’s highest civilian honours, are announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. Ahead of Republic Day 2026, sources indicate that a provisional list of this year’s Padma Award recipients has been finalised.

The Padma Awards 2026 list is said to feature awardees from diverse regions of the country, including remote and underrepresented areas, many of whom have spent decades working at the grassroots level.

According to sources, their work spans sectors such as healthcare, education, livelihood development, sanitation, environmental conservation, and the preservation of traditional arts and heritage. The awards are expected to honour “unsung heroes” whose consistent, often low-profile efforts have created meaningful social change. The official announcement is likely to be made as part of the customary Republic Day honours.

Here is the full list of awardees as per sources:

Anke Gowda Armida Fernandez Bhagwandas Raikwar Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda Brij Lal Bhat Budhri Tati Charan Hembram Chiranji Lal Yadav Dharmiklal Chunilal Pandya Gafruddin Mewati Jogi Hally War Inderjit Singh Sidhu K Pajanivel Kailash Chandra Pant Khem Raj Sundriyal Kollakkayil Devaki Amma G Kumarasamy Thangaraj Mahendra Kumar Mishra Mir Hajibhai Kasambhai Mohan Nagar Naresh Chandra Dev Varma Nilesh Vinodchandra Mandlewala Nuruddin Ahmed Othuvar Thiruthani Swaminathan Padma Gurmet Pokhila Lekthepi Punniamurthy Natesan R Krishnan Raghupat Singh Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar Rajastapathi Kaliappa Goundar Rama Reddy Mamidi Ramchandra Godbole and Sunita Godbole S G Susheelamma Sangyusang S Pongener Shafi Shauq Shrirang Devaba Lad Shyam Sundar Simanchal Patro Suresh Hanagavadi Taga Ram Bheel Techi Gubin Thiruvaarur Bakthavathsalam Vishwa Bandhu Yumnam Jatra Singh

