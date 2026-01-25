LIVE TV
Padma Awards 2026: Kailash Chand, Anke Gowda, Dr Shyam Sundar Among 45 Padma Shri 'Unsung Heroes' Awardees | Check Full List

Padma Awards 2026: Kailash Chand, Anke Gowda, Dr Shyam Sundar Among 45 Padma Shri ‘Unsung Heroes’ Awardees | Check Full List

Padma Awards 2026: The Padma Awards 2026 list is said to feature awardees from diverse regions of the country, including remote and underrepresented areas, many of whom have spent decades working at the grassroots level.

Padma Awards 2026 List.
Padma Awards 2026 List.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 25, 2026 16:18:58 IST

Published By: Manisha Chauhan

Padma Awards 2026: Kailash Chand, Anke Gowda, Dr Shyam Sundar Among 45 Padma Shri ‘Unsung Heroes’ Awardees | Check Full List

Padma Awards 2026: The Padma Awards, among India’s highest civilian honours, are announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. Ahead of Republic Day 2026, sources indicate that a provisional list of this year’s Padma Award recipients has been finalised. 

The Padma Awards 2026 list is said to feature awardees from diverse regions of the country, including remote and underrepresented areas, many of whom have spent decades working at the grassroots level. 

According to sources, their work spans sectors such as healthcare, education, livelihood development, sanitation, environmental conservation, and the preservation of traditional arts and heritage. The awards are expected to honour “unsung heroes” whose consistent, often low-profile efforts have created meaningful social change. The official announcement is likely to be made as part of the customary Republic Day honours. 

Here is the full list of awardees as per sources:

  1. Anke Gowda

  2. Armida Fernandez

  3. Bhagwandas Raikwar

  4. Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda

  5. Brij Lal Bhat

  6. Budhri Tati

  7. Charan Hembram

  8. Chiranji Lal Yadav

  9. Dharmiklal Chunilal Pandya

  10. Gafruddin Mewati Jogi

  11. Hally War

  12. Inderjit Singh Sidhu

  13. K Pajanivel

  14. Kailash Chandra Pant

  15. Khem Raj Sundriyal

  16. Kollakkayil Devaki Amma G

  17. Kumarasamy Thangaraj

  18. Mahendra Kumar Mishra

  19. Mir Hajibhai Kasambhai

  20. Mohan Nagar

  21. Naresh Chandra Dev Varma

  22. Nilesh Vinodchandra Mandlewala

  23. Nuruddin Ahmed

  24. Othuvar Thiruthani Swaminathan

  25. Padma Gurmet

  26. Pokhila Lekthepi

  27. Punniamurthy Natesan

  28. R Krishnan

  29. Raghupat Singh

  30. Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar

  31. Rajastapathi Kaliappa Goundar

  32. Rama Reddy Mamidi

  33. Ramchandra Godbole and Sunita Godbole

  34. S G Susheelamma

  35. Sangyusang S Pongener

  36. Shafi Shauq

  37. Shrirang Devaba Lad

  38. Shyam Sundar

  39. Simanchal Patro

  40. Suresh Hanagavadi

  41. Taga Ram Bheel

  42. Techi Gubin

  43. Thiruvaarur Bakthavathsalam

  44. Vishwa Bandhu

  45. Yumnam Jatra Singh

First published on: Jan 25, 2026 4:18 PM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: Padma Awards, Padma Awards 2026, Padma Awards 2026 list, padma shri awards 2026, padma shri awards list, Republic Day 2026, republic day awards

Padma Awards 2026: Kailash Chand, Anke Gowda, Dr Shyam Sundar Among 45 Padma Shri ‘Unsung Heroes’ Awardees | Check Full List

