Home > Entertainment > Famous Model, TV Star Who Appeared On A Nude Dating Show Stabbed 24 Times, Killed By Boyfriend

Famous Model, TV Star Who Appeared On A Nude Dating Show Stabbed 24 Times, Killed By Boyfriend

Pamela Genini, 29, an Italian model and reality TV star was brutally stabbed 24 times by her wealthy 52-year-old boyfriend, Gianluca Soncin, during a violent confrontation in her Milan apartment. Neighbors alerted police after hearing screams, but she was declared dead at the scene. Soncin later attempted suicide and now faces charges including murder and femicide.

Pamela Genini, 29, was stabbed 24 times by Gianluca Soncin in Milan. Neighbors heard screams; police charged him with femicide. Photos: Instagram.
Pamela Genini, 29, was stabbed 24 times by Gianluca Soncin in Milan. Neighbors heard screams; police charged him with femicide. Photos: Instagram.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: October 16, 2025 14:54:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Famous Model, TV Star Who Appeared On A Nude Dating Show Stabbed 24 Times, Killed By Boyfriend

Pamela Genini, 29, an Italian model and reality television star, was declared dead after she was allegedly stabbed more than 20 times by her 52-year-old, wealthy boyfriend, Gianluca Soncin. The incident took place during a violent confrontation on the balcony of her apartment.

According to reports, she was found dead inside her top-floor apartment in Milan on Tuesday night after neighbors reported hearing screams and frantic pleas for help, Italian newspaper Il Giorno reported.

Neighbors Alert Milan Police, Pamela Genini Declared Dead At Scene

As police arrived at the building, a neighbor standing on a nearby balcony shouted to alert them about the ongoing attack inside Genini’s home. Officers then broke down the apartment door, forcing their way in just as Soncin ended his assault, according to Il Giorno.

According to the reports, authorities confirmed that she was stabbed 24 times during the heated argument.

Gianluca Soncin Attempts Suicide

Soncin allegedly attempted suicide after the incident. Reports stated that he slashed his own neck twice; however, he was stabilized and transported in critical condition to Milan’s Niguarda Hospital. He is still under observation in the hospital and police supervision.

The police have charged Soncin with murder, stalking, premeditation, and femicide.

What Witnesses Said About Pamela Genini’s Stabbing

Neighbors of the victim who witnessed the attack from nearby buildings have spoken to the investigators. 

One witness told Il Giorno they heard Genini screaming “Help! Help!” just before she was killed.

A friend of the victim informed police that the couple’s relationship had been troubled for months and that Genini had planned to leave Soncin.

Who Was Pamela Genini?

Genini was a known TV star and model in Milan’s fashion industry. She had co-founded the swimwear brand SheLux while also managing a luxury real estate business.

She appeared in the Italian reality dating show The Island of Adam and Eve, in which contestants participate nude, and gained fame. According to the reports, Genini had been in a relationship with Soncin for more than a year.

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 1:52 PM IST
Famous Model, TV Star Who Appeared On A Nude Dating Show Stabbed 24 Times, Killed By Boyfriend

