LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nipah virus donald trump cousin marriage delhi weather Daganbhuiyan Erfan Soltani nipah virus donald trump cousin marriage delhi weather Daganbhuiyan Erfan Soltani nipah virus donald trump cousin marriage delhi weather Daganbhuiyan Erfan Soltani nipah virus donald trump cousin marriage delhi weather Daganbhuiyan Erfan Soltani
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nipah virus donald trump cousin marriage delhi weather Daganbhuiyan Erfan Soltani nipah virus donald trump cousin marriage delhi weather Daganbhuiyan Erfan Soltani nipah virus donald trump cousin marriage delhi weather Daganbhuiyan Erfan Soltani nipah virus donald trump cousin marriage delhi weather Daganbhuiyan Erfan Soltani
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Parasakthi Day 3 Box Office Collection: Sivakarthikeyan’s Film Struggles, Fails 1st Monday Test, Collection Stays Below Rs 2 Crore

Parasakthi Day 3 Box Office Collection: Sivakarthikeyan’s Film Struggles, Fails 1st Monday Test, Collection Stays Below Rs 2 Crore

After a strong opening weekend, Parasakthi saw a sharp fall on its first Monday, earning around Rs 1.98 crore in India. The nearly 80% drop signals weak weekday hold amid mixed word-of-mouth, raising concerns over the film’s long-term box office prospects.

(Image Credit: IMDB)
(Image Credit: IMDB)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 13, 2026 09:33:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Parasakthi Day 3 Box Office Collection: Sivakarthikeyan’s Film Struggles, Fails 1st Monday Test, Collection Stays Below Rs 2 Crore

The fallout of the film Parasakthi, a Tamil political drama, began the very first Monday after the movie hit the screen. The movie that had a super good opening weekend had to stop and did not carry on the weekdays, which brought the question of its long run in the theaters. 

You Might Be Interested In

The early trend shows that the visitors to the theaters were the fewest right after the weekend was over. On the third day of the film, which was its first Monday, Parasakthi, according to early estimates, got around Rs 1.98 crore net in India.

Some trade sources even say that the figure was still lower than Rs 2 crore, which points to a very sharp fall from the weekend. Parasakthi’s release day was Rs 12.5 crores, and the second day was Rs 10.1 crores. This implies that the three-day net collection in India now is Rs 24.58 crore. The drastic fall on Monday indicates that the film did not pass its first weekday box office test.

You Might Be Interested In

Monday Box Office Trends: Analyzing the Weekday Slump

The enormous change in the film’s box office opening from double digits to less than 2 crores on Monday indicates the movie’s “hold” was almost nothing. Such major releases are generally subject to a drop of 50-60% on their first weekday; however, Parasakthi suffered nearly 80% loss from its Sunday figures.

This movement indicates that the movie fails to draw the neutral family crowd apart from the initially fan-driven weekend. Monday in Tamil Nadu saw only 18.05% theater occupancy overall, making it imperative for the film to rely on Pongal holidays coming up soon to bring back the audience and probably increase its daily earnings.

The Impact of Mixed Word-of-Mouth on Long-Term Revenue

The 1960s anti-Hindi imposition agitations saga has attracted mixed responses from the audience notwithstanding the star power of Sivakarthikeyan and the directorial prestige of Sudha Kongara.

The critics and the audience have pointed towards a dull screenplay and the slow pace as the major reasons for the cold reception during the week. Additionally, the film was forced to compete with the release of The Raja Saab, which was already getting a good reception in nearby states, and the success of some previous blockbusters that never seemed to end was also creating pressure.

For a movie that was rumored to have a budget of Rs 142–150 crore, the weekday numbers are already presenting a tough challenge to the box office breakeven goal.

Also Read: Parasakthi Day 2 Box Office Collection: Sivakarthikeyan Film Thrives Amid Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, Crosses Rs 22 Crore Mark

First published on: Jan 13, 2026 9:33 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Monday testParasakthi box officeParasakthi Day 3 collectionSivakarthikeyan filmSudha KongaraTamil box office

RELATED News

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 4: Prabhas’ Horror Comedy Suffers Monday Blues, Sees A 71 Percent Drop

‘Stranger Things: One Last Adventure’ OTT Release: Here’s When And Where To Watch The Documentary

Taha Shah Badussha’s Marathi Film ‘Paro: The Untold Story of Bride Slavery’ Makes It To Official Oscars Eligibility List 2026

Punjabi Music Takes The World By Storm: Karan Aujla’s Odd Not Even Official Merch Goes Global, Here Is Where You Can Buy It…..

Watch Inside Kriti Sanon’s Sister Nupur Sanon Marries Stebin Ben in Dreamy Udaipur Wedding

LATEST NEWS

Nipah Virus Suspected Cases Identified in West Bengal: What the Deadly Infection Is, Symptoms to Watch and How to Protect Yourself

US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In A Year Amid Immigration Crackdown: Here’s How Indians Have Been Impacted

Stock Market Today: Sensex & Nifty Open Higher Amid Relief Rally, Q3 Earnings, and Trump’s Tariff Jitters

Parasakthi Day 3 Box Office Collection: Sivakarthikeyan’s Film Struggles, Fails 1st Monday Test, Collection Stays Below Rs 2 Crore

Cousin Marriage Ban Among Pakistanis In UK: Outrage As PM Keir Starmer Blocks The Move – Why The Practice Persists And Genetic Risks Involved

Stocks to Watch Today: TCS, HCL Tech, Anand Rathi Wealth, NLC India, Biocon In Focus

Stock Market Outlook: Sensex & Nifty Recover, But What’s Next For Dalal Street Amid Trump’s Tariff Drama?

Delhi, Gurugram Shiver As Cold Wave Hits NCR – IMD Orange Alert Warns Noida Temperature May Plunge To 4°C Tonight

Is Trump Planning To Strike Iran? US Issues Emergency Evacuation Order For Americans As Protests Turn Deadly – Over 600 Dead

Will India Face Fresh 25% Trump Tariffs? US President Targets All Countries Doing Business With Iran – Full List of Tehran’s Trade Partners

Parasakthi Day 3 Box Office Collection: Sivakarthikeyan’s Film Struggles, Fails 1st Monday Test, Collection Stays Below Rs 2 Crore

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Parasakthi Day 3 Box Office Collection: Sivakarthikeyan’s Film Struggles, Fails 1st Monday Test, Collection Stays Below Rs 2 Crore

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Parasakthi Day 3 Box Office Collection: Sivakarthikeyan’s Film Struggles, Fails 1st Monday Test, Collection Stays Below Rs 2 Crore
Parasakthi Day 3 Box Office Collection: Sivakarthikeyan’s Film Struggles, Fails 1st Monday Test, Collection Stays Below Rs 2 Crore
Parasakthi Day 3 Box Office Collection: Sivakarthikeyan’s Film Struggles, Fails 1st Monday Test, Collection Stays Below Rs 2 Crore
Parasakthi Day 3 Box Office Collection: Sivakarthikeyan’s Film Struggles, Fails 1st Monday Test, Collection Stays Below Rs 2 Crore

QUICK LINKS