Parasakthi Day 3 Box Office Collection: Sivakarthikeyan’s Film Struggles, Fails 1st Monday Test, Collection Stays Below Rs 2 Crore

The fallout of the film Parasakthi, a Tamil political drama, began the very first Monday after the movie hit the screen. The movie that had a super good opening weekend had to stop and did not carry on the weekdays, which brought the question of its long run in the theaters.

The early trend shows that the visitors to the theaters were the fewest right after the weekend was over. On the third day of the film, which was its first Monday, Parasakthi, according to early estimates, got around Rs 1.98 crore net in India.

Some trade sources even say that the figure was still lower than Rs 2 crore, which points to a very sharp fall from the weekend. Parasakthi’s release day was Rs 12.5 crores, and the second day was Rs 10.1 crores. This implies that the three-day net collection in India now is Rs 24.58 crore. The drastic fall on Monday indicates that the film did not pass its first weekday box office test.

Monday Box Office Trends: Analyzing the Weekday Slump

The enormous change in the film’s box office opening from double digits to less than 2 crores on Monday indicates the movie’s “hold” was almost nothing. Such major releases are generally subject to a drop of 50-60% on their first weekday; however, Parasakthi suffered nearly 80% loss from its Sunday figures.

This movement indicates that the movie fails to draw the neutral family crowd apart from the initially fan-driven weekend. Monday in Tamil Nadu saw only 18.05% theater occupancy overall, making it imperative for the film to rely on Pongal holidays coming up soon to bring back the audience and probably increase its daily earnings.

The Impact of Mixed Word-of-Mouth on Long-Term Revenue

The 1960s anti-Hindi imposition agitations saga has attracted mixed responses from the audience notwithstanding the star power of Sivakarthikeyan and the directorial prestige of Sudha Kongara.

The critics and the audience have pointed towards a dull screenplay and the slow pace as the major reasons for the cold reception during the week. Additionally, the film was forced to compete with the release of The Raja Saab, which was already getting a good reception in nearby states, and the success of some previous blockbusters that never seemed to end was also creating pressure.

For a movie that was rumored to have a budget of Rs 142–150 crore, the weekday numbers are already presenting a tough challenge to the box office breakeven goal.

