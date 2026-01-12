Parasakthi Day 2 Box Office Collection: Sivakarthikeyan Film Thrives Amid Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, Crosses Rs 22 Crore Mark

Once again, Sivakarthikeyan has demonstrated his box-office popularity with the latest socio-political drama, Parasakthi. The movie, whose director is Sudha Kongara, has taken advantage of the clear theatrical window left after the legal battle over Thalapathy Vijay’s major farewell film, Jana Nayagan, which was cancelled due to the court’s stay of release for Vijay’s project because of censorship disputes.

The audience’s full attention was then turned to Parasakthi. This plan worked out to be very good for Parasakthi and its massive attendance resulted in the movie’s two-day domestic collection going up by a huge Rs 22.65 crores.

The film has been cleared for viewing after 25 cuts, but still, the main emotional point of the 1960s-set story has touched the hearts of the people very strongly.

Parasakthi Strategic Market Advantage

The rescheduling of Jana Nayagan turned out to be the main reason for the financial victory of the film. Initially, the plan was to create a massive Pongal clash, but the sudden removal of the main opponent enabled Parasakthi to take over most of the screens in Tamil Nadu and the foreign market.

The film collected Rs 12.5 crore on its first day and another Rs 10.15 crore on the second day. This regularity in performance is a sign of a strong grip in urban areas and multiplexes, where the “Sivakarthikeyan factor” still manages to attract families and youngsters. The film’s power to keep double-digit numbers on a weekday is a clear indication of its being the season’s ultimate blockbuster.

Parasakthi Social Narrative Impact

The film’s success is not just a matter of box office numbers, but it is also due to its daring portrayal of the anti-Hindi agitation and student revolts. The filmmaker, Sudha Kongara, has made a movie that is both informative and entertaining by mixing up the historical and socio-political issues with high-octane commercial elements.

The movie was practically helped by the fact that it was the only one released, which led all the huge pre-booking traffic of the holiday season to Sivakarthikeyan’s 25th film.

While Jana Nayagan is still waiting for its hearing on January 21, Parasakthi is already on its way to the 50-crore mark, thus making its position as a great success in the early 2026 calendar of Tamil cinema more secure.

