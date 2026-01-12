LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news ali khamenei Cricket donald trump EOS-N1 gloden globe indian army Virat Kohli 28000 runs business news ali khamenei Cricket donald trump EOS-N1 gloden globe indian army Virat Kohli 28000 runs business news ali khamenei Cricket donald trump EOS-N1 gloden globe indian army Virat Kohli 28000 runs business news ali khamenei Cricket donald trump EOS-N1 gloden globe indian army Virat Kohli 28000 runs
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news ali khamenei Cricket donald trump EOS-N1 gloden globe indian army Virat Kohli 28000 runs business news ali khamenei Cricket donald trump EOS-N1 gloden globe indian army Virat Kohli 28000 runs business news ali khamenei Cricket donald trump EOS-N1 gloden globe indian army Virat Kohli 28000 runs business news ali khamenei Cricket donald trump EOS-N1 gloden globe indian army Virat Kohli 28000 runs
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Parasakthi Day 2 Box Office Collection: Sivakarthikeyan Film Thrives Amid Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, Crosses Rs 22 Crore Mark

Parasakthi Day 2 Box Office Collection: Sivakarthikeyan Film Thrives Amid Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, Crosses Rs 22 Crore Mark

Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi shines at the box office, earning Rs 22.65 crore in two days. Benefiting from Vijay’s Jana Nayagan delay, the socio-political drama’s mix of historical storytelling, emotional depth, and commercial appeal has made it an early 2026 Tamil cinema blockbuster.

Parasakthi Day 2 Box Office Collection
Parasakthi Day 2 Box Office Collection

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 12, 2026 11:20:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Parasakthi Day 2 Box Office Collection: Sivakarthikeyan Film Thrives Amid Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, Crosses Rs 22 Crore Mark

Once again, Sivakarthikeyan has demonstrated his box-office popularity with the latest socio-political drama, Parasakthi. The movie, whose director is Sudha Kongara, has taken advantage of the clear theatrical window left after the legal battle over Thalapathy Vijay’s major farewell film, Jana Nayagan, which was cancelled due to the court’s stay of release for Vijay’s project because of censorship disputes.

You Might Be Interested In

The audience’s full attention was then turned to Parasakthi. This plan worked out to be very good for Parasakthi and its massive attendance resulted in the movie’s two-day domestic collection going up by a huge Rs 22.65 crores.

The film has been cleared for viewing after 25 cuts, but still, the main emotional point of the 1960s-set story has touched the hearts of the people very strongly.

You Might Be Interested In

Parasakthi Strategic Market Advantage

The rescheduling of Jana Nayagan turned out to be the main reason for the financial victory of the film. Initially, the plan was to create a massive Pongal clash, but the sudden removal of the main opponent enabled Parasakthi to take over most of the screens in Tamil Nadu and the foreign market.

The film collected Rs 12.5 crore on its first day and another Rs 10.15 crore on the second day. This regularity in performance is a sign of a strong grip in urban areas and multiplexes, where the “Sivakarthikeyan factor” still manages to attract families and youngsters. The film’s power to keep double-digit numbers on a weekday is a clear indication of its being the season’s ultimate blockbuster.

Parasakthi Social Narrative Impact

The film’s success is not just a matter of box office numbers, but it is also due to its daring portrayal of the anti-Hindi agitation and student revolts. The filmmaker, Sudha Kongara, has made a movie that is both informative and entertaining by mixing up the historical and socio-political issues with high-octane commercial elements.

The movie was practically helped by the fact that it was the only one released, which led all the huge pre-booking traffic of the holiday season to Sivakarthikeyan’s 25th film.

While Jana Nayagan is still waiting for its hearing on January 21, Parasakthi is already on its way to the 50-crore mark, thus making its position as a great success in the early 2026 calendar of Tamil cinema more secure.

Also Read: Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu X Review: Netizens Split, Yet Chiranjeevi’s Hilarious Comedy Steals the Show

First published on: Jan 12, 2026 11:20 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Parasakthi box officeSivakarthikeyan film

RELATED News

The Raja Saab Day 3 Box Office Collection: Prabhas’ Film Earns Rs 158 Crore, Surpasses Akhanda 2 Lifetime Collection

Prashant Tamang Death: Wife Martha Aley Addresses Speculation Around His Sudden Passing, Says ‘It Was A…..’

Golden Globes 2026 Winners Full List: From The Pitt To One Battle After Another, Biggest Wins Revealed

Mahhi Vij Hits Back at Link-Up Rumours with Salman Khan’s Aide, Nadim Nadz: ‘Aapko Gandagi Chahiye’

Ankita Lokhande Defends Mahhi Vij Amid Relationship Rumours With Nadeem Nadz, Says ‘He Is A Father Figure’, Praises Him As A ‘God-Sent Person’

LATEST NEWS

Jerome Powell Under Spotlight as DOJ Subpoenas the Federal Reserve, Sparking Debate Over Monetary Policy Independence

‘Impose Hindi And I’ll Kick You’: Raj Thackeray’s Fiery Warning To Migrants From UP, Bihar, Sounds Alarm For Marathi Identity

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mumbai vs Karnataka Match; This CSK star player missed out

After 7 Minute 11 Second Viral MMS, Why Is Everyone Searching Fatima Jatoi ‘6 Minutes 39 Seconds’ Video? Everything You Need To Know

Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir Reports Exceptional Progress by Implementing The Mind Sync

Meta Cracks Down Hard, Bans 5.5 Lakh Accounts In Australia – Know The Surprising Reason And Which Country Could Be Next

RED ALERT For Traders: Sensex And Nifty Dips, Falls Over 0.5% Amid Global Woes And FII Outflows

Trump Says Iran Reached Out For Talks, Signals Massive Military Action Before The Meeting Happens, Says Red Line Is Crossed As Death Toll Rises Over 500

BCCL IPO Buzz: Investors Eye ₹33.6 Share Price Ahead Of January 16 Listing

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Play Next? Check Date And Venue

Parasakthi Day 2 Box Office Collection: Sivakarthikeyan Film Thrives Amid Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, Crosses Rs 22 Crore Mark

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Parasakthi Day 2 Box Office Collection: Sivakarthikeyan Film Thrives Amid Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, Crosses Rs 22 Crore Mark

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Parasakthi Day 2 Box Office Collection: Sivakarthikeyan Film Thrives Amid Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, Crosses Rs 22 Crore Mark
Parasakthi Day 2 Box Office Collection: Sivakarthikeyan Film Thrives Amid Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, Crosses Rs 22 Crore Mark
Parasakthi Day 2 Box Office Collection: Sivakarthikeyan Film Thrives Amid Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, Crosses Rs 22 Crore Mark
Parasakthi Day 2 Box Office Collection: Sivakarthikeyan Film Thrives Amid Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, Crosses Rs 22 Crore Mark

QUICK LINKS