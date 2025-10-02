Paresh Rawal’s ‘The Taj Story’ Poster Faces Criticism For Alleged Religious Overtones, Filmmakers Clarify Intent

The Taj Story is a fresh movie which will be launched by the actor Paresh Rawal and the reason causing a significant controversy when the promotional poster was displayed. The motion poster that emerged earlier this week showed Rawal removing the dome of the Taj Mahal and revealing the Shiva idol which was instantly criticized. It was alleged that the directors were promoting the long disproven belief that the Taj Mahal had originally been a Hindu temple, a belief that mainstream historians have gone on to reject as unprovable.

Paresh Rawal’s ‘The Taj Story’ Poster

In response to the criticism, Paresh Rawal deleted the original post and wrote a statement on behalf of the production company of the film, Swarnim Global Services Pvt. Ltd. The press release made it obvious that the film is not about religion and that there is a Shiva temple within the taj mahal. Instead, it is based solely on facts of the past. The creators of the film urged the common people to watch the film and draw their own conclusion. Despite this controversy, there is no change to the date of release of the film. The Taj Story is a movie project by Tushar Amrish Goel directed and produced by CA Suresh Jha which is scheduled to be released on October 31, 2025. The creators of the film have made it evident that the movie is meant to provide a historical narration through research and not to talk about religion.







Indian History And Paresh Rawal’s ‘The Taj Story’

This scandal of this movie brings out the reality that the history of India is a delicate point in Indian cinema particularly when it involves the religious and cultural identity of these people. Despite the allegations that the filmmakers were committed to historical accuracy, the controversial nature of the images used in the marketing tools has prompted concerns of whether filmmakers have a duty to explain delicate problems. What is yet to be observed is how the controversy would impact the acceptance of the film and whether it would impact the way the viewers would perceive the historical accounts depicted in Indian films as it approaches the release date.

