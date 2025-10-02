LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Paresh Rawal’s ‘The Taj Story’ Poster Faces Criticism For Alleged Religious Overtones, Filmmakers Clarify Intent

Paresh Rawal’s ‘The Taj Story’ Poster Faces Criticism For Alleged Religious Overtones, Filmmakers Clarify Intent

Paresh Rawal’s ‘The Taj Story’ was controversial when its poster featured the Taj Mahal with a Shiva idol in it, eliciting controversy on historical claims. The producers of this movie made it clear that the film is not about religious claims but historical facts and the opening date will be on October 31, 2025.

(Image Credit: Paresh Rawal via Instagram)
(Image Credit: Paresh Rawal via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 2, 2025 11:02:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Paresh Rawal’s ‘The Taj Story’ Poster Faces Criticism For Alleged Religious Overtones, Filmmakers Clarify Intent

The Taj Story is a fresh movie which will be launched by the actor Paresh Rawal and the reason causing a significant controversy when the promotional poster was displayed. The motion poster that emerged earlier this week showed Rawal removing the dome of the Taj Mahal and revealing the Shiva idol which was instantly criticized. It was alleged that the directors were promoting the long disproven belief that the Taj Mahal had originally been a Hindu temple, a belief that mainstream historians have gone on to reject as unprovable. 

Paresh Rawal’s ‘The Taj Story’ Poster

In response to the criticism, Paresh Rawal deleted the original post and wrote a statement on behalf of the production company of the film, Swarnim Global Services Pvt. Ltd. The press release made it obvious that the film is not about religion and that there is a Shiva temple within the taj mahal. Instead, it is based solely on facts of the past. The creators of the film urged the common people to watch the film and draw their own conclusion. Despite this controversy, there is no change to the date of release of the film. The Taj Story is a movie project by Tushar Amrish Goel directed and produced by CA Suresh Jha which is scheduled to be released on October 31, 2025. The creators of the film have made it evident that the movie is meant to provide a historical narration through research and not to talk about religion. 



Indian History And Paresh Rawal’s ‘The Taj Story’ 

This scandal of this movie brings out the reality that the history of India is a delicate point in Indian cinema particularly when it involves the religious and cultural identity of these people. Despite the allegations that the filmmakers were committed to historical accuracy, the controversial nature of the images used in the marketing tools has prompted concerns of whether filmmakers have a duty to explain delicate problems. What is yet to be observed is how the controversy would impact the acceptance of the film and whether it would impact the way the viewers would perceive the historical accounts depicted in Indian films as it approaches the release date.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan Is Now The Richest Actor In The World, A Billionaire, Richer Than Top Hollywood Stars, His Net Worth And Sources Of Wealth Revealed

First published on: Oct 2, 2025 11:02 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bollywood newsentertainment newsIndian Historyparesh rawalParesh Rawal The Taj Storytaj mahalThe Taj Story

RELATED News

National Award For Kantara Chapter 1? Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 Trends, Fans Call For Another National Award To The Film, Check The Movie Review
Mohanlal And Mammootty Are Back Together: Mahesh Narayanan’s ‘Patriot’ Teaser Hints At Something Big
Nirvana again defeats child pornography lawsuit over 'Nevermind' cover
Nirvana again defeats child pornography lawsuit over 'Nevermind' cover
Microsoft raises top Xbox Game Pass subscription by 50%

LATEST NEWS

Zubeen Garg’s Manager And Festival Organiser Charged With Murder, Detained From Delhi
GST Brings Relief For Motorcycle Buyers
Meet Sabri: 16-Year-Old Muslim Girl Making History At Kerala Kalamandalam, Breaking 95 Years Of Tradition
IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025 OUT Soon: Direct Link to Check SA/Executive Response Sheet, What’s Next & More
Mahesh Bhatt Wrote Love Letter in Blood to First Wife at 14, She Was Expelled from School
Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan: Here’s Why Sir Creek Region Is So Sensitive? Everything You Need To Know
Dussehra 2025 in Delhi-NCR: Ravan Dahan Timings & Venues in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram
Internet Shutdown, Bareilly On High Alert For 48 Hours Amid ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row’, What Is It? Explained
Chilean wines boom in Brazil as tariffs dampen US demand
Auroville Foundation Governing Board Completes 70th Special Session
Paresh Rawal’s ‘The Taj Story’ Poster Faces Criticism For Alleged Religious Overtones, Filmmakers Clarify Intent

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Paresh Rawal’s ‘The Taj Story’ Poster Faces Criticism For Alleged Religious Overtones, Filmmakers Clarify Intent

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Paresh Rawal’s ‘The Taj Story’ Poster Faces Criticism For Alleged Religious Overtones, Filmmakers Clarify Intent
Paresh Rawal’s ‘The Taj Story’ Poster Faces Criticism For Alleged Religious Overtones, Filmmakers Clarify Intent
Paresh Rawal’s ‘The Taj Story’ Poster Faces Criticism For Alleged Religious Overtones, Filmmakers Clarify Intent
Paresh Rawal’s ‘The Taj Story’ Poster Faces Criticism For Alleged Religious Overtones, Filmmakers Clarify Intent

QUICK LINKS