LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Parineeti Chopra’s Old Comment On Adoption Resurfaces As Pregnancy News Sparks Buzz Everywhere: Want Many Children

Parineeti Chopra’s Old Comment On Adoption Resurfaces As Pregnancy News Sparks Buzz Everywhere: Want Many Children

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s pregnancy news has gone viral. Fans are revisiting her old interview where she expressed a heartfelt wish to adopt and have a large family. The resurfaced comment highlights her progressive view on motherhood and love beyond biological bonds

Parineeti Chopra old words on adoption trend amid pregnancy news
Parineeti Chopra old words on adoption trend amid pregnancy news

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 25, 2025 15:03:29 IST

The news that Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are expecting a child has instantly been flooding the social media with relief. Their message of love went viral and came with an interview that the actress did many years ago and when it could be publicly announced that she is pregnant. In one of the earlier interviews with a leading magazine, Parineeti did not conceal her strong desire to have a big family as she revealed that one thing she would like to do is to adopt a child. I would have a lot of children. I am not able to conceive of everything. So I adopt.”

This phrase was said many years ago and now it is being shared numerous times against the background of her constant understanding and appreciative attitude towards motherhood. The fans are applauding her progressive thinking and her beautiful attitude as sees her expected entrance into parenthood as fulfillment of a long-held dream. The rediscovery of this statement brings out aspects of this actress that is gentle yet breathtaking and something that her fans can connect with.

Parineeti’s Vision of Motherhood

This viral moment is an ode beyond a mere #Throwback, it is a blessing of what Parineeti always aspired to be within her family. Even though much of the celebrity news is spoken in terms of glamour and fast lifestyle, the comments given by Parineeti show her personal values as well. The openness with regard to adoption is part of the role of illustrating the modern and open-minded understanding of the subject of a family which is no longer limited to the traditional standards.

There can also be a strong message about how a person can be so willing to take care of and love a child that the question of biology can be disregarded. This feeling is related to a bigger dialogue on the beauty of different kinds of family and the necessity to offer a nurturing home to children that require one.

The Journey to “Our Little Universe”

The renewed interest of people in the adoption remarks of Parineeti gains relevance at an emotional moment when the actress is on the road to becoming a mother with her husband, Raghav Chadha. Their announcement post was a cute one and it is entitled, 1+ 1 = 3, which appropriately describes their new beginning. The two wedded in a beautiful ceremony and since then they have never held their lives more than they share it with their followers.

This new development is a direct sequel of their love and therefore things that Parineeti said earlier about having a large family makes a lot of sense. It shows urgency behind the idea that though at the time the mode by which they would acquire parenthood was through the process of pregnancy, she has had her long-term ideals set on the wishes and goals of building a large family, a family that may one day involve the process of adoption.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Share Pregnancy News, Fans Say: ‘Pari Is Going To Have Baby!’

Tags: parineeti chopraParineeti Chopra adoption commentParineeti Chopra pregnancyraghav chadha

RELATED News

Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
The Truth Behind Tanya Mittal’s Jealousy Towards Ashnoor, Bigg Boss 19 Video Leaves Fans Stunned!
The Summer I Turned Pretty S3 Episode 8: Release Date, Spoilers And All The Juicy Details!

LATEST NEWS

Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
U.S. Tariffs Double Overnight! Can India’s Exporters Survive the 50% Shock?
Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Return of Madagascar King From France After 128 Years! What’s the Whole Story?
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
WHO Secures USD 6.3 Million to Strengthen Afghanistan’s Fragile Healthcare System
The Summer I Turned Pretty S3 Episode 8: Release Date, Spoilers And All The Juicy Details!
Parineeti Chopra’s Old Comment On Adoption Resurfaces As Pregnancy News Sparks Buzz Everywhere: Want Many Children

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Parineeti Chopra’s Old Comment On Adoption Resurfaces As Pregnancy News Sparks Buzz Everywhere: Want Many Children

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Parineeti Chopra’s Old Comment On Adoption Resurfaces As Pregnancy News Sparks Buzz Everywhere: Want Many Children
Parineeti Chopra’s Old Comment On Adoption Resurfaces As Pregnancy News Sparks Buzz Everywhere: Want Many Children
Parineeti Chopra’s Old Comment On Adoption Resurfaces As Pregnancy News Sparks Buzz Everywhere: Want Many Children
Parineeti Chopra’s Old Comment On Adoption Resurfaces As Pregnancy News Sparks Buzz Everywhere: Want Many Children

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?