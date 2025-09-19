PM Modi immerses in prayer as Harshdeep Kaur performs soulful rendition of 'Ik Onkar'

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): In a magical convergence of music and spirituality, singer Harshdeep Kaur performed a soulful rendition of the ‘Mool Mantra’ for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi shared a clip of Kaur’s performance on X and wrote, “At the meeting with the Sikh Sangat, noted singer Harshdeep Kaur sang a beautiful rendition of the Mool Mantra.”

At the meeting with the Sikh Sangat, noted singer Harshdeep Kaur sang a beautiful rendition of the Mool Mantra…@HarshdeepKaur pic.twitter.com/E6vXmLmGuS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 19, 2025

Harshdeep Kaur, who was a part of the committee of members from the Sikh community, met PM Modi on Friday. She also shared a string of pictures from the meeting and added, “So honored to have met with the Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on the Eve of his 75th Birthday at his residence. What made this meeting even more special for me was the moment he requested me to sing “Ik Onkar” sung by me from Gurbani.”

So honored to have met with the Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on the Eve of his 75th Birthday at his residence. What made this meeting even more special for me was the moment he requested me to sing “Ik Onkar” sung by me from Gurbani 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/j5YI6owOSN — Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) September 19, 2025

Prior to this, the members submitted recommendations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the safekeeping and dignified public display of the revered Sikh relic, ‘Jore Sahib,’ a pair of footwear attributed to Guru Gobind Singh and Mata Sahib Kaur.

The sacred artefacts, believed to be over 300 years old, had been preserved and safeguarded by the Puri family for generations. The relic comprises two distinct footwear items, one belonging to Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj (right foot, measuring 11 inches by 3.5 inches), and the other to Mata Sahib Kaur Ji (left foot, 9 inches by 3 inches).

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also expressed the family’s deep spiritual connection to the relics and their longstanding custodianship. He said that the Puri family has served the holy relic for over 300 years after Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh Guru, allowed them to keep the ‘Jore Sahib’. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.