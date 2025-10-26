Pop Star Katy Perry And Ex-PM Of Canada Justin Trudeau Make Romance Official In Paris! Official Stamp On Relationship

Surprise, Paris! Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau Step Out Hand-in-Hand

Hold onto your hats, because this is straight out of a rom-com! Pop sensation Katy Perry and former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau have officially turned dating rumors into reality. And where else would you make a statement than the City of Love? As Katy celebrated her 41st birthday, the duo made their first public appearance in Paris, and yes, they did it in style.

The paparazzi had front-row seats as Katy, stunning in a red dress, and Justin, dapper in a black suit, exited a cabaret show at Crazy Horse Paris, holding hands and flashing smiles that could light up the Eiffel Tower.

A lucky fan even handed Katy a rose, which Justin promptly escorted her to their car with all the charm of a modern-day romeo. Paris just got a whole lot hotter!

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have officially confirmed they’re in a romantic relationship. The two were seen together in Paris, France, celebrating Katy’s 45th birthday in public for the first time. Does this mean Justin Trudeau is not gay? pic.twitter.com/eKywk5w91e — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) October 26, 2025

Katy Perry And Ex-PM Of Canada Justin Trudeau Made Headlines Before Paris, the Sparks Were Flying!

The romance whispers didn’t start in Paris, they’ve been brewing like a blockbuster plot! Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were recently spotted sharing intimate moments on her yacht off the sun-soaked Santa Barbara coast, giving paparazzi their first real taste of the sizzling chemistry.

Just two days before her London concert, where a fan got down on one knee (and Katy delivered a witty comeback), the duo was already turning heads. Rumors first ignited back in July during a cozy dinner in Montreal, followed by Justin attending Katy’s sold-out Lifetimes Tour.

Hollywood couldn’t script it better, love, glamour, and a hint of mischief all rolled into one!

Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau’s Personal Lives: Co-Parenting To New Beginnings.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom part ways officially in July 2025 after dating since 2016 and becoming engaged in 2019. The couple has a daughter, Daisy Dove, and they have been working on co-parenting. The representatives insisted that they would continue to prioritize upbringing Daisy with love, stability, and respect for each other as a family, which they have been doing often in her name.

On the same note, Justin Trudeau divorced his 18-year marriage to the former TV host, Sophie Gregoire, in August 2023. Their three children, Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien, are now co-parented by the former Canadian Prime Minister. Katy and Justin have both handled their celebrity break-ups with discretion, putting family first and slowly taking new strides in their own relationships, which now results in speculation and heartbreak among the public concerning the two of them possibly being in a relationship.

