Home > Entertainment > Pop Star Katy Perry And Ex-PM Of Canada Justin Trudeau Make Romance Official In Paris! Official Stamp On Relationship

Pop Star Katy Perry And Ex-PM Of Canada Justin Trudeau Make Romance Official In Paris! Official Stamp On Relationship

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirm their romance with a public Paris outing. Both navigate past relationships while co-parenting, sparking global buzz over their new high-profile love story.

Pop Star Katy Perry And Ex-PM Of Canada Justin Trudeau Hand In Hand (Pic: X)
Pop Star Katy Perry And Ex-PM Of Canada Justin Trudeau Hand In Hand (Pic: X)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: October 26, 2025 13:11:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pop Star Katy Perry And Ex-PM Of Canada Justin Trudeau Make Romance Official In Paris! Official Stamp On Relationship

Surprise, Paris! Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau Step Out Hand-in-Hand

Hold onto your hats, because this is straight out of a rom-com! Pop sensation Katy Perry and former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau have officially turned dating rumors into reality. And where else would you make a statement than the City of Love? As Katy celebrated her 41st birthday, the duo made their first public appearance in Paris, and yes, they did it in style.

The paparazzi had front-row seats as Katy, stunning in a red dress, and Justin, dapper in a black suit, exited a cabaret show at Crazy Horse Paris, holding hands and flashing smiles that could light up the Eiffel Tower.

A lucky fan even handed Katy a rose, which Justin promptly escorted her to their car with all the charm of a modern-day romeo. Paris just got a whole lot hotter!

If you want, I can also make an even punchier, 2–3 line viral version perfect for social feeds. Do you want me to do that?

Katy Perry And Ex-PM Of Canada Justin Trudeau Made Headlines Before Paris, the Sparks Were Flying!

The romance whispers didn’t start in Paris, they’ve been brewing like a blockbuster plot! Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were recently spotted sharing intimate moments on her yacht off the sun-soaked Santa Barbara coast, giving paparazzi their first real taste of the sizzling chemistry.

Just two days before her London concert, where a fan got down on one knee (and Katy delivered a witty comeback), the duo was already turning heads. Rumors first ignited back in July during a cozy dinner in Montreal, followed by Justin attending Katy’s sold-out Lifetimes Tour.

Hollywood couldn’t script it better, love, glamour, and a hint of mischief all rolled into one!

Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau’s Personal Lives: Co-Parenting To New Beginnings.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom part ways officially in July 2025 after dating since 2016 and becoming engaged in 2019. The couple has a daughter, Daisy Dove, and they have been working on co-parenting. The representatives insisted that they would continue to prioritize upbringing Daisy with love, stability, and respect for each other as a family, which they have been doing often in her name.

On the same note, Justin Trudeau divorced his 18-year marriage to the former TV host, Sophie Gregoire, in August 2023. Their three children, Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien, are now co-parented by the former Canadian Prime Minister. Katy and Justin have both handled their celebrity break-ups with discretion, putting family first and slowly taking new strides in their own relationships, which now results in speculation and heartbreak among the public concerning the two of them possibly being in a relationship.

(With inputs)

Also Read: Is That Justin Trudeau? Internet Gets Curious As Katy Perry Indulges In Steamy PDA With A Shirtless Man On A Yacht- See Pics Here!

First published on: Oct 26, 2025 12:49 PM IST
Pop Star Katy Perry And Ex-PM Of Canada Justin Trudeau Make Romance Official In Paris! Official Stamp On Relationship

