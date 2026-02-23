LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bonnie Blue Is Pregnant! Porn Star Who Went Viral For Having ‘Unprotected’ Sex With 400 Men Makes Wild Pregnancy Announcement; Internet Asks “Who Is The Father?”

Bonnie Blue Is Pregnant! Porn Star Who Went Viral For Having ‘Unprotected’ Sex With 400 Men Makes Wild Pregnancy Announcement; Internet Asks “Who Is The Father?”

Bonnie Blue: Adult content creator Bonnie Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, has announced that she is pregnant, sharing what she described as confirmation from an ultrasound appointment in a YouTube video posted on February 22.

Porn Star Bonnie Blue Announces Pregnancy After Having Unprotected Sex With 400 Men, Who Is The Father? (Pic Credits: X, Instagram)
Porn Star Bonnie Blue Announces Pregnancy After Having Unprotected Sex With 400 Men, Who Is The Father? (Pic Credits: X, Instagram)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: February 23, 2026 14:02:21 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bonnie Blue Is Pregnant! Porn Star Who Went Viral For Having ‘Unprotected’ Sex With 400 Men Makes Wild Pregnancy Announcement; Internet Asks “Who Is The Father?”

Bonnie Blue: Adult content creator Bonnie Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, has announced that she is pregnant, sharing what she described as confirmation from an ultrasound appointment in a YouTube video posted on February 22.

In the video, Blue said she began experiencing symptoms such as nausea, migraines, food aversions and strong cravings. She filmed herself taking a pregnancy test, appearing visibly nervous before revealing what she called a positive result. She later included footage from a medical visit, stating that an ultrasound technician confirmed the pregnancy.

You Might Be Interested In

Bonnie Blue’s Announcement Follows Controversial January Event

The pregnancy claim comes weeks after Bonnie Blue drew global attention over a January event that her team said surpassed a previous record for the number of sexual partners in a single day.

At the time, Blue stated that all participants underwent STD testing beforehand. She also said she planned to undergo testing herself afterward for sexually transmitted infections and a possible pregnancy. According to her earlier remarks, no additional precautions were taken beyond basic hygiene measures.

Following the event, Blue said she felt physically well and described the experience as meeting her expectations. She emphasized that the focus was on the nature of the challenge rather than simply breaking a numerical milestone.

Past Fertility Struggles And Online Debate

Nearly a year earlier, Blue had publicly spoken about struggling with fertility during a previous relationship and said she did not believe she could conceive naturally.

Her latest announcement has triggered widespread online discussion, with social media users revisiting her past statements and the circumstances surrounding the January event. While supporters have offered congratulations, critics have renewed scrutiny over the controversial challenge.

ALSO READ: ‘Dua Me Yaad Rakhna’- Shoaib Ibrahim Shares About Dipika Kakar Stomach Cyst Surgery Amid Cancer Treatment

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 1:23 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bonnie BlueBonnie blue babyBonnie Blue husbandBonnie Blue InstagramBonnie Blue net worthBonnie blue newsBonnie Blue parentsBonnie Blue pregnancy videohome-hero-pos-14Is Bonnie Blue marriedTia Billinger

RELATED News

Who Is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri Folk Singer’s Angry Viral Video Shows ‘Dholida Dhol Re Vagad’ Star Thrashing Anchor With Footwear On Stage Over Obscene Remark

‘Dua Me Yaad Rakhna’- Shoaib Ibrahim Shares About Dipika Kakar Stomach Cyst Surgery Amid Cancer Treatment

Bhopal Snooker Club Attack: Two Minors Stab Class 10 Student 27 Times In 30 Seconds | CCTV Sparks Outrage

Rashmika Mandanna Net Worth: How Rich Is India’s ‘National Crush’? From Luxury Cars, Mansions To Lavish Bungalow, Here’s What She Owns

Dhurandhar 2: Is ‘Bade Sahab’ Finally Revealed? Ranveer Singh–Aditya Dhar Film Ignites Explosive Leak Buzz

LATEST NEWS

Bacha Bazi: Boys Dressed As Girls, Forced To Dance, And Abused In Pakistan And Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan

Celebration Turns Chaotic: IAF Personnel, Father Assaulted After Objecting To Drinking In UP Wedding Procession | WATCH Viral Video

Agra Fort Hosts Historic Shivrajyotsav 2026 Honouring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 396th Jayanti; Vinod Patil Present

Gurugram Shocker: Woman Brutally Thrashes, Abuses Boyfriend On Busy Road, Viral Meltdown Leaves Bystanders Stunned

Is This The Time To Buy ITC Shares? Stock Set To Stabilize After Three-Month Slump Amid Cigarette Price Hikes FMCG Growth

Amid War Fear, India Urges Citizens To ‘Leave Iran’ Immediately As Tehran‑Washington Tension Heats Up, Issues Emergency Contact Numbers

NEET MDS 2026 Online Registration to Begin Shortly, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Ravi Gupta – Leading AI-Driven SEO Expert in India & Growth

Bonnie Blue Is Pregnant! Porn Star Who Went Viral For Having ‘Unprotected’ Sex With 400 Men Makes Wild Pregnancy Announcement; Internet Asks “Who Is The Father?”

Delhi On Edge: Bomb Threat Emails Rock Army Public School, Air Force Bal Bharti; Nothing Suspicious Found Yet

Bonnie Blue Is Pregnant! Porn Star Who Went Viral For Having ‘Unprotected’ Sex With 400 Men Makes Wild Pregnancy Announcement; Internet Asks “Who Is The Father?”

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bonnie Blue Is Pregnant! Porn Star Who Went Viral For Having ‘Unprotected’ Sex With 400 Men Makes Wild Pregnancy Announcement; Internet Asks “Who Is The Father?”

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bonnie Blue Is Pregnant! Porn Star Who Went Viral For Having ‘Unprotected’ Sex With 400 Men Makes Wild Pregnancy Announcement; Internet Asks “Who Is The Father?”
Bonnie Blue Is Pregnant! Porn Star Who Went Viral For Having ‘Unprotected’ Sex With 400 Men Makes Wild Pregnancy Announcement; Internet Asks “Who Is The Father?”
Bonnie Blue Is Pregnant! Porn Star Who Went Viral For Having ‘Unprotected’ Sex With 400 Men Makes Wild Pregnancy Announcement; Internet Asks “Who Is The Father?”
Bonnie Blue Is Pregnant! Porn Star Who Went Viral For Having ‘Unprotected’ Sex With 400 Men Makes Wild Pregnancy Announcement; Internet Asks “Who Is The Father?”

QUICK LINKS