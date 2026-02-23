Bonnie Blue Is Pregnant! Porn Star Who Went Viral For Having ‘Unprotected’ Sex With 400 Men Makes Wild Pregnancy Announcement; Internet Asks “Who Is The Father?”

Bonnie Blue: Adult content creator Bonnie Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, has announced that she is pregnant, sharing what she described as confirmation from an ultrasound appointment in a YouTube video posted on February 22.

In the video, Blue said she began experiencing symptoms such as nausea, migraines, food aversions and strong cravings. She filmed herself taking a pregnancy test, appearing visibly nervous before revealing what she called a positive result. She later included footage from a medical visit, stating that an ultrasound technician confirmed the pregnancy.

Bonnie Blue’s Announcement Follows Controversial January Event

The pregnancy claim comes weeks after Bonnie Blue drew global attention over a January event that her team said surpassed a previous record for the number of sexual partners in a single day.

Bonnie Blue is pregnant after sleeping with 400 men, that baby will 100% be the anti Christ pic.twitter.com/2jEVu8XFE5 — Kaguya’s Top Gal (@hayasaka_aryan) February 22, 2026

At the time, Blue stated that all participants underwent STD testing beforehand. She also said she planned to undergo testing herself afterward for sexually transmitted infections and a possible pregnancy. According to her earlier remarks, no additional precautions were taken beyond basic hygiene measures.

Following the event, Blue said she felt physically well and described the experience as meeting her expectations. She emphasized that the focus was on the nature of the challenge rather than simply breaking a numerical milestone.

Past Fertility Struggles And Online Debate

Nearly a year earlier, Blue had publicly spoken about struggling with fertility during a previous relationship and said she did not believe she could conceive naturally.

Her latest announcement has triggered widespread online discussion, with social media users revisiting her past statements and the circumstances surrounding the January event. While supporters have offered congratulations, critics have renewed scrutiny over the controversial challenge.

