Pregnant Katrina Kaif’s Private Pics From Mumbai Home Leaked: Fans, Celebs Demand Police Action

A major privacy outrage erupted on Friday after a media portal leaked private pictures of pregnant Katrina Kaif clicked at her Mumbai home. The photos, showing the actress with her baby bump while standing on her balcony, have gone viral sparking anger among fans and celebrities who condemned the media house for invading the actress’s privacy during pregnancy.

The incident reportedly occurred when Katrina Kaif stepped out to her balcony, unaware that she was being photographed from a distance. The leaked photos quickly circulated online, prompting widespread criticism across social media platforms.

Fans Slam Privacy Invasion, Demand Police Action

Katrina’s fans flooded the comments section of the viral post, calling the act “shameful” and demanding strict police action against those responsible. “Camera se pehle manners on karo,” one fan wrote. Another commented, “Where’s the privacy? It’s her home, why click her on the balcony?”

Many netizens urged the publication to delete the leaked photos and issue a public apology. One user wrote, “This is a crime! Police should take action against the person invading her privacy.”

Sonakshi Sinha Calls Out Media Portal: “You’re Nothing Less Than Criminals”

Joining the outrage, actress Sonakshi Sinha blasted the media portal for publishing the private images of the mom-to-be.



She commented, “What is wrong with you’ll???? Photographing a woman in her own home without consent and publishing it on a public platform???? You’ll are nothing less than criminals. Shameful.”

As of now, neither Katrina Kaif nor her husband Vicky Kaushal has commented on the incident.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s Pregnancy Journey

In September 2025, the star couple officially announced they were expecting their first child. Sharing a heartfelt black-and-white polaroid photo, the duo wrote, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.”

Since the announcement, the couple has been maintaining a low profile, spending quieter days at their Mumbai home as they await the baby’s arrival.







Vicky Kaushal On Becoming A Dad: “A Huge Blessing”

Recently, during the Yuvaa Conclave in Mumbai, Vicky Kaushal spoke about the excitement of becoming a father, calling it “the biggest blessing.” He said, “I am really looking forward to it. Exciting times, almost there, so fingers crossed.”

He hinted that Katrina’s due date may be near, adding jokingly, “Mujhe lag raha hai ke main ghar se hi nahi nikalne wala hoon (I don’t think I’ll be stepping out of the house).”

Fans Rally for Stronger Privacy Laws for Celebrities

The leaked photos have reignited debates about media ethics and celebrity privacy in India. Many fans and industry members are urging authorities to take legal action and ensure better protection for public figures, especially during personal and sensitive moments like pregnancy.

