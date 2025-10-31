LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election bcci Epstein files Mumbai crime IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election bcci Epstein files Mumbai crime IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election bcci Epstein files Mumbai crime IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election bcci Epstein files Mumbai crime
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election bcci Epstein files Mumbai crime IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election bcci Epstein files Mumbai crime IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election bcci Epstein files Mumbai crime IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election bcci Epstein files Mumbai crime
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Pregnant Katrina Kaif’s Private Pics From Mumbai Home Leaked: Fans, Celebs Demand Police Action

Pregnant Katrina Kaif’s Private Pics From Mumbai Home Leaked: Fans, Celebs Demand Police Action

Private pictures of pregnant Katrina Kaif clicked at her Mumbai home were leaked by a media portal, sparking outrage. Fans and celebs, including Sonakshi Sinha, slammed the invasion of privacy and demanded police action against the photographer and portal.

Private pictures of pregnant Katrina Kaif clicked at her Mumbai home were leaked. (Photo: IG/Katrina Kaif)
Private pictures of pregnant Katrina Kaif clicked at her Mumbai home were leaked. (Photo: IG/Katrina Kaif)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 31, 2025 12:33:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pregnant Katrina Kaif’s Private Pics From Mumbai Home Leaked: Fans, Celebs Demand Police Action

A major privacy outrage erupted on Friday after a media portal leaked private pictures of pregnant Katrina Kaif clicked at her Mumbai home. The photos, showing the actress with her baby bump while standing on her balcony, have gone viral sparking anger among fans and celebrities who condemned the media house for invading the actress’s privacy during pregnancy.

The incident reportedly occurred when Katrina Kaif stepped out to her balcony, unaware that she was being photographed from a distance. The leaked photos quickly circulated online, prompting widespread criticism across social media platforms.

Fans Slam Privacy Invasion, Demand Police Action

Katrina’s fans flooded the comments section of the viral post, calling the act “shameful” and demanding strict police action against those responsible. “Camera se pehle manners on karo,” one fan wrote. Another commented, “Where’s the privacy? It’s her home, why click her on the balcony?”

Many netizens urged the publication to delete the leaked photos and issue a public apology. One user wrote, “This is a crime! Police should take action against the person invading her privacy.”

Sonakshi Sinha Calls Out Media Portal: “You’re Nothing Less Than Criminals”

Joining the outrage, actress Sonakshi Sinha blasted the media portal for publishing the private images of the mom-to-be.

Pregnant Katrina Kaif’s Private Pics From Mumbai Home Leaked: Fans, Celebs Demand Police Action
 She commented, “What is wrong with you’ll???? Photographing a woman in her own home without consent and publishing it on a public platform???? You’ll are nothing less than criminals. Shameful.”

As of now, neither Katrina Kaif nor her husband Vicky Kaushal has commented on the incident.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s Pregnancy Journey

In September 2025, the star couple officially announced they were expecting their first child. Sharing a heartfelt black-and-white polaroid photo, the duo wrote, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.”

Since the announcement, the couple has been maintaining a low profile, spending quieter days at their Mumbai home as they await the baby’s arrival.



Vicky Kaushal On Becoming A Dad: “A Huge Blessing”

Recently, during the Yuvaa Conclave in Mumbai, Vicky Kaushal spoke about the excitement of becoming a father, calling it “the biggest blessing.” He said, “I am really looking forward to it. Exciting times, almost there, so fingers crossed.”

He hinted that Katrina’s due date may be near, adding jokingly, “Mujhe lag raha hai ke main ghar se hi nahi nikalne wala hoon (I don’t think I’ll be stepping out of the house).”

Fans Rally for Stronger Privacy Laws for Celebrities

The leaked photos have reignited debates about media ethics and celebrity privacy in India. Many fans and industry members are urging authorities to take legal action and ensure better protection for public figures, especially during personal and sensitive moments like pregnancy.

ALSO READ: Baahubali: The Epic Returns, Twitter Review Long, Grand, And Pure Goosebumps!

First published on: Oct 31, 2025 12:33 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-10katrina kaifKatrina Kaif leaked photosKatrina Kaif pregnancyVicky Kaushal

RELATED News

Amitabh Bachchan Under Security Scanner: Central Agencies Assess Risk Post-Diljit Dosanjh Meeting Amid Khalistani Threats

Viral Video: Gujrati Stars Tiku Talsania, Mansi Parekh Promote Movie With Risky Bike Stunts On Busy Road, Police Launches Investigation

Shah Rukh Khan To Play Vampire In New Movie After KING? Superstar Drops A Big Hint, Calls It ‘Bloody Good Idea’

Who Is Tanu Rawat? YouTuber Angers Hindu activists Over Filming Obscene Reels In Short Clothes At An Ashram In Rishikesh

Who Was Kaelin Bradshaw? TikTok Influencer Who Shared Her Cancer Fight, Dead At 29

LATEST NEWS

Why Was Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Bhutan Trip Cancelled? Paro’s Weather Keeps Diplomacy At Stake

Pregnant Katrina Kaif’s Private Pics From Mumbai Home Leaked: Fans, Celebs Demand Police Action

Virat Kohli Celebrates Jemimah Rodrigues’ Match Winning Century Against Australia

Supreme Court Of India Gets Tough In Stray Dog Case; Refuses Virtual Appearance For Chief Secretaries

Is Anil Ambani Back In Trouble Again? Cobrapost’s Rs 41,921 Crore Bombshell Shakes Reliance Group And His Already Shaky Fortune

UP Horror: Woman, Lover Take Her Son Out For Dinner, Murder Him Afterwards, Insurance Money Turns Deadly!

Trump-Putin Summit Cancelled After Tense Call Over Russia’s Demands Amid War With Ukraine

Gold and Silver Price Today on October 31: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Watch | From Diplomacy To Trick-Or-Treat: Trump And Melania Celebrate Halloween At the White House After Asia Tour

Bihar Election 2025: NDA Releases Joint Manifesto, Promises 1 Crore Jobs, ₹2 Lakh Aid for Women & ₹50 Lakh Cr Investment Drive

Pregnant Katrina Kaif’s Private Pics From Mumbai Home Leaked: Fans, Celebs Demand Police Action

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pregnant Katrina Kaif’s Private Pics From Mumbai Home Leaked: Fans, Celebs Demand Police Action

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pregnant Katrina Kaif’s Private Pics From Mumbai Home Leaked: Fans, Celebs Demand Police Action
Pregnant Katrina Kaif’s Private Pics From Mumbai Home Leaked: Fans, Celebs Demand Police Action
Pregnant Katrina Kaif’s Private Pics From Mumbai Home Leaked: Fans, Celebs Demand Police Action
Pregnant Katrina Kaif’s Private Pics From Mumbai Home Leaked: Fans, Celebs Demand Police Action

QUICK LINKS