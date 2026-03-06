Princess Catherine Joins Vibrant Holi Festivities In Leicester As British-Indian Community Welcomes Royal Guest With Colors And Cheer

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
agastya pandya Delhi crime news donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt agastya pandya Delhi crime news donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt agastya pandya Delhi crime news donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt agastya pandya Delhi crime news donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
agastya pandya Delhi crime news donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt agastya pandya Delhi crime news donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt agastya pandya Delhi crime news donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt agastya pandya Delhi crime news donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Princess Catherine Joins Vibrant Holi Festivities In Leicester As British-Indian Community Welcomes Royal Guest With Colors And Cheer

Princess Catherine Joins Vibrant Holi Festivities In Leicester As British-Indian Community Welcomes Royal Guest With Colors And Cheer

Catherine, Princess of Wales joined the British-Indian community in Leicester to celebrate Holi with cultural performances, temple rituals and local interactions. Her visit highlighted the festival’s spirit of unity, colour and tradition while engaging warmly with residents and businesses.

Princess Catherine Celebrates Holi With British-Indian Community In Leicester
Princess Catherine Celebrates Holi With British-Indian Community In Leicester

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: March 6, 2026 14:04:30 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Princess Catherine Joins Vibrant Holi Festivities In Leicester As British-Indian Community Welcomes Royal Guest With Colors And Cheer

In a colourful tribute to one of the world’s most vibrant festivals, Catherine, Princess of Wales joined the British-Indian community in Leicester on March 5, celebrating Holi through cultural engagements, conversations and traditional rituals across the multicultural UK city.

Photos shared on the official Kensington Palace and The Prince and Princess of Wales’ social media accounts on Thursday captured the Princess participating in post-Holi celebrations. She was seen greeting community members, clapping along to cultural performances and sharing tea during the visit, highlighting the spirit of togetherness that defines the festival.

Cultural Visits Across Leicester

During the visit, the Princess began her engagements at the Shreeji Dham Haveli Temple, where she was welcomed with a traditional namaste greeting. As part of the ceremony, she was presented with a mala — a garland made of red roses and pearls — which she wore throughout the engagement.

You Might Be Interested In

She later visited the Aakash Odedra Company, where she watched demonstrations of traditional Indian dance. The Princess also briefly joined a dance class barefoot, showing enthusiasm and appreciation for Indian artistic traditions.

The royal then spent time on Leicester’s well-known Golden Mile (Belgrave Road). She stopped at the long-running family restaurant Bobby’s, sampling chai and traditional snacks while interacting warmly with local residents and business owners who gathered to greet her.

A Subtle Holi-Inspired Fashion Statement

For the occasion, Catherine chose an outfit that subtly referenced Holi traditions. She wore a cream bespoke coat — previously worn during her 2023 ‘Together at Christmas’ service — layered over a pleated long-sleeve dress. The outfit reflected the custom of wearing light or white clothing during Holi celebrations.

Her look was complemented by camel-coloured suede pumps, a brown suede clutch, and gold-plated Sezane “Dina” earrings featuring blue natural stones.

Online reactions to the Kensington Royal post were largely supportive, with many users praising the Princess for embracing the festival and respectfully engaging with local traditions.

“It’s always wonderful to see moments like this that celebrate community, culture and local businesses. Thank you for sharing such a meaningful visit,” one user wrote.

Another social media user commented, “The best princess of wales we can ask for.”

Known as the Festival of Colors, Holi is a vibrant Hindu festival marking the arrival of spring and the victory of good over evil. People throw coloured powders, dance, sing and share sweets, spreading joy, unity, love and happiness. The celebrations begin with Holika Dahan, where a bonfire is lit to symbolise the defeat of evil and prayers are offered to ward off negative spirits.

All Inputs From ANI.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Release On March 7: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna’s ‘Dhurandhar The Revenge’ Trailer To be Out At THIS Time

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 2:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: British Indian communityCatherine Princess of WalesHoli celebration UKLeicester Holi eventPrincess Kate Holi visit

RELATED News

‘His Daily Things for Views’: UK07 Rider, Bigg Boss Fame Anurag Dobhal’s Brother Kalam Ink Hits Back on Family ‘Mental Torture’ and Suicide Attempt Claims

Inside Nayanika Reddy’s Mangala Snanam Fun, Groom Allu Sirish Reacts Saying ‘Wish Traditions Allowed The Groom To Attend This Event’

‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ BIG Revelation: Will Mihir And Tulsi Come Together After Noina’s Betrayal Is Exposed 6 Years Later? Check The Lastest Holi Episode

Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Release On March 7: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna’s ‘Dhurandhar The Revenge’ Trailer To be Out At THIS Time

Who Is Nayanika Reddy? Meet Allu Sirish’s To-Be Wife Whose Private Life Has Sparked Public Curiosity — All About Her Net Worth, Career, Business Ventures and Family

LATEST NEWS

Princess Catherine Joins Vibrant Holi Festivities In Leicester As British-Indian Community Welcomes Royal Guest With Colors And Cheer

Mohun Bagan vs Odisha Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

The Line Between Investing and Trading Keeps Blurring

T20 World Cup 2026 | From Sanju Samson to Rohit Sharma — Batters With Most Sixes In A Single Edition, Check Full List

Hardik Pandya’s Son Agastya Hilariously Scolds Him for Reckless Shot In IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final, Mahieka Sharma Left Speechless – WATCH

Holi Turns Deadly In Delhi: 26-Year-Old Beaten To Death With Iron Rods, Bricks And Stones In Uttam Nagar After Water Balloon Splashes On Burqa-Clad Woman

Iran War To Enter Dangerous New Phase? CIA, Mossad-Backed Kurdish Militants Set For Ground Offensive, Fighters Ready To Open New Front Against Tehran

‘Forced Me Into Oral Sex, Blackmailed, Washed Money’: Woman Accuses Trump of Hitting Her- Latest Epstein Files Reveal Explosive Claims Against ‘Jealous’ US President

Holi Horror at Assi Ghat: Viral Video Shows Women Performing ‘Vulgar’ Moves, Crowd of Men Pressing Boobs, Making Obscene Actions, ‘Festival Crossing All Limits’

Oppo K14 5G To Debut In India: 120Hz Refresh Rate, 7000mAh Massive Battery, And Dimensity 6300 Chipset, Check All Features And Launch Date

Princess Catherine Joins Vibrant Holi Festivities In Leicester As British-Indian Community Welcomes Royal Guest With Colors And Cheer

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Princess Catherine Joins Vibrant Holi Festivities In Leicester As British-Indian Community Welcomes Royal Guest With Colors And Cheer

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Princess Catherine Joins Vibrant Holi Festivities In Leicester As British-Indian Community Welcomes Royal Guest With Colors And Cheer
Princess Catherine Joins Vibrant Holi Festivities In Leicester As British-Indian Community Welcomes Royal Guest With Colors And Cheer
Princess Catherine Joins Vibrant Holi Festivities In Leicester As British-Indian Community Welcomes Royal Guest With Colors And Cheer
Princess Catherine Joins Vibrant Holi Festivities In Leicester As British-Indian Community Welcomes Royal Guest With Colors And Cheer

QUICK LINKS