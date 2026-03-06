Princess Catherine Joins Vibrant Holi Festivities In Leicester As British-Indian Community Welcomes Royal Guest With Colors And Cheer

In a colourful tribute to one of the world’s most vibrant festivals, Catherine, Princess of Wales joined the British-Indian community in Leicester on March 5, celebrating Holi through cultural engagements, conversations and traditional rituals across the multicultural UK city.

Photos shared on the official Kensington Palace and The Prince and Princess of Wales’ social media accounts on Thursday captured the Princess participating in post-Holi celebrations. She was seen greeting community members, clapping along to cultural performances and sharing tea during the visit, highlighting the spirit of togetherness that defines the festival.

Cultural Visits Across Leicester

During the visit, the Princess began her engagements at the Shreeji Dham Haveli Temple, where she was welcomed with a traditional namaste greeting. As part of the ceremony, she was presented with a mala — a garland made of red roses and pearls — which she wore throughout the engagement.

She later visited the Aakash Odedra Company, where she watched demonstrations of traditional Indian dance. The Princess also briefly joined a dance class barefoot, showing enthusiasm and appreciation for Indian artistic traditions.

The royal then spent time on Leicester’s well-known Golden Mile (Belgrave Road). She stopped at the long-running family restaurant Bobby’s, sampling chai and traditional snacks while interacting warmly with local residents and business owners who gathered to greet her.

A Subtle Holi-Inspired Fashion Statement

For the occasion, Catherine chose an outfit that subtly referenced Holi traditions. She wore a cream bespoke coat — previously worn during her 2023 ‘Together at Christmas’ service — layered over a pleated long-sleeve dress. The outfit reflected the custom of wearing light or white clothing during Holi celebrations.

Her look was complemented by camel-coloured suede pumps, a brown suede clutch, and gold-plated Sezane “Dina” earrings featuring blue natural stones.

Online reactions to the Kensington Royal post were largely supportive, with many users praising the Princess for embracing the festival and respectfully engaging with local traditions.

“It’s always wonderful to see moments like this that celebrate community, culture and local businesses. Thank you for sharing such a meaningful visit,” one user wrote.

Another social media user commented, “The best princess of wales we can ask for.”

Known as the Festival of Colors, Holi is a vibrant Hindu festival marking the arrival of spring and the victory of good over evil. People throw coloured powders, dance, sing and share sweets, spreading joy, unity, love and happiness. The celebrations begin with Holika Dahan, where a bonfire is lit to symbolise the defeat of evil and prayers are offered to ward off negative spirits.

