Will War Gets Murkier: Priya Kapur Approaches Supreme Court For Confidential Divorce Documents Of Karisma Kapoor–Sunjay Kapur, Here’s What We Know

Priya Kapur, who is the widow of the late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, has brought her conflict to the Supreme Court of India by presenting a petition that asks for the divorce records of her husband and Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, which date back to 2016. The documents she requests also entail detailed terms of the settlement, including financial arrangements as well as child custody provisions which were agreed upon during the divorce. Priya’s action is taken amid a legal fight over the inheritance of Sunjay Kapur, who passed away last year, and she claims that without these records it will not be possible to gain a complete understanding of the rights and obligations arising from the previous separation of Sunjay and Karisma.

Priya Kapur Approaches Supreme Court For Confidential Divorce Documents Of Karisma Kapoor–Sunjay Kapur

As per the news agency ANI, Priya Kapur has approached the Supreme Court for obtaining certified copies of all the documents related to the divorce case between Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur in 2016.

The case has turned out to be a real legal drama already, with the disputes regarding the late industrialist’s estate, which is said to be worth thousands of crores, involving several family members, including Sunjay and Karisma’s two children, Samaira and Kiaan. The siblings are supposedly contesting certain portions of the inheritance feud and are casting doubts on some electronic records concerning the execution of their father’s will, claiming there are inconsistencies that may influence the distribution of assets. These contests have complicated the legal battles, and the Supreme Court will have the task of deciding if the confidential divorce records can be released to Priya Kapur as part of the bigger inheritance issue.

What Is The Sunjay Kapur’s Case?

Legal professionals maintain that the authenticated divorce papers could potentially reveal older pacts that presently can impact disputed claims, especially in the areas of finance and custody. If differences appear between those pacts and what is being claimed in the will contest, this might affect the judiciary’s handling of the estate partition case. With the arguments still going on, the Supreme Court’s call regarding Priya Kapur’s right of access to the divorce documents will be a matter of great interest and the more so because of its possible repercussions for the already famous family legal dispute, which is still going on.

