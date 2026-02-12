Priya Sachdev Kapur Files ₹20 Crore Defamation Suit Against Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Mandhira Amid Explosive Will Dispute With Karisma Kapoor

A fresh legal storm has erupted in the ongoing battle over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s estate. His widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur, has filed a Rs 20 crore civil defamation suit before the Delhi High Court against her sister-in-law, Mandhira Kapur Smith, and podcast host Pooja Chaudhri.

Priya alleges that certain remarks made in a podcast and subsequently circulated across social media have severely damaged her reputation and caused emotional distress.

The lawsuit comes amid an already intense inheritance dispute involving actor Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay’s children, further escalating the high-profile family conflict into a multi-front legal showdown.

Priya Sachdev Kapur approached the Delhi High Court on Thursday with a civil defamation plea, seeking ₹20 crore in compensation from Mandhira Kapur Smith and podcast host Pooja Chaudhri.

She contended that remarks made about her in podcasts, interviews, social media posts, and widely shared online content have damaged her reputation and caused significant emotional suffering.

In her petition, Priya has demanded ₹20 crore in damages for alleged reputational harm, mental anguish, and social embarrassment. She has also requested the court to issue an injunction preventing any further publication or circulation of the contested content and to order the removal of the existing material from digital and social media platforms.

How Sunjay Kapur’s Estate Dispute Sparks Family Feud?

Billionaire businessman Sunjay Kapur passed away in London in June 2025, setting off a high-stakes inheritance battle. In August, actor Karisma Kapoor, who was married to him from 2003 to 2016, filed a lawsuit on behalf of their children, alleging that Priya had fabricated Sunjay’s will and excluded them from their rightful share.

Priya, who married Sunjay in 2017 and shares a son with him, has been named in the legal challenge by his children, Kiaan Raj and Samara. They have claimed that the will presented by her is forged and intended to deny them their inheritance. Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur, is also involved as a plaintiff in the separate case.

Amid this dispute, Mandhira Kapur Smith appeared on the podcast InControversial with Pooja Chaudhri, where she allegedly made remarks about Priya. According to the suit, these comments were circulated through interviews, podcasts, and social media, and were later widely shared online.

Apart from the civil defamation case, Priya has also initiated criminal defamation proceedings against Mandhira Kapur Smith and another individual.

