Home > Entertainment > Punjab: Sonu Sood promises no break in treatment for "little Avijot" during floods, wishes him speedy recovery

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 10:03:08 IST

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], September 8 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sonu Sood met a little boy on Sunday who is reportedly suffering from kidney disease in Punjab and said he would do everything possible to help him recover.

Taking to X, he shared pictures from the hospital in which he was seen meeting the boy and his family.

“Met little Avijot today in Punjab — a brave soul with a big fight ahead. We’ll do everything we can to help him heal. Wishing this little angel strength and a speedy recovery. He’s not alone,” Sood wrote in the caption.

On September 5, Sood shared that he had spoken to the boy’s family and ensured the floods “won’t interrupt his treatment.”

“I’ve spoken with the family, and we’re committed to ensuring that the floods won’t interrupt his treatment,” he wrote on X.

The ‘Fateh’ actor reached Punjab on Sunday to support relief efforts for the flood-affected communities in Punjab.

Taking to his Instagram handle today, he also posted pictures from his visit to flood-affected areas. “With Punjab, Forever. We were on the ground. We saw the loss, the heartbreak — and the strength that refused to fade. Villages under water, lives uprooted, but hope still standing. Whatever Punjab needs, we are here. To help. To rebuild. To heal — together. With Punjab. Forever.”

 
 
 
 
 
While talking to ANI, Sonu Sood said on Sunday, “I am going to Baghpur, Sultanpur Lodhi, Firozpur, Fazilka, Ajnala, and I will try to go around and find out the situation. I feel that in the coming time, since it is still raining in Punjab, many houses have been destroyed, the livelihood of the people has been ruined, so I will try to give all the help and take a list of their needs from the local administration.”

As per the flood situation in the state, Sonu Sood predicted that Punjab will take “a few months” to get back to normal. He urged the people to come together for the relief efforts in Punjab.

“This is not a work of a week or ten days. It will take at least a few months to get Punjab back on its feet. I think everyone is coming forward. But still, we need many hands to join so that Punjab can be revived as soon as possible. For those whose houses have been destroyed, we will try together to build some houses. I will try to reach the most affected villages,” said Sonu Sood.

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond said on Saturday that 40 villages in the state were affected by floods and relief operations were underway with rescue teams, administration and volunteers on the ground.

As of Saturday, 46 people have lost their lives due to floods in Punjab, according to the officials. Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that nearly 2,000 villages and over four lakh people have been affected.

He said that 24 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and two teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are on the ground, supported by 144 boats and a state government helicopter.

He added that the Revenue Department has released Rs 71 crore for relief efforts. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed.

QUICK LINKS