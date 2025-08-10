LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Rajinikanth's Coolie Smashes Rs 250 Crore Before Release, Breaks Records!

Rajinikanth's Coolie is burning the box office before its release on August 14 with a whopping ₹250 crore! The coolie fever is high, advance bookings have gone even higher. Is Coolie the greatest among all box office rulers? Say the word!

Coolie Trailer Buzz Pushes Love Insurance Kompany First Look
Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 10, 2025 15:19:27 IST

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Rajinikanth’s Coolie is making waves for an August 14, 2025, release. With a hefty budget of ₹375 crore, Coolie has already recovered almost 66% of the investment by earning Rs 250 crore from pre-release. Its stellar pre-release numbers have only solidified the fact that the film, thanks to the megastar factor and the strategic sale, could become an all-time grosser in Tamil cinema.

Coolie’s Stellar Pre-Release Earnings

Through rights sales for ₹68 crore, which is actually the second-biggest deal for a Tamil movie, Coolie has bagged ₹250 crore before release. As, this star studded film was made on a budget of Rs 375 crore. This is mainly due to the earnings from international sales rights. Earnings from the digital, music, and satellite rights have also pushed up the numbers.

The film has also made ₹41 crore in overseas advance booking, which has already beaten Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo’s collection of ₹66 crore opening day overseas in 2023. In Tamil Nadu, the pre-sales for the first day have crossed ₹9 crore, becoming the fastest rank to reach this mark ever in the state. This early financial advantage only speaks to the brilliant market strategy of Coolie and Rajinikanth’s enduring star power.

Coolie’s Unprecedented Fan Frenzy

Fans are waiting with bated breath to watch Coolie, as they thronged various theaters in Kerala and Karnataka, which will start screening the film at 6 AM on August 14. 

The trailer itself amassed over 19 crore views, and the film securing an ‘A’ certificate from the Censor Board has now put the whole excitement on steroids. Another point of contention is its star-studded cast including Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, Upendra, and Shruti Haasan, which only fuels the mass frenzy for a complete entertainer.

Box Office Record in Sight

Coolie is set to break records with close to ₹50 crore worldwide advance ticket sales, including $5 million from the international market. It has already posted better numbers than Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life overseas and is now targeting Leo’s ₹46 crore advance booking record.

With Rajinikanth’s biggest day-one gross in sight, Coolie’s Independence Day face-off with War 2 becomes all the more interesting. Who will win this race? It is going to be interesting!

Also Read: Rajnikanth’s Coolie Crushes Hrithik Roshan’s War 2! Who Is Going To Win This Advance Booking War?

Tags: CoolierajnikanthRajnikanth Coolietollywood

