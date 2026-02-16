Rajpal Yadav Bail Hearing: Delhi HC Gives 3 PM Deadline To Submit Rs 1.5 Crore DD As Sonu Sood, Others Lend Support

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aassam jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Bhiwadi chemical factory tragedy Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un Aassam jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Bhiwadi chemical factory tragedy Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un Aassam jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Bhiwadi chemical factory tragedy Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un Aassam jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Bhiwadi chemical factory tragedy Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aassam jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Bhiwadi chemical factory tragedy Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un Aassam jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Bhiwadi chemical factory tragedy Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un Aassam jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Bhiwadi chemical factory tragedy Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un Aassam jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Bhiwadi chemical factory tragedy Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Rajpal Yadav Bail Hearing: Delhi HC Gives 3 PM Deadline To Submit Rs 1.5 Crore DD As Sonu Sood, Others Lend Support

Rajpal Yadav Bail Hearing: Delhi HC Gives 3 PM Deadline To Submit Rs 1.5 Crore DD As Sonu Sood, Others Lend Support

In early February, Yadav had turned himself in at Tihar Jail when the court declined his application to be given more time to repay the money which was connected to the funding of his directorial film Ata Pata Laapata a project which is said to have flunked at the box office and left him incapable of fulfilling several repayment obligations dating back to 2010.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 16, 2026 13:52:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rajpal Yadav Bail Hearing: Delhi HC Gives 3 PM Deadline To Submit Rs 1.5 Crore DD As Sonu Sood, Others Lend Support

The legal dispute of an alleged 9 crore cheque bounce and debt case that is being fought by the lawyer Rajpal Yadav has taken centre stage in the Delhi High Court where his bail application is being heard with much public and industry attention. In early February, Yadav had turned himself in at Tihar Jail when the court declined his application to be given more time to repay the money which was connected to the funding of his directorial film Ata Pata Laapata a project which is said to have flunked at the box office and left him incapable of fulfilling several repayment obligations dating back to 2010. The debt has since swelled with interest and penalties and he is found in prison and a plethora of adjourned hearings as the court hears his interim relief case.

Rajpal Yadav Interim Bail: Delhi HC Gives 3 PM  Deadline To Submit Rs 1.5 Crore DD As Sonu Sood, Others Lend Support

According To TOI report, The Delhi High Court received information from Rajpal Yadav’s lawyer about the actor’s intention to pay ₹1.5 crore through a fixed deposit receipt (FDR). Justice Sharma required that the payment should only be made through a Demand Draft (DD). The court discovered that Yadav had already deposited an earlier DD of ₹75 lakh together with the existing ₹25 lakh which had been submitted in the name of the respondents. The unpaid balance amounts to ₹1.5 crore which remains outstanding. The court provided temporary relief by permitting Yadav’s legal team until 3 PM today to deliver the necessary ₹1.5 crore payment through a Demand Draft which they needed to obtain interim bail. The judge stated that Rajpal Yadav will receive release from custody after he makes the payment within the required timeframe. The case will proceed to another hearing session tomorrow morning if the deadline passes without payment. The court proceedings will be suspended until 3 PM today because the court needs to receive the required document.

Rajpal Yadav Interim Bail

Support has also come out in the film industry in response to the legal turmoil. Major players such as Sonu Sood, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and director Priyadarshan have given their verbal backing with some of them even offering him work or even higher fees as proceedings go on. This industry support, as well as family expectations of freeing him, denotes the comradeship and care about Yadav’s situation as the next hearing gets closer.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Who Is Miesha Iyer? Mystery Woman Sparks Internet Buzz Amid Jay And Mahi Vij’s Shocking Divorce

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 1:52 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Rajpal YadavRajpal Yadav bail updateRajpal Yadav bail update liveRajpal Yadav bail update todayRajpal Yadav delhi hcRajpal Yadav delhi high courtRajpal Yadav interim bailRajpal Yadav News

RELATED News

Kanye West To Perform In India, First Concert Details Out – Check Date, Venue And How To Book Tickets

Who Is Miesha Iyer? Mystery Woman Sparks Internet Buzz Amid Jay And Mahi Vij’s Shocking Divorce

Who Is Maya Hawke’s Husband? Stranger Things Star Secretly Marries Christian Lee Hutson On Valentine’s Day – Their Net Worth Will Shock You

What Really Happened To Baelor Targaryen In Episode 5 Of A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms? Every Key Detail You Missed

Did Hania Aamir Marry Asim Azhar In Private Ceremony? Explosive Dance Video Fuels Secret Nikah Rumours

LATEST NEWS

Who is Bhupen Borah? Why Former Assam Congress Chief Resigned Ahead Of Crucial Assembly Elections

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Usman Tariq’s Fiery Send-Off to Suryakumar Yadav Goes Viral

AI Impact Summit 2026: NPCI Unveils ‘UPI One World’, Bringing Seamless Payments to Global Delegates

iPhone 18 Pro Max Leaks Revealed: A20 Pro Chip, 5100mAh Battery, And Major Upgrades, Check Launch Date, Specs, And Features

NABARD Development Assistant Admit Card 2026 Out for Prelims, Direct Link Here

Greater Noida Horror: 3-Year-Old Toddler Drowns In Open Pit In Greater Noida Days After Yuvraj Mehta Accident

Does Angel Nujhat ‘12-Minute’ Viral MMS Link Really Exist? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

UK Ministers Travel To India For Ambitious AI Impact Summit

Ola Electric Share Price Shocks Investors: Weak Q3, Rising Debt, and Ather Competition Shock the Market

RBI Assistant 2026 Notification Released: Eligibility, Dates, Application Process

Rajpal Yadav Bail Hearing: Delhi HC Gives 3 PM Deadline To Submit Rs 1.5 Crore DD As Sonu Sood, Others Lend Support

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rajpal Yadav Bail Hearing: Delhi HC Gives 3 PM Deadline To Submit Rs 1.5 Crore DD As Sonu Sood, Others Lend Support

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rajpal Yadav Bail Hearing: Delhi HC Gives 3 PM Deadline To Submit Rs 1.5 Crore DD As Sonu Sood, Others Lend Support
Rajpal Yadav Bail Hearing: Delhi HC Gives 3 PM Deadline To Submit Rs 1.5 Crore DD As Sonu Sood, Others Lend Support
Rajpal Yadav Bail Hearing: Delhi HC Gives 3 PM Deadline To Submit Rs 1.5 Crore DD As Sonu Sood, Others Lend Support
Rajpal Yadav Bail Hearing: Delhi HC Gives 3 PM Deadline To Submit Rs 1.5 Crore DD As Sonu Sood, Others Lend Support

QUICK LINKS