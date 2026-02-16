Rajpal Yadav Bail Hearing: Delhi HC Gives 3 PM Deadline To Submit Rs 1.5 Crore DD As Sonu Sood, Others Lend Support

The legal dispute of an alleged 9 crore cheque bounce and debt case that is being fought by the lawyer Rajpal Yadav has taken centre stage in the Delhi High Court where his bail application is being heard with much public and industry attention. In early February, Yadav had turned himself in at Tihar Jail when the court declined his application to be given more time to repay the money which was connected to the funding of his directorial film Ata Pata Laapata a project which is said to have flunked at the box office and left him incapable of fulfilling several repayment obligations dating back to 2010. The debt has since swelled with interest and penalties and he is found in prison and a plethora of adjourned hearings as the court hears his interim relief case.

Rajpal Yadav Interim Bail: Delhi HC Gives 3 PM Deadline To Submit Rs 1.5 Crore DD As Sonu Sood, Others Lend Support

According To TOI report, The Delhi High Court received information from Rajpal Yadav’s lawyer about the actor’s intention to pay ₹1.5 crore through a fixed deposit receipt (FDR). Justice Sharma required that the payment should only be made through a Demand Draft (DD). The court discovered that Yadav had already deposited an earlier DD of ₹75 lakh together with the existing ₹25 lakh which had been submitted in the name of the respondents. The unpaid balance amounts to ₹1.5 crore which remains outstanding. The court provided temporary relief by permitting Yadav’s legal team until 3 PM today to deliver the necessary ₹1.5 crore payment through a Demand Draft which they needed to obtain interim bail. The judge stated that Rajpal Yadav will receive release from custody after he makes the payment within the required timeframe. The case will proceed to another hearing session tomorrow morning if the deadline passes without payment. The court proceedings will be suspended until 3 PM today because the court needs to receive the required document.

Rajpal Yadav Interim Bail



Support has also come out in the film industry in response to the legal turmoil. Major players such as Sonu Sood, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and director Priyadarshan have given their verbal backing with some of them even offering him work or even higher fees as proceedings go on. This industry support, as well as family expectations of freeing him, denotes the comradeship and care about Yadav’s situation as the next hearing gets closer.

