Home > Entertainment > Rashmika Mandanna vs Vijay Deverakonda: Net Worth, Salary, Luxury Cars, Mansions, Private Jet — Who Is More Richer?

Rashmika Mandanna vs Vijay Deverakonda: Net Worth, Salary, Luxury Cars, Mansions, Private Jet — Who Is More Richer?

Rashmika Mandanna enjoys a massive fan following and enjoys net worth at approximately Rs 66 crore. Vijay Deverakonda’s net worth is estimated to be between Rs 66 crore and Rs 70 crore.

Rashmika Mandanna or Vijay Deverakonda: Who Is Richer? (Photo credit: ig)
Rashmika Mandanna or Vijay Deverakonda: Who Is Richer? (Photo credit: ig)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: February 24, 2026 17:39:59 IST

Rashmika Mandanna vs Vijay Deverakonda: Net Worth, Salary, Luxury Cars, Mansions, Private Jet — Who Is More Richer?

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to tie the knot on February 26 in what is expected to be one of the most high-profile celebrity weddings of the year. The couple recently announced that their special day will be known as the “Wedding of VIROSH,” a name that has already sparked excitement among fans.

As anticipation builds, conversations have once again turned to their remarkable individual achievements and impressive combined wealth. Both stars have delivered major hits across Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi cinema, building powerful personal brands and substantial fortunes along the way.

Rashmika Mandanna: Net Worth, Earnings, and Brand Power

Rashmika Mandanna enjoys a massive fan following, with over 48 million followers on Instagram. Fondly dubbed the “National Crush,” she is regarded as one of the highest-paid actresses in South India.

Reports estimate her net worth at approximately Rs 66 crore. She is said to own multiple properties across India, including an Rs 8 crore home in Bengaluru. In addition, she reportedly holds residences in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Goa, and her hometown of Coorg, where her villa is also valued at around Rs 8 crore.

Her luxury car collection is believed to include a Range Rover Sport, Audi Q3, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Toyota Innova, and Hyundai Creta.

In 2024, she earned a spot on Forbes India’s 30 Under 30 list, further cementing her position as one of the country’s most influential young stars.

Vijay Deverakonda: Wealth, Ventures, and Luxury Assets

Vijay Deverakonda’s net worth is estimated to be between Rs 66 crore and Rs 70 crore. While Lifestyle Asia reported his wealth at Rs 66 crore in 2023, Deccan Chronicle estimated it at Rs 70 crore in 2026. Beyond acting, Vijay has expanded his portfolio into fashion, sports, and real estate ventures.

He reportedly owns a lavish bungalow worth around Rs 15 crore in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. His car collection is said to include a BMW 5 Series, Ford Mustang, Volvo XC90, and a Range Rover. Reports also suggest that he owns a private jet valued at approximately Rs 30 crore, underscoring his luxurious lifestyle.

By 2026, Vijay will have completed over a decade in cinema and has also featured in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list.

A Tollywood Power Couple

Together, Rashmika and Vijay’s combined net worth is estimated to exceed Rs 130 crore. As they prepare to embark on their new journey, they remain not only one of the most talked-about couples in the Indian film industry but also among the wealthiest and most influential young stars in Telugu cinema.

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 5:39 PM IST
Rashmika Mandanna vs Vijay Deverakonda: Net Worth, Salary, Luxury Cars, Mansions, Private Jet — Who Is More Richer?

QUICK LINKS