Home > Entertainment > Renowned Odia Music Maestro Abhijit Majumdar Dies At 54, Leaving Fans And Industry In Shock And Grief

Odia music icon Abhijit Majumdar, 54, passed away at AIIMS Bhubaneswar after battling multiple health issues. The legendary composer transformed Ollywood with his versatile, folk-inspired yet contemporary music, leaving a lasting legacy and cultural void in Odisha’s music scene.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: January 25, 2026 11:14:45 IST

The Odia entertainment industry must confront a deep sadness that has resulted from the sudden death of Abhijit Majumdar, who was both a legendary composer and a music director.

Majumdar died at the age of 54 on Sunday at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.  He suffered from multiple severe health problems, which included chronic liver disease, hypertension, and hypothyroidism.

He needed to go to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) because his condition became critical after Saturday night, but he died there from his medical conditions. His death represents the conclusion of a musical period that brought success to Ollywood for more than thirty years.

Abhijit Majumdar: Versatile Compositions and Ollywood Legacy

Abhijit Majumdar was a creative artist who transformed the audio design of Odia films through his innovative work. He started his music career in 1991 and created successful songs that combined traditional Odia folk music with contemporary musical styles.

His extensive range of musical works included romantic ballads and festive dance tracks, which became popular throughout Odisha. Unlike his fellow musicians, Majumdar possessed a special ability to understand what ordinary people enjoyed, which allowed his music to connect with listeners in both rural and urban areas.

The music he created demonstrates how to produce commercial music, while his works established a permanent Ollywood heritage, which will motivate future music composers to come.

Abhijit Majumdar: Musical Innovation and Cultural Impact

The musical development of the region received extensive support from Majumdar, who worked on more than his film score duties. He was a pioneer in experimenting with electronic arrangements while keeping the “Odia soul” intact in his melodies.

His musical work created a significant cultural effect, which resulted in multiple hit songs that became popular on radio stations during the 1990s and early 2000s. His friends described him as outgoing and devoted, while his ability to write popular music hooks earned him the title “hit-maker.”

The performing arts of Odisha now face a major challenge because the vibrant musician who died created an unfillable absence in their cultural heritage.

First published on: Jan 25, 2026 11:10 AM IST
