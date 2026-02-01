Rohit Shetty Mumbai House Firing Case: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Takes Responsibility, Claims ‘Next Bullets Won’t Be Outside His House, They’ll Hit Chest’

The peaceful atmosphere of Mumbai’s Juhu district faced disruption during the morning hours of February 1, 2026, when two unknown gunmen on a motorcycle shot at Shetty Tower, which served as the home of famous filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

The film industry experienced deep psychological effects from the event, although no one suffered injuries. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang conducted a public announcement of their responsibility for the violent attack through a frightening social media message.

The gang’s high-ranking members Shubham Lonkar and Aarzoo Bishnoi used the term “trailer” to describe the event because they expected future attacks to commence against the director’s private residence until their demands, which required them to stop their gang operations, were fulfilled.

Rohit Shetty Gangland Intimidation

The recent attack on Rohit Shetty’s residence represents a major increase in the gang violence methods that the Bishnoi syndicate employs to intimidate famous people.

The group from 2024 controls their violent acts by using an assassination threat that targets politician Baba Siddique. The entertainment industry will face terror because of this plan, which aims to spread fear throughout the entire business.

The gang uses their communication methods to show that they want to control Bollywood celebrities through their warning shots, which serve as a means to establish their authority over the city’s established power systems.

Rohit Shetty Security Crisis

The Mumbai Police, together with the Crime Branch, have begun a comprehensive investigation following the shooting incident, which created a significant security emergency at the suburban film areas.

The forensic specialists and ballistic units are performing their examination at Shetty Tower while the citywide CCTV system is being checked to find the path used by the attackers.

The gang, which had previously attacked Salman Khan and his associates, has created a situation where law enforcement must eliminate the syndicate’s hidden operations throughout the area. The incident has forced a re-evaluation of protection protocols for A-list celebrities, as organized crime now presents its greatest threat to core residential areas within the city.

Also Read: Bullets Fired Outside Rohit Shetty’s Mumbai Home: Was the Filmmaker Targeted? Police Cordon Off Juhu Residence – Watch