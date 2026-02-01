LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026 Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026 Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026 Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026 Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026 Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026 Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Rohit Shetty Mumbai House Firing Case: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Takes Responsibility, Claims ‘Next Bullets Won’t Be Outside His House, They’ll Hit Chest’

Rohit Shetty Mumbai House Firing Case: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Takes Responsibility, Claims ‘Next Bullets Won’t Be Outside His House, They’ll Hit Chest’

Mumbai’s Juhu district was shaken when gunmen attacked Rohit Shetty’s residence on February 1, 2026. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility, warning future bullets “will be inside his bedroom, in his chest.” Police investigations and tightened celebrity security are now underway.

Rohit Shetty Mumbai House Firing: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Threatens Director with Deadly Attacks
Rohit Shetty Mumbai House Firing: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Threatens Director with Deadly Attacks

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 1, 2026 15:28:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rohit Shetty Mumbai House Firing Case: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Takes Responsibility, Claims ‘Next Bullets Won’t Be Outside His House, They’ll Hit Chest’

The peaceful atmosphere of Mumbai’s Juhu district faced disruption during the morning hours of February 1, 2026, when two unknown gunmen on a motorcycle shot at Shetty Tower, which served as the home of famous filmmaker Rohit Shetty. 

You Might Be Interested In

The film industry experienced deep psychological effects from the event, although no one suffered injuries. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang conducted a public announcement of their responsibility for the violent attack through a frightening social media message.

The gang’s high-ranking members Shubham Lonkar and Aarzoo Bishnoi used the term “trailer” to describe the event because they expected future attacks to commence against the director’s private residence until their demands, which required them to stop their gang operations, were fulfilled.

You Might Be Interested In

Rohit Shetty Gangland Intimidation

The recent attack on Rohit Shetty’s residence represents a major increase in the gang violence methods that the Bishnoi syndicate employs to intimidate famous people.

The group from 2024 controls their violent acts by using an assassination threat that targets politician Baba Siddique. The entertainment industry will face terror because of this plan, which aims to spread fear throughout the entire business.

The gang uses their communication methods to show that they want to control Bollywood celebrities through their warning shots, which serve as a means to establish their authority over the city’s established power systems.

Rohit Shetty Security Crisis

The Mumbai Police, together with the Crime Branch, have begun a comprehensive investigation following the shooting incident, which created a significant security emergency at the suburban film areas.

The forensic specialists and ballistic units are performing their examination at Shetty Tower while the citywide CCTV system is being checked to find the path used by the attackers.

The gang, which had previously attacked Salman Khan and his associates, has created a situation where law enforcement must eliminate the syndicate’s hidden operations throughout the area. The incident has forced a re-evaluation of protection protocols for A-list celebrities, as organized crime now presents its greatest threat to core residential areas within the city.

Also Read: Bullets Fired Outside Rohit Shetty’s Mumbai Home: Was the Filmmaker Targeted? Police Cordon Off Juhu Residence – Watch

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 3:28 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Lawrence Bishnoi gangMumbai shootingrohit shetty

RELATED News

Did Govinda Date His Former Co-Star Neelam Kothari In The 90s’? Actress Reveals, ‘Yeh Sach…’

Jailer 2 Internet Buzz: Shah Rukh Khan Joins Rajinikanth, Playing His Mysterious Confidante – Role Details Revealed!

Are Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Getting Married At Udaipur Palace On Feb 2? Vlogger Reveals Unknown Details!

Harry Potter Series Is Officially Coming To HBO In Early 2027; Fans Thrilled For Magical Adventure On The Small screen

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Sunny Deol’s Actioner Crosses Rs 250 Crore, Set To Dominate 2026 Screens

LATEST NEWS

Union Budget 2026: Digital Infra Sees Big Boost As FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Tax Holiday For Data Centres Till 2047 | What To Expect

Rohit Shetty Mumbai House Firing Case: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Takes Responsibility, Claims ‘Next Bullets Won’t Be Outside His House, They’ll Hit Chest’

Union Budget 2026: ‘Strong Foundation for Viksit Bharat 2047,’ Says PM Narendra Modi; Reflects Aspirations of 140 Crore Indians

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 Notification Out For Level-1 Posts At rrb.gov.in, Important Dates, Application Fees, Eligibility and criteria, How To Apply, Step-by-Step Guide Here

‘Nobody Does It Better?’: Naughty America Offering Digital Sex Integrated With VR Tech, Check Pros And Cons

Union Budget 2026: How The Union Budget 2026 Is Women-Oriented And A Bold Push For ‘Nari Shakti’ — From SHE-Marts To STEM, A Women-Oriented Agenda

Union Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman Unveils Agricultural Plan, Allocates ₹1,62,671 Crore, Introduces AI Platform ‘Bharat Vistaar’

Budget 2026: High-level Committee On Banking To Be Set Up For India’s Next Phase Of Growth

Amit Shah Calls Union Budget 2026 A 25-Year Roadmap To ‘Viksit Bharat’ By 2047, Stresses Growth And Development

Smoking Gets Costlier: Cigarette, Beedi, Pan Masala Prices Set To Jump From Today, February 1 After 40% GST On Tobacco – Check New Per-Stick Prices

Rohit Shetty Mumbai House Firing Case: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Takes Responsibility, Claims ‘Next Bullets Won’t Be Outside His House, They’ll Hit Chest’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rohit Shetty Mumbai House Firing Case: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Takes Responsibility, Claims ‘Next Bullets Won’t Be Outside His House, They’ll Hit Chest’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rohit Shetty Mumbai House Firing Case: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Takes Responsibility, Claims ‘Next Bullets Won’t Be Outside His House, They’ll Hit Chest’
Rohit Shetty Mumbai House Firing Case: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Takes Responsibility, Claims ‘Next Bullets Won’t Be Outside His House, They’ll Hit Chest’
Rohit Shetty Mumbai House Firing Case: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Takes Responsibility, Claims ‘Next Bullets Won’t Be Outside His House, They’ll Hit Chest’
Rohit Shetty Mumbai House Firing Case: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Takes Responsibility, Claims ‘Next Bullets Won’t Be Outside His House, They’ll Hit Chest’

QUICK LINKS